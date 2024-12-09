Mysterious Blue Aurora in Japan Challenges Scientists’ Understanding of Earth’s Atmosphere

In May 2024, the skies above Japan’s Honshu and Hokkaido islands were set alight by an extraordinary auroral display, unlike anything scientists had observed before. This event, driven by a powerful geomagnetic storm, featured blue-dominant auroras, along with a salmon-pink glow, a phenomenon rarely seen at low latitudes. While auroras are traditionally seen in green or red hues, especially in regions near the Arctic and Antarctic, the appearance of such unusual blue auroras at these latitudes has left the scientific community with more questions than answers.

Captured by amateur photographers and verified through scientific data, these auroras have challenged long-established theories about their formation. Researchers from Japan and Sweden, led by Sota Nanjo and Professor Kazuo Shiokawa, examined the phenomenon using public contributions and their own data, unveiling new details about the spatial and structural characteristics of the blue auroras. The study, published in December 2024, has opened the door to a new chapter in understanding auroral processes.

Blue Auroras and the Unexpected Altitudes

Typically, auroras are produced by charged particles from the sun interacting with Earth’s magnetosphere. The resulting collisions with atmospheric gases, particularly oxygen and nitrogen, emit the bright, colorful glows we associate with auroras. However, the blue auroras observed during this event were unlike anything previously documented at such low latitudes.

In a standard aurora, green and red colors are generated when oxygen atoms at altitudes between 100 and 200 km are excited by solar wind particles. But the blue auroras that appeared over Japan defied these expectations, glowing at altitudes between 400 and 900 km, much higher than the usual aurora-producing altitudes. This raised questions about what caused this peculiar phenomenon.

As Professor Kazuo Shiokawa of Nagoya University explains, “Our findings suggest that nitrogen molecular ions may have accelerated upward by some mechanism and were responsible for the formation of the blue-dominant aurora.” This theory introduces the possibility of a new atmospheric process at high altitudes, one that has not been observed before. However, there is still much that scientists don’t understand about how these nitrogen ions, which are typically heavy and unstable at such heights, can persist in the upper atmosphere.

Challenging Existing Auroral Theories

The most accepted model for aurora formation involves the ring current, a region of charged particles trapped in Earth’s magnetic field. These particles are thought to produce energetic neutral atoms (ENAs), which then interact with the atmosphere to create auroras. But the blue-dominant auroras observed over Japan do not align well with this theory.

Shiokawa highlights a key inconsistency: “In this study, a structure of several hundred kilometers was found in the blue-dominant aurora in the longitudinal direction, which is difficult to interpret by ENA activity only. In addition, ENAs are unlikely to create auroral structures aligned with magnetic field lines, as observed in this study.” These findings suggest that traditional models of aurora formation may not fully explain this new type of aurora.

The blue auroras observed in May 2024 also exhibited longitudinal structures, meaning the auroras were arranged along Earth’s magnetic field lines—a feature not previously identified in low-latitude auroras. This discovery further complicates the current understanding of aurora formation and raises questions about the presence of unidentified atmospheric processes at these higher altitudes.

The Mystery of Nitrogen Ions at High Altitudes

While the presence of nitrogen molecular ions has been suggested as a possible explanation, the researchers admit that their exact behavior remains mysterious. “To date, it is not well understood how nitrogen molecular ions with large molecular weight can exist at such high altitudes,” said Shiokawa. These ions are not stable in Earth’s atmosphere at high altitudes due to their heavy mass and short dissociative-recombination time intervals, meaning they typically cannot survive for long in these regions.

The observation of nitrogen ions at altitudes of 400 km or more defies conventional scientific understanding. The process that allows these ions to exist at such high altitudes remains shrouded in mystery. The discovery raises the possibility that a previously unknown atmospheric mechanism could be at play, one that accelerates nitrogen ions to these extreme heights.