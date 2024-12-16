New DNA study reveals Neanderthals survived and interbred with modern humans

For decades, scientists have been captivated by the enigma of Neanderthals. These ancient relatives of modern humans have long been a subject of intense study and speculation. Now, groundbreaking research led by Joshua Akey, a professor at Princeton’s Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, has shed new light on our shared history with these fascinating hominins.

Using advanced genetic analysis techniques and artificial intelligence, Akey’s team has uncovered evidence of multiple waves of interbreeding between modern humans and Neanderthals. This revelation challenges previous assumptions about the isolation of these two groups and paints a picture of a much more complex relationship spanning thousands of years.

The research, published in the journal Science, utilized a tool called IBDmix, which employs machine learning to decode genomes. By analyzing genetic data from 2,000 living humans, three Neanderthals, and one Denisovan, the team was able to map genetic flow between these groups over the past 250,000 years.

Their findings reveal three distinct waves of contact :

200-250,000 years ago

100-120,000 years ago

The largest wave around 50-60,000 years ago

This new timeline challenges previous genetic data suggesting that modern humans remained in Africa for 200,000 years before dispersing 50,000 years ago. Instead, it paints a picture of early humans as more mobile and adventurous, frequently encountering and interacting with Neanderthal populations.

Genetic legacy and the assimilation of neanderthals

One of the most intriguing aspects of this research is the discovery that Neanderthals were not simply replaced by modern humans, but rather absorbed into our gene pool. This “assimilation model,” first proposed by anthropologist Fred Smith in 1989, is now supported by strong genetic evidence.

Akey’s team made a crucial breakthrough by searching for modern human DNA in Neanderthals, rather than the reverse. This approach revealed that the offspring of early Neanderthal-modern human matings likely remained with Neanderthal groups, leaving no trace in modern human populations until later interbreeding events.

The genetic legacy of these interactions is still evident today. Approximately 1-2% of the genome in people of Eurasian descent comes from Neanderthals, contributing to traits such as :

Enhanced immunity

Skin pigmentation variations

Adaptations to cold climates

This genetic inheritance has played a significant role in shaping human evolution and our technological progress, highlighting the enduring impact of our Neanderthal ancestors.

Redefining neanderthal populations and their disappearance

Another surprising finding from this research is that the Neanderthal population was likely smaller than previously believed. By using the IBDmix tool, the team discovered that much of the apparent genetic diversity in Neanderthals actually came from modern human DNA. As a result, the estimated Neanderthal population size has been revised down from about 3,400 to 2,400 breeding individuals.

This smaller population size may have contributed to the gradual disappearance of Neanderthals as a distinct group. Rather than a sudden extinction event, Akey’s research suggests a slow process of absorption into modern human populations. He likens this to “waves eroding a beach, steadily overwhelming Neanderthals and incorporating them into our populations.”

The implications of this research extend beyond our understanding of Neanderthals. It provides valuable insights into the complex history of human migration and interaction that shaped our species. From the development of clothing to the creation of tools and art, these interactions likely played a crucial role in the cultural and technological advancements of early humans.

Evolutionary differences and shared traits

While the new research highlights the genetic overlap between Neanderthals and modern humans, it’s important to note that there were still significant differences between the two groups. These differences arose from adaptations to different environments and evolutionary pressures.

Trait Neanderthals Modern Humans Brain Size Larger (~1600 cm³) Smaller (~1350 cm³) Body Build Shorter, stockier Taller, leaner Tool Use Mousterian culture More advanced Aurignacian culture Social Structures Smaller, isolated groups Larger, interconnected networks

Despite these differences, the new genetic evidence suggests that Neanderthals and modern humans were more similar than previously thought. This similarity likely facilitated interbreeding and cultural exchange, leading to the complex tapestry of human evolution we see today.

As we continue to uncover archaeological treasures from the past, our understanding of human origins and evolution continues to evolve. The story of Neanderthals and their relationship with modern humans serves as a powerful reminder of the intricate and interconnected nature of our species’ history.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.