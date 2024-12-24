The World’s Largest Collection of Pyramids Isn’t in Egypt—And It’s Twice the Size

When you think of pyramids, your mind probably jumps to Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza. But did you know that the world’s largest collection of pyramids isn’t found in Egypt at all? Just south of the famous Nile Valley lies Sudan, home to a staggering 220 to 255 pyramids—more than double the number in Egypt. Built by the ancient Kingdom of Kush, these overlooked monuments tell the story of a powerful African empire that rivaled its northern neighbor in grandeur, influence, and mystery.

A Kingdom of Pyramid Builders

Sudan’s pyramids are the legacy of the Kingdom of Kush, an ancient superpower that flourished between 800 BCE and 350 CE in Nubia, a region spanning southern Egypt and northern Sudan. The Kushites ruled during a golden age of cultural exchange, even conquering Egypt to establish the 25th dynasty, led by the Black Pharaohs. Among them was Piye, the ambitious ruler who, in 770 BCE, took over Egypt and demanded that his tomb reflect the grandeur of the pharaohs before him.

Inspired by Egypt’s monumental tombs, Piye became the first Kushite to commission a pyramid for himself at El-Kurru, a necropolis near the Nile. This was just the beginning of Sudan’s pyramid-building legacy, which would stretch across centuries and dozens of rulers.

Kushite heartland, and Kushite Empire of the Twenty-fifth Dynasty of Egypt, circa 700 BC.

Meroë: The Hidden Jewel of the Desert

As the Kushites retreated from Egypt, they established a new capital at Meroë, near present-day Khartoum. This city became the heart of their civilization and home to nearly 200 pyramids, the largest cluster in the world. Smaller and steeper than their Egyptian counterparts, these pyramids are packed tightly in the desert, their unique pointed shapes making them a striking sight.

But these were not just impressive structures—they were royal tombs. Among the buried were 41 Kushite kings and queens, along with lavish treasures intended to accompany them into the afterlife. The pyramids were often adorned with chapels featuring intricate carvings and hieroglyphics, blending Egyptian traditions with Nubian art.

Pyramids of the Kushite rulers at Meroë, covering a period from 300 BC to about 350 AD. Wikipedia

Key Differences Between Egyptian and Kushite Pyramids

To understand why Sudan’s pyramids stand out, here’s a quick comparison of their defining features:

Feature Egyptian Pyramids Kushite Pyramids (Sudan) Size Larger, up to 146m (Great Pyramid of Giza) Smaller, typically 6–30m tall Shape Broader bases with less steep angles Steep, sharp angles Placement Isolated or part of large complexes Dense clusters in necropolises Function Tombs for pharaohs and elites Tombs for royals, especially in Meroë

This unique style reflects the Kushite desire to blend Egyptian inspiration with their cultural identity, creating monuments that were distinct yet familiar.

A Rivalry with Egypt

While Egypt’s pyramids are undoubtedly more famous, Sudan’s pyramids have a character all their own. The Kushites borrowed from Egyptian culture but added their unique flair, creating monuments that are steeper and often clustered together in dense necropolises. The Kushite pyramids are also smaller, with the largest reaching about 30 meters (100 feet) in height—a fraction of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Yet the cultural significance of these structures rivals that of Egypt. They are a testament to the power of the Kingdom of Kush, a civilization that controlled critical trade routes along the Nile and maintained a complex society that rivaled any in the ancient world.

A Forgotten Treasure Under Threat

Despite their importance, Sudan’s pyramids have been neglected for centuries. Their rediscovery in the 1830s by Italian treasure hunter Giuseppe Ferlini came at a devastating cost—many were blown apart with dynamite in his quest for gold. Ferlini’s actions left scars that can still be seen today, with many pyramids reduced to rubble.

Compounding this destruction is Sudan’s modern history. Decades of civil war and political instability have left little room for archaeological preservation. While Egypt’s pyramids receive millions of visitors each year and benefit from global attention, Sudan’s pyramids sit largely abandoned and crumbling, awaiting the world’s recognition.

Can Sudan’s Pyramids Be Saved?

Efforts to restore Sudan’s pyramids are underway. The ancient city of Meroë was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2011, sparking new interest in the Kingdom of Kush. Archaeologists from around the world have begun projects to stabilize and protect these ancient structures, but funding remains a major hurdle.

Tourism could be the key to preserving these treasures, but ongoing conflicts and limited infrastructure have kept Sudan off the tourist map. The potential, however, is undeniable. Imagine the draw of exploring Meroë’s necropolis, surrounded by hundreds of pyramids rising from the sands—a scene as dramatic and awe-inspiring as anything in Egypt.

Why Sudan’s Pyramids Matter

Sudan’s pyramids are more than just an architectural marvel—they are a reminder of a forgotten empire that shaped the history of Africa and the ancient world. Their neglect is a loss not just for Sudan, but for all of humanity. With increased awareness and support, these breathtaking monuments could reclaim their rightful place as one of the world’s most significant ancient wonders.

So the next time someone mentions pyramids, think beyond Egypt. Sudan’s forgotten treasures are waiting to be rediscovered, and they might just leave you in awe.

