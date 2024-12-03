More Snow Coming to NY This Week: Over 5 Feet in Some Towns – See the Full Snowfall Breakdown

Upstate New York is blanketed beneath record-breaking snowfall, with some communities receiving more than 5 feet of precipitation. As the storm increases, warnings remain in force, with further snow expected. Meanwhile, New York City prepares for its first snowfall of the season—will it be a dusting or a disruption?

Winter storms have already had a major influence all throughout New York State as December settles in. Upstate New York has been hit with some of the heaviest snowfall on record, while New York City faces a more uncertain forecast for the upcoming days. Here’s a breakdown of snowfall totals across the state, as well as what to expect for the rest of the week.

Heavy Snowfall in Upstate New York

Over the weekend, lake-effect snow pummeled much of Upstate New York, bringing several feet of snow to areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The most significant snowfalls were reported in Copenhagen, where 65.9 inches of snow accumulated, and Barnes Corners, which recorded 65.5 inches. Other areas, like Cassadaga and Chautauqua County, saw similar totals, including 54.1 inches in Cassadaga and 47 inches in Cherry Valley.

Snowfall totals in upstate New York:

  • Copenhagen: 65.9 inches (1.67 m)
  • Barnes Corners (Lewis County): 65.5 inches (1.66 m)
  • Cassadaga: 54.1 inches (1.37 m)
  • Chautauqua County: 47 inches (1.19 m)
  • Cherry Valley: 47 inches (1.19 m)

This region has long been prone to intense snowstorms due to its proximity to the Great Lakes, where lake-effect snow can rapidly accumulate. As of Monday, winter storm warnings remain in effect across Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties, with ongoing snowfall expected to add another 12 to 20 inches (50.8 cm) in the hardest-hit areas. Local authorities have urged caution, as roads have been heavily impacted by drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Additionally, the northwest corner of the state received warnings for flooding, as the heavy snow and subsequent melt could overwhelm the region’s drainage systems. Temperatures in the region have stayed in the 20s to low 30s, meaning the snow has remained relatively heavy and wet.

Snowfall totals for 122 Upstate communities

Here are the snowfall totals for the weekend lake effect storm as of Monday, December 2, 2024. Note: Updated with more communities.

PlaceCountyInchesTime
Copenhagen, 3 SWLewis65.91100 AM
Barnes Corners, 4 SWJefferson65.50700 AM
Fort DrumJefferson63.01100 AM
Copenhagen, 1 SLewis61.01100 AM
CassadagaChautauqua54.20100 PM
Perrysburg, NCattaraugus53.71100 AM
Black River, 5 SEJefferson52.80700 AM
West Carthage 0.3 ENEJefferson47.20700 AM
New Bremen, 1 NELewis46.00800 AM
AdamsJefferson45.00820 AM
Dewittville 1.0 SSEChautauqua42.50600 AM
Cattaraugus 3WCattaraugus40.90700 AM
HarrisvilleLewis40.01130 AM
LowvilleLewis40.01100 AM
WatertownJefferson37.50800 AM
Croghan, 2 WSWLewis37.01130 AM
Angola, 4 NEErie36.20600 AM
Fredonia 0.8 WNWChautauqua35.90500 AM
LowvilleLewis35.00700 AM
Springville 5NEErie34.60800 AM
WalesErie33.10700 AM
Holland, 3 NEErie32.50600 AM
Dunkirk 1SChautauqua32.00700 AM
Natural BridgeJefferson30.01130 AM
Springville, 1 WNWErie29.40800 AM
Watertown 0.9 SSWJefferson28.40645 AM
Glenwood 1.0 SEErie28.30700 AM
Orchard ParkErie27.61055 AM
Boston 2.5 NEErie26.70700 AM
Elma Center 1.8 SEErie26.50700 AM
Glenwood 1.5 SEErie26.50800 AM
Calcium, 3 WJefferson26.01100 AM
Silver Creek 0.7 EChautauqua25.10800 AM
East Aurora, 2 WNWErie24.80100 AM
Attica 7SWWyoming24.60600 AM
DepauvilleJefferson24.01125 AM
West Seneca 2.5 EErie24.00800 AM
Alden 2.5 SEGenesee23.20800 AM
Hamburg 2.0 NErie23.20754 AM
West Seneca 2.8 ENEErie23.00700 AM
Lake View 1NEErie22.10800 AM
East Aurora 2.7 SSEErie21.40700 AM
Cowlesville, 2 NNEGenesee21.30800 AM
Eden 1.4 SSEErie21.00700 AM
TheresaJefferson21.01145 AM
East Aurora 0.1 ENEErie20.60700 AM
West Falls, 2 NWErie20.50821 AM
Hamburg 0.4 WSWErie19.30700 AM
LackawannaErie18.01015 PM
Chases LakeLewis17.80600 AM
Alden, 1 NWErie17.60700 AM
Glenfield 4.1 NNELewis17.41000 AM
Silver Springs 3NWyoming16.90700 AM
Randolph 1.1 ENECattaraugus15.00830 AM
Highmarket 2WLewis14.00600 AM
Franklinville 0.5 NNECattaraugus13.30815 AM
Buffalo 3.7 SEErie12.80700 AM
Ischua 0.4 SSECattaraugus11.90700 AM
Warsaw 4WWyoming11.70700 AM
Kennedy 0.3 NEChautauqua11.50600 AM
Wyoming 3WWyoming10.90700 AM
Kennedy 2.6 SEChautauqua10.80800 AM
ChaumontJefferson10.51100 AM
Alexander 4.4 ESEGenesee10.00800 AM
Falconer 0.3 WSWChautauqua9.20700 AM
Centerville, 2 WSWAllegany8.00915 AM
Bemus Point 2.6 WSWChautauqua7.00700 AM
Constableville 1.2 NWLewis6.50500 AM
PembrokeGenesee6.20532 AM
West Almond 3.6 SWAllegany6.10800 AM
BrantinghamLewis6.01130 AM
RushfordAllegany6.00545 AM
SodusWayne6.01100 AM
Alexander 2.7 WNWGenesee5.60700 AM
Allegany State ParkCattaraugus5.30800 AM
Wellsville 2.4 ENEAllegany5.00700 AM
Wolcott 6.4 NWWayne4.70700 AM
AtticaWyoming4.30123 PM
Batavia 3.4 WSWGenesee4.00800 AM
Lacona 3.6 SSEOswego4.00700 AM
AlfredAllegany3.30700 AM
Palermo 2SSEOswego2.60600 AM
Phoenix 7.0 NNEOswego2.60600 AM
Duck LakeCayuga2.00800 AM
Minetto 0.1 SEOswego2.00800 AM
Hilton, 2 WNWMonroe1.70700 AM
AngolaErie1.51101 AM
Williamsville, 1 SEErie1.20700 AM
Dansville 3.6 WSWLivingston1.10600 AM
Stafford 1.8 NEGenesee1.10700 AM
Mexico 2SWOswego1.00600 AM
West Monroe 1.6 NNEOswego1.00730 AM
Le Roy 1EGenesee0.90730 AM
Bristol HarbourOntario0.60700 AM
Webster 3.0 WMonroe0.50900 AM
West Bloomfield 1SOntario0.50900 AM
Gasport 1.7 WSWNiagara0.30700 AM
Rochester 5.0 WNWMonroe0.30700 AM
Gates-North Gates, 3 SEMonroe0.20700 AM
Clarence Center 0.2 ESEErie0.20700 AM
BrockportMonroe0.10900 AM
Clarence Center 0.9 NErie0.10700 AM
Rochester 5.7 WMonroe0.10900 AM
Cheektowaga 2.4 NWErie0.00700 AM
Clyde 0.3 WNWWayne0.00600 AM
East Amherst 1.2 WNWErie0.00845 AM
East Amherst 1.3 WSWErie0.00759 AM
Fairport 0.9 WMonroe0.00640 AM
Kenmore 0.3 ESEErie0.00640 AM
Le Roy 0.7 ESEGenesee0.00700 AM
LockportNiagara0.00700 AM
Lockport 0.8 NENiagara0.00700 AM
Lockport 2.8 WNWNiagara0.00805 AM
Macedon 2.6 ESEWayne0.00710 AM
MedinaOrleans0.00800 AM
Medina 0.4 WNWOrleans0.00800 AM
Palmyra 1.6 NWWayne0.00750 AM
Pittsford 4.0 SSEMonroe0.00700 AM
Sanborn 4NENiagara0.00700 AM
Scottsville 0.4 NWMonroe0.00800 AM
Snyder 0.6 SWErie0.00700 AM
Tonawanda 3.1 NEErie0.00530 AM

What’s Next for Upstate New York?

More snow is on the way for upstate New York, with Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo preparing for additional lake-effect snow starting Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties remain the most vulnerable, where forecasters predict up to 20 inches (50.8 cm) of new snow. The heaviest snow bands are expected to push eastward, affecting areas like Madison County and Syracuse, where up to 10 inches (25.4 cm) could accumulate by the evening.

Beyond this, there is still a chance of snow today, and although conditions may ease by the end of the week, snowfall totals could surpass 5 feet (1.52 metres) in the hardest-hit regions by the time the storm system moves out. Snow removal and power outages could remain a concern for rural areas.

New York City’s Winter Outlook

As for New York City, the first significant snowfall of the season remains up in the air. Meteorologists are predicting an Alberta Clipper system, expected to move through the region late in the week. While New York City is on the fringe of the storm, the city may only see light snow, as temperatures are forecasted to hover around the low 40s. Snow accumulations in the city are predicted to be relatively minimal, with some flurries likely on Saturday.

Though the Alberta Clipper is not expected to bring major snow, it will still deliver some chilly weather and could cause delays for commuters, especially with the wind chill. In fact, forecasters have predicted that 20 inches of snow is expected for the entire winter season in NYC, slightly below the usual average of 28 inches.

Broader Winter Forecast for NYC

Despite the expected lighter snowfall, New York City can anticipate a milder-than-usual winter overall. Temperatures are predicted to remain above average for the next few months. Long-range models suggest that January and February could see more rainy days than snowy ones, with mixed precipitation events being the most likely cause of winter disruptions. In general, snowfall totals are expected to remain below the historical average, with projections estimating about 18–23 inches of snow by the end of the season.

For the outer boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn, even lighter snow totals are anticipated. Historically, these areas have seen less snowfall than parts of Manhattan or The Bronx, and this winter may follow that trend.

Impact on Local Infrastructure and Commuting

The immediate concern remains the impact on transportation across both upstate New York and New York City. In upstate regions, the heavy snow is expected to disrupt travel across counties like Onondaga, Cattaraugus, and Madison, where Interstate 81 and Route 390 are notorious for becoming hazardous during heavy snow events. Some local roads in Syracuse and Rochester may remain impassable for several days, and power outages have been reported in more remote areas due to downed power lines.

For New York City, though snow totals are expected to be light, the potential for slippery sidewalks and delayed public transport could still impact commuters. The MTA has been preparing for disruptions, with bus routes and subways potentially facing delays due to wet snow and icy conditions. Additionally, the city’s emergency services are on standby, ready for any unexpected snow or freezing rain events, especially in the event of a quick drop in temperature.

