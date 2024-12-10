New York Winter Weather Advisory: Heavy Snow, Ice, and Flooding Threaten the Region This Week

Multiple weather alerts have been issued across New York State and surrounding regions as winter conditions intensify. From freezing drizzle and flood watches to heavy snow and dense fog, the National Weather Service and local authorities are urging residents to prepare for challenging conditions.

Winter Weather Advisory for New York Counties

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Hamilton, Warren, and Fulton counties in New York, effective until 10 a.m. Travelers are warned to expect freezing drizzle, with additional light ice accumulations possible. The freezing conditions are forecasted to transition to plain drizzle or light rain as temperatures rise above freezing.

Key Areas Impacted

Lake George (Warren County) : Popular for winter tourism, local officials advise travelers to exercise caution near the lake and surrounding roads.

: Popular for winter tourism, local officials advise travelers to exercise caution near the lake and surrounding roads. Route 30 (Hamilton County): Known for its scenic but challenging terrain, Route 30 could experience significant icing, making travel hazardous.

The National Weather Service also issued a reminder of the potential for slippery sidewalks, bridges, and roads, especially during the early morning commute. They warned that hazardous conditions could impact travel significantly.

Local authorities have urged travelers to slow down, use caution, and be prepared for potential power outages. The advisory also recommends keeping emergency kits, including blankets, flashlights, and water, in vehicles.

Flood Watches for Washington and Essex Counties

In addition to icy conditions, a flood watch has been issued for Washington County and neighboring Essex County. This alert begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, and remains in effect until Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Concerns for Flood-Prone Areas

Washington County : Communities along the Hudson River and low-lying areas are at increased risk of flooding due to excessive rainfall.

: Communities along the and low-lying areas are at increased risk of flooding due to excessive rainfall. Essex County: The combination of snowmelt and rain poses a risk for both river flooding and flash flooding in areas like Lake Placid and Keene Valley.

In these areas, residents are warned to monitor river levels and creek conditions, as heavy rain could lead to flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying locations. The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for poor drainage areas and urban environments in both counties.

Safety Recommendations During Flooding

Move to higher ground if flooding occurs in your area.

if flooding occurs in your area. Avoid driving through floodwaters , as even shallow water can be dangerous. For perspective, 12 inches of rapidly flowing water can sweep away most vehicles.

, as even shallow water can be dangerous. For perspective, can sweep away most vehicles. Secure utilities and disconnect appliances to reduce risks during floods.

Winter Storm Watch for Northern New York

Residents of Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties should prepare for a potential winter storm, with conditions likely to intensify from Wednesday night through Friday evening. The National Weather Service predicts over 1 foot of snow in some areas, driven by lake-effect snow bands.

Travel Warnings

Narrow bands of snow could cause rapid changes in visibility and road conditions , especially along the I-81 corridor .

, especially along the . Gusty winds up to 35 mph may lead to drifting snow and difficult travel. Travelers are encouraged to delay non-essential trips and to prepare for poor visibility and snow-covered roads.

Additional Risks from Snowfall

Snow drifts and blowing snow could obstruct roads and reduce visibility to near zero in some areas. This may cause dangerous conditions for drivers along routes like I-81 , where snow buildup is common.

and could obstruct roads and reduce visibility to near zero in some areas. This may cause dangerous conditions for drivers along routes like , where snow buildup is common. Local authorities have also warned about the quick-changing nature of lake-effect snow, which can result in dramatically different weather within just a few miles.

Dense Fog in Southern New York

A dense fog advisory was issued early Tuesday morning for Chemung, Broome, Delaware, and surrounding counties. Visibility is expected to drop to a quarter mile or less in some areas, making driving conditions especially dangerous.

Driving in Fog

Use low-beam headlights to enhance visibility and avoid glare. Fog lights , if available, should also be used.

to enhance visibility and avoid glare. , if available, should also be used. Maintain safe following distances and allow extra travel time.

and allow extra travel time. Pull over if visibility drops to near zero, and activate your hazard lights. The National Weather Service advises that dense fog can persist until 9 a.m., so early morning travelers are particularly at risk.

Regional Weather Conditions in Surrounding States

The storm system impacting New York is also causing hazardous conditions across neighboring states:

Pennsylvania

A strong storm is predicted to bring heavy rain and backend snow across the state by Wednesday. Areas in Western Pennsylvania and the Poconos could experience snowfall followed by rapid rainfall, causing localized flooding. Flash flood warnings are possible, especially in areas where snowmelt is already increasing runoff.

Minnesota

Recent snow totals in Northern Minnesota show over 10 inches (25.4 cm) in some communities. The storm, which is moving eastward, is expected to cause significant snow accumulation in Wisconsin and parts of Michigan. As it tracks further east, conditions will likely worsen in states like Indiana and Ohio.

Safety Tips for Winter and Flood Conditions in Neighboring States:

Stay tuned to local weather reports for live updates on snow totals and flood warnings.

for live updates on snow totals and flood warnings. Avoid driving during peak storm hours, particularly in Minnesota and Pennsylvania, where conditions are expected to worsen overnight.

Preparedness Is Key

With a variety of weather alerts in place, including winter weather advisories, flood watches, and dense fog warnings, residents across New York and neighboring states are urged to stay informed. Local authorities and weather services are monitoring conditions closely, providing updates as the storms progress.

Stay tuned to local updates, and ensure safety precautions are in place to mitigate the impact of these severe weather conditions.