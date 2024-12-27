Scientists Warn of an Undersea Volcano Eruption Near Oregon Coast in 2025

Beneath the waves of the Pacific Ocean, about 470 kilometers off the coast of Oregon, lies Axial Seamount, an undersea volcano at the cutting edge of scientific exploration. Decades of monitoring have allowed researchers to make a bold prediction: Axial Seamount is likely to erupt in 2025. This rare advance notice—achieved through years of precise data collection—marks a turning point in the science of volcanic forecasting. By interpreting ground swelling, seismic activity, and other signs, scientists aim to not only predict eruptions but also deepen their understanding of the volcanic processes shaping our planet.

Axial Seamount: a living laboratory

The unique geological features of Axial Seamount, combined with its frequent eruptions and advanced monitoring systems, have made it a cornerstone for undersea volcanic research. Its behavior offers scientists invaluable data to improve eruption forecasts and deepen our understanding of submarine volcanic processes.

Monitoring a volcano in real time

Axial Seamount is the most thoroughly instrumented submarine volcano in the world. A network of devices on the seafloor continuously records its activity, transmitting data through a seafloor cable for real-time analysis. This unparalleled setup has provided scientists with detailed insights into the volcano’s behavior.

The system proved its value in 2015 when Axial’s surface began to swell—an indicator of magma accumulating beneath the crust. Months later, the volcano erupted, validating predictions made by geophysicist William Chadwick and his team. Similar swelling has been observed again, accompanied by increased seismic activity, suggesting that Axial is gearing up for its next eruption in 2025.

Indicators of an imminent eruption

Key signs leading researchers to this forecast include:

Surface deformation : Axial’s surface has ballooned to the same height it reached before the 2015 eruption.

: Axial’s surface has ballooned to the same height it reached before the 2015 eruption. Seismic activity : Earthquake swarms indicate magma movement beneath the seafloor.

: Earthquake swarms indicate magma movement beneath the seafloor. Pattern recognition: Researchers have matched current observations to behaviors documented before past eruptions.

These patterns have narrowed the predicted window for Axial’s next eruption, offering a rare opportunity to validate and refine predictive models.

The edge of the 2015 lava flow at Axial Seamount (the dark lava at right) where it overlies older sedimented lavas (lower left).

Bill Chadwick/Oregon State University, ROV Jason/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Breaking new ground in eruption forecasting

Harnessing artificial intelligence

In the quest for more accurate forecasts, scientists are turning to artificial intelligence. By analyzing earthquake recordings from Axial’s 2015 eruption, researchers have identified specific seismic patterns that may serve as precursors to future eruptions. If successful, this AI-driven approach could revolutionize how scientists predict volcanic events, offering unprecedented precision.

A model for global forecasting

Axial Seamount’s regular eruptions and predictable behavior make it an ideal candidate for testing new forecasting technologies. Lessons learned here could be applied to less predictable volcanoes around the world. However, challenges remain, including the risk of relying too heavily on historical patterns that may not hold true for all eruptions. A shift toward models based on the physics and chemistry of magma systems could provide a more robust foundation for future forecasts.

Implications for science and society

Catching an eruption in progress presents a unique opportunity to study its effects on the surrounding environment. Researchers like Rebecca Carey highlight the chance to observe changes in hydrothermal systems and marine ecosystems near Axial. These insights could advance our understanding of how volcanic activity impacts biological and chemical processes in the ocean.

Addressing risks to human communities

While undersea volcanoes like Axial pose minimal direct risk to human populations, exceptions exist. The 2022 eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai triggered a tsunami that caused significant damage across the Pacific. Improved forecasting tools could mitigate such risks by providing early warnings to vulnerable coastal regions.

Source of the study: W.W. Chadwick et al. Axial Seamount has suddenly woken up! An update on the latest inflation and seismic data and a new eruption forecast. American Geophysical Union meeting, Washington, D.C., December 10, 2024.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.