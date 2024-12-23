The Real Star of ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Is Gone – Farewell to Burt, the Giant Crocodile

Burt, the giant saltwater crocodile who gained global recognition through his memorable appearance in the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee, has passed away at an estimated age of over 90 years. Crocosaurus Cove, the aquarium, and exhibition center in Darwin, Australia, where Burt lived since 2008, announced his peaceful passing. Known for his immense size, storied life, and role in popular culture, Burt was more than just a crocodile—he was an icon.

A Force of Nature: Burt’s Early Life and Capture

Burt’s story began in the wild waters of the Reynolds River in the Northern Territory, where he was captured in 1980. At the time, crocodile populations in Australia were recovering from overhunting, and conservation efforts often involved capturing large specimens to protect both the animals and local communities. From the beginning, Burt’s formidable size—5.1 meters (16 feet 8 inches) long and weighing 700 kilograms (110 stone)—made him an impressive and intimidating presence.

After his capture, Burt found his way to a crocodile farm, where his life took an unexpected turn. Film producers scouting for authentic crocodile behavior noticed him and chose to feature him in Crocodile Dundee.

Burt’s Hollywood Moment

In Crocodile Dundee, Burt became part of one of the film’s most famous scenes. The moment where Mick Dundee (Paul Hogan) heroically saves Sue Charlton (Linda Kozlowski) from a crocodile attack was partly filmed using models and special effects. However, Burt’s actual movements, including his dramatic launch from the water, were incorporated into the sequence, lending it a visceral authenticity. His natural behaviors were captured to demonstrate the raw power of a real saltwater crocodile.

From Big Screen to Big Stage: Burt’s Continued Legacy

While Crocodile Dundee immortalized him on screen, Burt’s story didn’t end with Hollywood. In 2007, he served as the model for the visual effects of the killer crocodile in the film Rogue, which drew inspiration from Australia’s history of crocodile attacks. His physicality and natural movements were studied closely to ensure the on-screen predator was as lifelike as possible.

Beyond cinema, Burt found a quirky role as an oracle in 2018, correctly predicting the outcome of the FIFA World Cup final by choosing to bite a French flag instead of a Croatian one. The choice, baited with chicken, highlighted Burt’s intelligence and adaptability, endearing him to audiences beyond Australia.

Burt’s Life at Crocosaurus Cove

Burt spent his later years at Crocosaurus Cove, a facility dedicated to showcasing Australia’s extraordinary reptiles and marine life. He arrived at the aquarium in 2008 and quickly became one of its star attractions. Visitors marveled at his immense size and power, while Burt’s caretakers admired his strong personality and adaptability.

Described by staff as a “confirmed bachelor,” Burt was known for his independence and fiery temperament. Unlike many other crocodiles in captivity, he never formed long-term pair bonds or sired offspring. His solitary nature added an enigmatic quality to his persona, making him an even more compelling figure.

Saltwater Crocodiles: A Species Worth Celebrating

Burt’s life sheds light on the remarkable traits of saltwater crocodiles, the largest living reptiles on Earth. These apex predators can grow up to 7 meters (23 feet) and weigh over a ton. Known for their adaptability, saltwater crocodiles thrive in both freshwater and saltwater environments, ranging from rivers and estuaries to coastal seas.

Despite their fearsome reputation, crocodiles like Burt are essential to their ecosystems, maintaining the balance by preying on weaker animals and preventing overpopulation of certain species. Conservation efforts, particularly in Australia, have helped saltwater crocodile populations rebound after decades of hunting nearly drove them to extinction.

The Legacy of Burt

Burt’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary life, one that connected millions of people to the natural world through the lens of cinema and personal encounters. As Crocosaurus Cove staff poignantly stated, Burt was “a force of nature, one of a kind.” His ability to inspire awe and respect for his species stands as a testament to the enduring allure of wildlife.

Though he may no longer launch himself from the water or strike awe into film-goers, Burt’s legacy as an ambassador for his species and a cultural icon will continue to captivate and educate future generations.

