Storm Systems Sweep the U.S.: Winds Up to 50 MPH, Snow, Rain, and Flood Risks This Weekend—Is Your Area Affected?

This weekend, weather conditions across the United States are set to be challenging, with strong winds, snow, and rain affecting millions. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of New York, bringing gusts up to 50 mph. Connecticut will see light snowfall Saturday night, adding to the midweek accumulations. In Houston, heavy rain and thunderstorms increase the risk of urban flooding. These varied weather patterns demand caution and preparation to minimize disruptions.

Gusts of up to 50 Mph Expected in New York

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory at 2:19 p.m. Saturday, in effect from 4 p.m. through 7 a.m. Sunday. This advisory covers Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties.

Forecasts predict southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph (48.28 km/h), with gusts up to 50 mph (80.47 km/h), potentially causing downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. The NWS warned: “Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.” Drivers, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, are urged to exercise caution.

Warmer, but still below normal temperatures are in store for the region for Saturday. Expect highs to reach the middle 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be lighter, so it will not feel as cold as Thursday. Still…it will feel like the 20s and 30s during the warmest part of the day

Light Snow and Moderate Winds Forecast for Connecticut

In Connecticut, light snowfall is expected this weekend. While milder than the recent midweek storm that left up to 8.5 inches (21.59 cm) of snow in the northern parts of the state, some areas, like Litchfield County, could see 1 to 2 inches (5.08 cm) of accumulation. Snowfall is projected to begin between 6 p.m. and midnight, especially around Hartford and New Haven, tapering off by midday Sunday.

Temperatures in southern Connecticut will hover in the mid-30s overnight on Saturday, accompanied by gusts of 20 to 25 mph (40.23 km/h). A small craft advisory will also be in effect over Long Island Sound from 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday. Winds reaching 25 knots and waves of 3 to 5 feet (1.52 metres) could create hazardous conditions for smaller vessels.

According to the NWS, the rest of Sunday is expected to be “dry and milder before Connecticut sees some more precipitation, with potential rainfall between Monday and Wednesday.”

Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks in Houston

In Houston, rain and thunderstorms will dominate the weekend, driven by two atmospheric disturbances. The first, a coastal trough of low pressure, will bring 40-50% rain chances Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall likely in the afternoon and evening. Total rainfall for the weekend could reach 2 inches (5.08 cm), increasing the risk of urban flooding in poorly drained areas.

The NWS highlighted the concern: “The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center considers Southeast Texas to have a marginal risk of minor street flooding if heavy rainfall does occur.” A phenomenon known as training storms, where multiple storm cells pass over the same area, could exacerbate flooding risks.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s Saturday before rising to 60°F Sunday as a warm front moves north of the area. A second atmospheric disturbance will bring lighter showers Monday, followed by a strong cold front Tuesday, ushering in colder, drier air. Overnight lows could drop to 30°F, with clear skies helping temperatures plummet.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the late afternoon and early evening in Southeast Texas.

How to Prepare for These Conditions

Residents in the affected areas should take the following precautions:

In New York , secure outdoor items and avoid unnecessary travel during high wind periods.

, secure outdoor items and avoid unnecessary travel during high wind periods. In Connecticut , prepare for slick roads and heed small craft advisories for Long Island Sound.

, prepare for slick roads and heed small craft advisories for Long Island Sound. In Houston, monitor local alerts and avoid areas prone to flooding.

These varying conditions illustrate the dynamic nature of December weather in the U.S., ranging from windstorms to snow and heavy rain. Stay informed with local forecasts to mitigate potential disruptions.