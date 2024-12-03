The Hidden Universe: Evidence of Primordial Black Holes Could Be Lurking in Planets and Rocks

The search for dark matter, one of the greatest mysteries of the universe, has taken a surprising turn. A groundbreaking new study suggests that primordial black holes (PBHs)—theorized to have formed in the early universe long before stars and galaxies began to take shape—might be lurking in some of the most unexpected places: inside planets, asteroids, or even everyday materials found here on Earth. For decades, scientists have hypothesized about the existence of these tiny, primordial black holes, but they have never been directly observed. Now, a team of researchers is proposing a radical new method of detecting them, which could potentially yield the first-ever evidence of these elusive cosmic objects.

Primordial black holes are vastly different from the black holes we typically associate with collapsing stars. These tiny black holes are believed to have formed in the extreme conditions of the early universe, potentially as small as atoms in size but incredibly dense, with a mass compacted into an incredibly tiny volume. This would make them difficult to detect by traditional means. However, recent research co-led by Dejan Stojkovic, a physicist at the University at Buffalo, has suggested that we might be able to find traces of these primordial black holes in unexpected places—such as in the solid objects we encounter every day.

A New Method for Detecting Primordial Black Holes

The study, set to be published in Physics of the Dark Universe, proposes a bold new approach for detecting PBHs by looking for specific signs they might leave behind. Stojkovic and his team suggest that PBHs could be trapped within the solid cores of planets or moons, where their immense gravitational pull might consume the liquid interior and leave behind a hollowed-out shell. This hollow object, while not large enough to be considered a full-fledged planet, could be detectable through telescopes by studying its density, which would be much lower than its size might suggest.

Dejan Stojkovic, a key author of the study, explains the importance of rethinking the search for primordial black holes: “We have to think outside of the box because what has been done to find primordial black holes previously hasn’t worked.” This new research explores the possibility that PBHs might not just be confined to the far reaches of space, but could be hidden in the very materials that make up our planet.

Hollow Planetoids and Microscopic Tunnels

The research also investigates the possibility that PBHs might leave microscopic tunnels in solid materials as they pass through them. If a primordial black hole were to pass through a rock, metal, or even glass, it might create a straight tunnel—small enough to be invisible to the naked eye but detectable under a microscope. The study suggests that the best places to search for such tunnels might be ancient rocks or long-standing structures that have remained largely unchanged over millions or billions of years.

The researchers also explore the idea of hollow planetoids—small celestial bodies that could have formed when a PBH consumed the liquid core of a planet or moon. According to De-Chang Dai, a co-author of the study, “If the object has a liquid central core, then a captured PBH can absorb the liquid core, whose density is higher than the density of the outer solid layer.” However, Stojkovic points out that any hollow object would need to be small enough to avoid collapsing under its own weight. Through calculations comparing the strengths of materials like granite and iron, the team determined that the largest hollow object could not be more than one-tenth the radius of Earth, or else it would collapse due to its own internal stress.

Searching for Primordial Black Holes in Ancient Materials

While the likelihood of detecting a primordial black hole through these methods is extremely low, the research suggests that searching for these marks in ancient materials may be the most promising route. The team calculated that the odds of a PBH passing through a billion-year-old boulder are very small—only 0.000001. Yet, the potential payoff could be enormous. As Stojkovic explains, “The chances of finding these signatures are small, but searching for them would not require much resources and the potential payoff, the first evidence of a primordial black hole, would be immense.”

One of the more intriguing aspects of the study is the possibility that PBHs might leave behind small, nearly imperceptible tunnels in everyday objects—objects that have stood the test of time. These tunnels, though not large enough to be noticed by the human eye, could be detected through advanced microscopy. Stojkovic emphasizes, “You have to look at the cost versus the benefit. Does it cost much to do this? No, it doesn’t.” The idea of using everyday objects as detectors for primordial black holes opens up an exciting new avenue for research.