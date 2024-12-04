A groundbreaking study published in Nature Geoscience has revealed an unexpected partnership between Mount Everest and nearby river systems. This collaboration has played a crucial role in the mountain’s growth over the past 89,000 years.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) and the China University of Geosciences have identified a phenomenon known as isostatic rebound. This process, where land rises after material is removed, has added up to 50 meters (164 feet) to Everest’s height during this period.

The Arun and Kosi river systems are key players in this geological dance. By carving vast gorges into the surrounding terrain, these rivers have eroded and carried away billions of tonnes of earth. This erosion lightens the load on the Earth’s crust, triggering the isostatic rebound effect and pushing Everest’s peak higher into the sky.

Dr. Matthew Fox from UCL Earth Sciences explains, “We can see them growing by about two millimeters a year using GPS instruments, and now we have a better understanding of what’s driving it.“

The dynamic interplay of erosion and uplift

The complex relationship between erosion and uplift is at the heart of Mount Everest’s continued growth. As the rivers carve away the valleys, the mountains rise in response, their heights adjusting to the changing distribution of mass.

This geological resilience underscores the dynamic nature of Earth’s crust, constantly adapting to changes in pressure and weight. Dr. Jin-Gen Dai of the China University of Geosciences likens isostatic rebound to a boat rising in water when weight is removed.

The process is not unique to Everest. Similar phenomena occur in other parts of the world, such as Scandinavia, where land still rises in response to the melting of thick ice sheets from the last Ice Age. This geological process reminds us of the ever-changing nature of our planet, much like the massive blue hole discovered in ocean depths, which continues to astound scientists.

The Himalayan giants : a tale of continuous growth

Mount Everest, known as Sagarmāthā in Nepali and Chomolungma in Tibetan, stands at an impressive 8,849 meters (29,032 feet). Its exceptional elevation surpasses nearby peaks like K2, Kangchenjunga, and Lhotse, partly due to the uplifting effect driven by river erosion.

The uplift phenomenon isn’t limited to Mount Everest alone. Neighboring peaks, including Lhotse and Makalu—the fourth and fifth highest mountains in the world—are also affected by these forces. Makalu, being closer to the Arun river, experiences a slightly higher uplift rate compared to Everest and Lhotse.

The birth of the Himalayas dates back roughly 50 million years, arising from the collision between the Indian subcontinent and Eurasia. The ongoing tectonic convergence has been pushing the Himalayas upwards ever since, creating a landscape as enigmatic as the Al Naslaa rock in Saudi Arabia.

Here’s a comparison of the uplift rates for these Himalayan giants :

Mountain Height (meters) Estimated Annual Uplift (mm) Mount Everest 8,849 2.0 K2 8,611 1.8 Kangchenjunga 8,586 1.9 Lhotse 8,516 2.1 Makalu 8,485 2.2

The cultural significance of an ever-growing giant

Beyond its physical stature, Mount Everest holds immense cultural significance. The mountain is sacred to local Sherpa and Tibetan communities and stands as a symbol of human endurance and achievement. Dr. Dai notes, “Mount Everest occupies a unique place in human consciousness. Physically, it represents Earth’s highest point, giving it immense significance simply by virtue of its stature. Culturally, it symbolizes the ultimate challenge, embodying human endurance and our drive to surpass perceived limits.“

The continuous growth of Everest, influenced by both tectonic forces and river-induced uplift, reflects a dynamic process that is both ancient and ongoing. It serves as a reminder that even seemingly unchanging landmarks are part of Earth’s constantly evolving landscape.

As we continue to study and understand the complex geological processes shaping our world, Mount Everest stands as a testament to the relentless forces at work beneath our feet. Its ongoing rise into the sky embodies not just a peak of stone but a symbol of the ever-changing nature of our planet.