This “Terrifying Sound” Means Someone Has Less Than 24 Hours Left to Live – Here’s What It Is

It’s a chilling sound you might never want to hear, but it could signal that someone has less than 24 hours left to live. It’s called the “death rattle,” and it’s enough to make anyone’s blood run cold. But here’s the thing — it’s actually a completely natural part of the dying process.

What Is The “Death Rattle”?

You’ve probably heard rumors, but the truth behind this unsettling sound might shock you. The death rattle happens when someone’s breathing pattern changes in their final moments, and secretions collect in the throat. This results in a loud, wet, crackling noise that can make you believe the worst. But rest easy — there’s no pain for the person experiencing it.

According to Hospice Nurse Julie, an end-of-life care specialist, the death rattle is simply “a collection of a small bit of saliva in the back of the throat that just sounds really bad.”

What Triggers the Body to Produce This Terrifying Sound?

The death rattle occurs when a person is in the final stages of life, typically within 24 hours of passing. It’s caused by a combination of increased secretions in the respiratory tract and the body’s loss of the ability to swallow or clear the throat.

As the person’s breathing pattern changes, often becoming shallow or irregular, saliva and mucus begin to accumulate in the throat, creating the distinctive crackling, wet sound. This is especially common when the person can no longer cough or clear their airways. The body simply loses its ability to expel fluids from the respiratory system, resulting in the death rattle.

Healthcare staff caring for a patient in hospital bed. (Getty)

How Does It Sound? Brace Yourself

Imagine a soft moan, followed by a loud gurgling or snoring noise. This terrifying sound happens because the body is no longer able to swallow saliva or clear fluid from the throat. It’s disturbing, especially for loved ones, but it’s not a sign of suffering. In fact, most people live for up to 25 hours after the rattle begins. Studies show that people in hospice care often experience the death rattle for longer periods than those in hospital care.

Can Anything Be Done to Prevent the Death Rattle?

While the death rattle is a natural part of the dying process, it’s not something that can be fully prevented. Medical professionals can try to alleviate the noise and make the person more comfortable. For example, they might:

Turn the person onto their side to help fluid drain out of the throat.

to help fluid drain out of the throat. Raise their head so the secretions can drain.

so the secretions can drain. Moisten the mouth with damp swabs to ease dryness.

with damp swabs to ease dryness. Use suction to remove excess saliva or mucus.

to remove excess saliva or mucus. Limit fluid intake to reduce further secretions.

to reduce further secretions. Use medication to help clear the secretions.

However, these methods cannot completely stop the death rattle. They might reduce the intensity of the sound but won’t eliminate it entirely. The death rattle is a sign that the body is naturally shutting down, and as such, it’s a symptom that is difficult to avoid in most cases. Julie also notes that “fever happens a lot too because we lose the ability to control the core temperature, so our temperature will fluctuate at the end of life.” The key takeaway is that the person feels no pain, even if the sound is unsettling.

The Worst Part? You Can’t Stop It

Once the death rattle starts, there’s no turning back. But don’t panic — medical professionals have ways to ease the sound and comfort those around the person. Nurses may try to drain the secretions or use suction to reduce the noise, but even then, the rattle can’t be avoided. It’s just one of those unavoidable signs that death is near. It’s a totally normal part of the end-of-life process. In fact, it happens in nearly every case when death is imminent. So, if you hear it, don’t freak out — it’s just a part of nature’s process.