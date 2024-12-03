More Snow Coming to NY This Week: Over 5 Feet in Some Towns – See the Full Snowfall Breakdown

Winter storms have already had a major influence all throughout New York State as December settles in. Upstate New York has been hit with some of the heaviest snowfall on record, while New York City faces a more uncertain forecast for the upcoming days. Here’s a breakdown of snowfall totals across the state, as well as what to expect for the rest of the week.

Heavy Snowfall in Upstate New York

Over the weekend, lake-effect snow pummeled much of Upstate New York, bringing several feet of snow to areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The most significant snowfalls were reported in Copenhagen, where 65.9 inches of snow accumulated, and Barnes Corners, which recorded 65.5 inches. Other areas, like Cassadaga and Chautauqua County, saw similar totals, including 54.1 inches in Cassadaga and 47 inches in Cherry Valley.

Snowfall totals in upstate New York:

Copenhagen : 65.9 inches (1.67 m)

: 65.9 inches (1.67 m) Barnes Corners (Lewis County) : 65.5 inches (1.66 m)

: 65.5 inches (1.66 m) Cassadaga : 54.1 inches (1.37 m)

: 54.1 inches (1.37 m) Chautauqua County : 47 inches (1.19 m)

: 47 inches (1.19 m) Cherry Valley: 47 inches (1.19 m)

This region has long been prone to intense snowstorms due to its proximity to the Great Lakes, where lake-effect snow can rapidly accumulate. As of Monday, winter storm warnings remain in effect across Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties, with ongoing snowfall expected to add another 12 to 20 inches (50.8 cm) in the hardest-hit areas. Local authorities have urged caution, as roads have been heavily impacted by drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Additionally, the northwest corner of the state received warnings for flooding, as the heavy snow and subsequent melt could overwhelm the region’s drainage systems. Temperatures in the region have stayed in the 20s to low 30s, meaning the snow has remained relatively heavy and wet.

Weaker lake snows will persist southeast of the lakes today, then will move quickly northward tonight, before ending NNE of the lakes Wednesday morning. Low pressure will then bring a round of widespread snow, wind, and blowing snow, particularly Wednesday night and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/uo8A1czwj9 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 3, 2024

Snowfall totals for 122 Upstate communities

Here are the snowfall totals for the weekend lake effect storm as of Monday, December 2, 2024. Note: Updated with more communities.

Place County Inches Time Copenhagen, 3 SW Lewis 65.9 1100 AM Barnes Corners, 4 SW Jefferson 65.5 0700 AM Fort Drum Jefferson 63.0 1100 AM Copenhagen, 1 S Lewis 61.0 1100 AM Cassadaga Chautauqua 54.2 0100 PM Perrysburg, N Cattaraugus 53.7 1100 AM Black River, 5 SE Jefferson 52.8 0700 AM West Carthage 0.3 ENE Jefferson 47.2 0700 AM New Bremen, 1 NE Lewis 46.0 0800 AM Adams Jefferson 45.0 0820 AM Dewittville 1.0 SSE Chautauqua 42.5 0600 AM Cattaraugus 3W Cattaraugus 40.9 0700 AM Harrisville Lewis 40.0 1130 AM Lowville Lewis 40.0 1100 AM Watertown Jefferson 37.5 0800 AM Croghan, 2 WSW Lewis 37.0 1130 AM Angola, 4 NE Erie 36.2 0600 AM Fredonia 0.8 WNW Chautauqua 35.9 0500 AM Lowville Lewis 35.0 0700 AM Springville 5NE Erie 34.6 0800 AM Wales Erie 33.1 0700 AM Holland, 3 NE Erie 32.5 0600 AM Dunkirk 1S Chautauqua 32.0 0700 AM Natural Bridge Jefferson 30.0 1130 AM Springville, 1 WNW Erie 29.4 0800 AM Watertown 0.9 SSW Jefferson 28.4 0645 AM Glenwood 1.0 SE Erie 28.3 0700 AM Orchard Park Erie 27.6 1055 AM Boston 2.5 NE Erie 26.7 0700 AM Elma Center 1.8 SE Erie 26.5 0700 AM Glenwood 1.5 SE Erie 26.5 0800 AM Calcium, 3 W Jefferson 26.0 1100 AM Silver Creek 0.7 E Chautauqua 25.1 0800 AM East Aurora, 2 WNW Erie 24.8 0100 AM Attica 7SW Wyoming 24.6 0600 AM Depauville Jefferson 24.0 1125 AM West Seneca 2.5 E Erie 24.0 0800 AM Alden 2.5 SE Genesee 23.2 0800 AM Hamburg 2.0 N Erie 23.2 0754 AM West Seneca 2.8 ENE Erie 23.0 0700 AM Lake View 1NE Erie 22.1 0800 AM East Aurora 2.7 SSE Erie 21.4 0700 AM Cowlesville, 2 NNE Genesee 21.3 0800 AM Eden 1.4 SSE Erie 21.0 0700 AM Theresa Jefferson 21.0 1145 AM East Aurora 0.1 ENE Erie 20.6 0700 AM West Falls, 2 NW Erie 20.5 0821 AM Hamburg 0.4 WSW Erie 19.3 0700 AM Lackawanna Erie 18.0 1015 PM Chases Lake Lewis 17.8 0600 AM Alden, 1 NW Erie 17.6 0700 AM Glenfield 4.1 NNE Lewis 17.4 1000 AM Silver Springs 3N Wyoming 16.9 0700 AM Randolph 1.1 ENE Cattaraugus 15.0 0830 AM Highmarket 2W Lewis 14.0 0600 AM Franklinville 0.5 NNE Cattaraugus 13.3 0815 AM Buffalo 3.7 SE Erie 12.8 0700 AM Ischua 0.4 SSE Cattaraugus 11.9 0700 AM Warsaw 4W Wyoming 11.7 0700 AM Kennedy 0.3 NE Chautauqua 11.5 0600 AM Wyoming 3W Wyoming 10.9 0700 AM Kennedy 2.6 SE Chautauqua 10.8 0800 AM Chaumont Jefferson 10.5 1100 AM Alexander 4.4 ESE Genesee 10.0 0800 AM Falconer 0.3 WSW Chautauqua 9.2 0700 AM Centerville, 2 WSW Allegany 8.0 0915 AM Bemus Point 2.6 WSW Chautauqua 7.0 0700 AM Constableville 1.2 NW Lewis 6.5 0500 AM Pembroke Genesee 6.2 0532 AM West Almond 3.6 SW Allegany 6.1 0800 AM Brantingham Lewis 6.0 1130 AM Rushford Allegany 6.0 0545 AM Sodus Wayne 6.0 1100 AM Alexander 2.7 WNW Genesee 5.6 0700 AM Allegany State Park Cattaraugus 5.3 0800 AM Wellsville 2.4 ENE Allegany 5.0 0700 AM Wolcott 6.4 NW Wayne 4.7 0700 AM Attica Wyoming 4.3 0123 PM Batavia 3.4 WSW Genesee 4.0 0800 AM Lacona 3.6 SSE Oswego 4.0 0700 AM Alfred Allegany 3.3 0700 AM Palermo 2SSE Oswego 2.6 0600 AM Phoenix 7.0 NNE Oswego 2.6 0600 AM Duck Lake Cayuga 2.0 0800 AM Minetto 0.1 SE Oswego 2.0 0800 AM Hilton, 2 WNW Monroe 1.7 0700 AM Angola Erie 1.5 1101 AM Williamsville, 1 SE Erie 1.2 0700 AM Dansville 3.6 WSW Livingston 1.1 0600 AM Stafford 1.8 NE Genesee 1.1 0700 AM Mexico 2SW Oswego 1.0 0600 AM West Monroe 1.6 NNE Oswego 1.0 0730 AM Le Roy 1E Genesee 0.9 0730 AM Bristol Harbour Ontario 0.6 0700 AM Webster 3.0 W Monroe 0.5 0900 AM West Bloomfield 1S Ontario 0.5 0900 AM Gasport 1.7 WSW Niagara 0.3 0700 AM Rochester 5.0 WNW Monroe 0.3 0700 AM Gates-North Gates, 3 SE Monroe 0.2 0700 AM Clarence Center 0.2 ESE Erie 0.2 0700 AM Brockport Monroe 0.1 0900 AM Clarence Center 0.9 N Erie 0.1 0700 AM Rochester 5.7 W Monroe 0.1 0900 AM Cheektowaga 2.4 NW Erie 0.0 0700 AM Clyde 0.3 WNW Wayne 0.0 0600 AM East Amherst 1.2 WNW Erie 0.0 0845 AM East Amherst 1.3 WSW Erie 0.0 0759 AM Fairport 0.9 W Monroe 0.0 0640 AM Kenmore 0.3 ESE Erie 0.0 0640 AM Le Roy 0.7 ESE Genesee 0.0 0700 AM Lockport Niagara 0.0 0700 AM Lockport 0.8 NE Niagara 0.0 0700 AM Lockport 2.8 WNW Niagara 0.0 0805 AM Macedon 2.6 ESE Wayne 0.0 0710 AM Medina Orleans 0.0 0800 AM Medina 0.4 WNW Orleans 0.0 0800 AM Palmyra 1.6 NW Wayne 0.0 0750 AM Pittsford 4.0 SSE Monroe 0.0 0700 AM Sanborn 4NE Niagara 0.0 0700 AM Scottsville 0.4 NW Monroe 0.0 0800 AM Snyder 0.6 SW Erie 0.0 0700 AM Tonawanda 3.1 NE Erie 0.0 0530 AM

What’s Next for Upstate New York?

More snow is on the way for upstate New York, with Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo preparing for additional lake-effect snow starting Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties remain the most vulnerable, where forecasters predict up to 20 inches (50.8 cm) of new snow. The heaviest snow bands are expected to push eastward, affecting areas like Madison County and Syracuse, where up to 10 inches (25.4 cm) could accumulate by the evening.

Beyond this, there is still a chance of snow today, and although conditions may ease by the end of the week, snowfall totals could surpass 5 feet (1.52 metres) in the hardest-hit regions by the time the storm system moves out. Snow removal and power outages could remain a concern for rural areas.

This graphic shows rounds of frigid air from Canada invading the U.S. this week. (FOX Weather)

New York City’s Winter Outlook

As for New York City, the first significant snowfall of the season remains up in the air. Meteorologists are predicting an Alberta Clipper system, expected to move through the region late in the week. While New York City is on the fringe of the storm, the city may only see light snow, as temperatures are forecasted to hover around the low 40s. Snow accumulations in the city are predicted to be relatively minimal, with some flurries likely on Saturday.

Though the Alberta Clipper is not expected to bring major snow, it will still deliver some chilly weather and could cause delays for commuters, especially with the wind chill. In fact, forecasters have predicted that 20 inches of snow is expected for the entire winter season in NYC, slightly below the usual average of 28 inches.

Alberta Clipper snow potential through Thursday. (FOX Weather)

Broader Winter Forecast for NYC

Despite the expected lighter snowfall, New York City can anticipate a milder-than-usual winter overall. Temperatures are predicted to remain above average for the next few months. Long-range models suggest that January and February could see more rainy days than snowy ones, with mixed precipitation events being the most likely cause of winter disruptions. In general, snowfall totals are expected to remain below the historical average, with projections estimating about 18–23 inches of snow by the end of the season.

For the outer boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn, even lighter snow totals are anticipated. Historically, these areas have seen less snowfall than parts of Manhattan or The Bronx, and this winter may follow that trend.

Impact on Local Infrastructure and Commuting

The immediate concern remains the impact on transportation across both upstate New York and New York City. In upstate regions, the heavy snow is expected to disrupt travel across counties like Onondaga, Cattaraugus, and Madison, where Interstate 81 and Route 390 are notorious for becoming hazardous during heavy snow events. Some local roads in Syracuse and Rochester may remain impassable for several days, and power outages have been reported in more remote areas due to downed power lines.

For New York City, though snow totals are expected to be light, the potential for slippery sidewalks and delayed public transport could still impact commuters. The MTA has been preparing for disruptions, with bus routes and subways potentially facing delays due to wet snow and icy conditions. Additionally, the city’s emergency services are on standby, ready for any unexpected snow or freezing rain events, especially in the event of a quick drop in temperature.