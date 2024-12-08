New York Winter Weather Advisory: Up to 5 Inches of Snow, Ice, and Hazardous Travel Conditions — Full Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for several areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on 8 December 2024. The disruptive weather conditions are expected to affect travel and outdoor activities over the weekend, with snow, ice, and heavy rain forecasted. Local weather authorities have warned residents about potential hazards on the roads and advised close attention to alert updates.

Snow and Ice Risks Across the Region

Authorities have specified that some areas could receive up to 5 inches (12.7 cm) of snow (approximately 12.5 cm). The most affected areas will be to the north of New York City, including Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess counties. These mountainous regions are likely to experience particularly challenging driving conditions, with snow accumulating on the roads and ice forming.

Direct quotes from the National Weather Service:

“Road conditions are expected to be hazardous due to snow and ice accumulation,” stated a spokesperson from the National Weather Service .

. The forecast also indicates risks of freezing rain in higher elevations, particularly in Hudson County.

A further report from the National Weather Service, updated at 3:10 AM on December 8, confirms that the advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 PM, impacting counties such as Herkimer, Hamilton, and Fulton. These regions could see additional snow accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 cm), along with a light glaze of ice in the higher elevations of the Adirondack Mountains and Green Mountains to the south.

Changing Temperatures Over the Weekend

The weekend will see fluctuating weather patterns. On Sunday, December 8, temperatures are expected to be relatively mild, hovering around 50°F (10°C) in many parts of New York City, offering a sharp contrast to the colder temperatures of the previous day. Despite this brief warm-up, a shift to colder, more winter-like conditions is anticipated by Monday, with the possibility of freezing rain affecting morning commutes, particularly in the northern suburbs.

Weather Service advice:

“Expect slippery road conditions,” the National Weather Service warned. “Reduce your speed and exercise caution while traveling.”

Key takeaways:

Expected temperature : around 50°F (10°C) , much higher than the typical December lows.

: around , much higher than the typical December lows. Freezing rain risks in the areas north of New York, particularly in Sullivan and Ulster counties.

CBS News New York.

Forecast for the Coming Days: Rain and High Humidity

Starting Monday, December 9, moderate rain is forecast to pass over the region. However, freezing rain is particularly expected in the Sullivan and Ulster counties, with temperatures dropping below 32°F (0°C) by the afternoon.

Weather authorities are also warning that a more powerful system could affect the area by Wednesday, December 11, bringing torrential rain, strong winds, and the possibility of additional snow as the system moves out. This system could lead to power outages and further disruptions to travel.

Detailed forecast:

Monday, December 9 : rainy, with freezing rain expected in higher elevations to the north.

: rainy, with expected in higher elevations to the north. Wednesday, December 11: expect heavy rain and strong winds, potentially accompanied by snow later in the day.

Safety Tips for Residents and Drivers

Local authorities are strongly advising residents to take all necessary precautions to avoid accidents due to hazardous weather conditions. Freezing rain and heavy snow will make roads especially treacherous, particularly late in the afternoon and evening, when visibility could be reduced. It is recommended to:

Check real-time weather updates through local alerts.

Adjust your driving: slow down and increase following distances.

Prepare your vehicle: ensure your tires are winter-ready, check the brake fluid, and monitor antifreeze levels.

Avoid unnecessary travel if an alert is in effect for your area.

Winter driving essentials: The National Weather Service shares several tips for staying safe on snowy roads, including:

Prepare your vehicle : make sure your fuel tank is full and stock your car with essentials such as a shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables, and bottled water.

: make sure your fuel tank is full and stock your car with essentials such as a shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables, and bottled water. Stay calm if you’re stranded: if you get stuck in the snow, stay inside your vehicle, signal for help, and wait for assistance.

Additional measures to take:

Keep an emergency kit in your car : blankets, jumper cables, and a flashlight.

: blankets, jumper cables, and a flashlight. Monitor power outage alerts, especially with high winds or heavy snow.

It’s important to continue monitoring weather developments over the coming days. By staying updated on alerts and following the authorities’ advice, everyone can navigate through this winter weather safely.