Stop Hitting Snooze: Here’s Why 9 Minutes Can Make You More Groggy

Have you ever wondered why the snooze button on your alarm is set to exactly nine minutes and not a full ten? While it might seem like a random quirk, the truth is far more fascinating. The 9-minute snooze has been a standard feature since the 1950s, and its origin has everything to do with old mechanical engineering constraints. What’s more, it turns out that this quirky feature wasn’t just a mistake—there’s a solid, technical reason behind it.

So why did clockmakers choose nine minutes, and how has it stuck around for so long? The answer might surprise you!

Why Not 10 Minutes? Here’s the Shocking Reason!

It’s easy to think the nine-minute snooze is a quirky feature, but the truth is, it’s deeply rooted in history. Back in 1956, when the General Electric-Telechron’s Snooze-Alarm was introduced, engineers faced a mechanical limitation. The internal gear system couldn’t quite align for a perfect ten-minute delay.

As a result, they opted for a nine-minute interval—a decision that would forever shape the way we wake up. Interestingly, this limitation wasn’t random, but rather a practical compromise, ensuring that the alarm function worked effectively without causing deeper sleep disruption. And that nine minutes stuck.

Approximately 80% of adults in the U.S. use an alarm clock to help them start their day.

Snooze or Snooze? Why, Hitting That Button Is Worse Than You Think!

For those who love to hit snooze over and over, this may be the most shocking fact of all: it’s not doing you any favors! While that extra nine minutes may feel like a blessing, it actually leads to sleep inertia—a groggy, disoriented feeling when you finally do wake up.

In fact, studies suggest that if you rely on snooze too much, you’re only making your mornings worse. The reality? It’s not just lazy; it’s scientifically bad for you. Your brain doesn’t get enough time to fully fall back into a deep sleep, and the constant interruption leaves you feeling even more tired.

The Dirty Secret Behind the Snooze Button Habit

Let’s face it: we’ve all been there. You hit snooze, roll over, and tell yourself, ‘Just five more minutes…’ But did you know that experts actually recommend avoiding it altogether? They’ve even come up with a sleep routine to help you avoid the snooze trap—the 10-3-2-1-0 rule.

No caffeine 10 hours before bed, no heavy meals 3 hours before, no work 2 hours before, no screens 1 hour before, and of course, zero snooze (that’s the 0 in the routine). Turns out, a good night’s sleep might be the ultimate snooze button alternative!

So, Why Do We Still Do It?

Despite all the evidence against it, the snooze habit won’t die. Maybe it’s the simple pleasure of those extra minutes of half-sleep or the fact that we’re programmed to resist waking up. But whatever the reason, it’s clear that the nine-minute snooze will be around for the foreseeable future, even if we should probably stop pressing it!

So next time you hit snooze, think about it: Are you really getting more sleep, or are you just setting yourself up for a groggy disaster?