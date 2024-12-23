Scientists Discover That Four Cups of Your Favorite ‘Drink’ Could Protect Against Cancer

The comforting ritual of brewing a cup of tea or coffee may hold more than just a moment of respite. A recent study suggests that those who regularly consume these popular beverages might enjoy a reduced risk of head and neck cancers.

What the Research Says

The study, published in the journal Cancer, analyzed data from over 14 observational studies across Europe, North America, and Latin America. These studies gathered information on participants’ tea and coffee consumption habits, including nine that specifically examined decaffeinated coffee.

The dataset included 9,548 individuals diagnosed with head and neck cancers and 15,783 without such diagnoses. By accounting for variables like age, gender, smoking habits, alcohol use, and fruit and vegetable consumption, the researchers identified a notable trend:

Drinking more than four cups of caffeinated coffee daily was linked to a 17% lower risk of head and neck cancers.

was linked to a of head and neck cancers. Benefits were especially pronounced for oral cavity cancers and oropharyngeal cancers (cancers in the throat just behind the mouth).

Decaffeinated Coffee and Tea: What the Data Shows

The results revealed a nuanced picture for decaffeinated coffee and tea:

Decaffeinated coffee : Associated with a reduced risk of oral cavity cancer , though the benefits were not observed for other cancer types.

: Associated with a reduced risk of , though the benefits were not observed for other cancer types. Tea: Drinking up to one cup daily was linked to a 9% lower risk of head and neck cancers, with specific reductions in lower throat cancers. However, tea consumption exceeding one cup per day was tied to a 38% higher risk of laryngeal cancer, possibly due to its potential role in triggering gastroesophageal reflux disease, a known risk factor for laryngeal cancer.

The Role of Bioactive Compounds

Dr. Yuan-Chin Amy Lee, the study’s senior author and a researcher at the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah School of Medicine, suggested that compounds beyond caffeine might play a protective role. She noted, “Perhaps bioactive compounds other than caffeine contribute to the potential anti-cancer effect of coffee and tea.”

These compounds, such as polyphenols, flavonoids, and antioxidants, are known to have anti-inflammatory and cell-protective properties, which may help explain the observed benefits.

Limitations and Expert Perspectives

While the findings are promising, the research comes with caveats. Self-reported consumption data can be unreliable, and the study did not differentiate between various types of tea (e.g., black, green, herbal) or coffee brewing methods. Additionally, confounding factors like lifestyle differences could influence the results.

Tom Sanders, a professor emeritus of nutrition and dietetics at King’s College London, explained that, “In observational studies, it is very difficult to totally eliminate confounding effects, for example, of tobacco and alcohol from the statistical analysis.”

The following is a summary of what the research on coffee and tea and cancer risk says:

Beverage Consumption Effect Caffeinated coffee >4 cups/day 17% reduced risk of head and neck cancers overall Decaffeinated coffee Any consumption Reduced risk of oral cavity cancer Tea ≤1 cup/day 9% reduced risk of head and neck cancers overall Tea >1 cup/day 38% increased risk of laryngeal cancer

Is Your Morning Brew a Secret Weapon?

While the findings open new avenues for understanding the relationship between beverages and cancer risk, experts urge caution in interpreting them. Rather than relying solely on tea or coffee for protection, a balanced lifestyle that includes healthy eating, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and heavy drinking remains paramount.

So, whether you’re savoring a steaming mug of coffee or enjoying a calming cup of tea, it’s clear that your drink of choice might carry more benefits than just a warm, familiar embrace.

The study is published in the journal Cancer.

