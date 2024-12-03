More Snow Coming to NY This Week: Over 5 Feet in Some Towns – See the Full Snowfall Breakdown

Winter storms have already had a major influence all throughout New York State as December settles in. Upstate New York has been hit with some of the heaviest snowfall on record, while New York City faces a more uncertain forecast for the upcoming days. Here’s a breakdown of snowfall totals across the state, as well as what to expect for the rest of the week.
Heavy Snowfall in Upstate New York
Over the weekend, lake-effect snow pummeled much of Upstate New York, bringing several feet of snow to areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The most significant snowfalls were reported in Copenhagen, where 65.9 inches of snow accumulated, and Barnes Corners, which recorded 65.5 inches. Other areas, like Cassadaga and Chautauqua County, saw similar totals, including 54.1 inches in Cassadaga and 47 inches in Cherry Valley.
Snowfall totals in upstate New York:
- Copenhagen: 65.9 inches (1.67 m)
- Barnes Corners (Lewis County): 65.5 inches (1.66 m)
- Cassadaga: 54.1 inches (1.37 m)
- Chautauqua County: 47 inches (1.19 m)
- Cherry Valley: 47 inches (1.19 m)
This region has long been prone to intense snowstorms due to its proximity to the Great Lakes, where lake-effect snow can rapidly accumulate. As of Monday, winter storm warnings remain in effect across Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties, with ongoing snowfall expected to add another 12 to 20 inches (50.8 cm) in the hardest-hit areas. Local authorities have urged caution, as roads have been heavily impacted by drifting snow and reduced visibility.
Additionally, the northwest corner of the state received warnings for flooding, as the heavy snow and subsequent melt could overwhelm the region’s drainage systems. Temperatures in the region have stayed in the 20s to low 30s, meaning the snow has remained relatively heavy and wet.
Snowfall totals for 122 Upstate communities
Here are the snowfall totals for the weekend lake effect storm as of Monday, December 2, 2024. Note: Updated with more communities.
|Place
|County
|Inches
|Time
|Copenhagen, 3 SW
|Lewis
|65.9
|1100 AM
|Barnes Corners, 4 SW
|Jefferson
|65.5
|0700 AM
|Fort Drum
|Jefferson
|63.0
|1100 AM
|Copenhagen, 1 S
|Lewis
|61.0
|1100 AM
|Cassadaga
|Chautauqua
|54.2
|0100 PM
|Perrysburg, N
|Cattaraugus
|53.7
|1100 AM
|Black River, 5 SE
|Jefferson
|52.8
|0700 AM
|West Carthage 0.3 ENE
|Jefferson
|47.2
|0700 AM
|New Bremen, 1 NE
|Lewis
|46.0
|0800 AM
|Adams
|Jefferson
|45.0
|0820 AM
|Dewittville 1.0 SSE
|Chautauqua
|42.5
|0600 AM
|Cattaraugus 3W
|Cattaraugus
|40.9
|0700 AM
|Harrisville
|Lewis
|40.0
|1130 AM
|Lowville
|Lewis
|40.0
|1100 AM
|Watertown
|Jefferson
|37.5
|0800 AM
|Croghan, 2 WSW
|Lewis
|37.0
|1130 AM
|Angola, 4 NE
|Erie
|36.2
|0600 AM
|Fredonia 0.8 WNW
|Chautauqua
|35.9
|0500 AM
|Lowville
|Lewis
|35.0
|0700 AM
|Springville 5NE
|Erie
|34.6
|0800 AM
|Wales
|Erie
|33.1
|0700 AM
|Holland, 3 NE
|Erie
|32.5
|0600 AM
|Dunkirk 1S
|Chautauqua
|32.0
|0700 AM
|Natural Bridge
|Jefferson
|30.0
|1130 AM
|Springville, 1 WNW
|Erie
|29.4
|0800 AM
|Watertown 0.9 SSW
|Jefferson
|28.4
|0645 AM
|Glenwood 1.0 SE
|Erie
|28.3
|0700 AM
|Orchard Park
|Erie
|27.6
|1055 AM
|Boston 2.5 NE
|Erie
|26.7
|0700 AM
|Elma Center 1.8 SE
|Erie
|26.5
|0700 AM
|Glenwood 1.5 SE
|Erie
|26.5
|0800 AM
|Calcium, 3 W
|Jefferson
|26.0
|1100 AM
|Silver Creek 0.7 E
|Chautauqua
|25.1
|0800 AM
|East Aurora, 2 WNW
|Erie
|24.8
|0100 AM
|Attica 7SW
|Wyoming
|24.6
|0600 AM
|Depauville
|Jefferson
|24.0
|1125 AM
|West Seneca 2.5 E
|Erie
|24.0
|0800 AM
|Alden 2.5 SE
|Genesee
|23.2
|0800 AM
|Hamburg 2.0 N
|Erie
|23.2
|0754 AM
|West Seneca 2.8 ENE
|Erie
|23.0
|0700 AM
|Lake View 1NE
|Erie
|22.1
|0800 AM
|East Aurora 2.7 SSE
|Erie
|21.4
|0700 AM
|Cowlesville, 2 NNE
|Genesee
|21.3
|0800 AM
|Eden 1.4 SSE
|Erie
|21.0
|0700 AM
|Theresa
|Jefferson
|21.0
|1145 AM
|East Aurora 0.1 ENE
|Erie
|20.6
|0700 AM
|West Falls, 2 NW
|Erie
|20.5
|0821 AM
|Hamburg 0.4 WSW
|Erie
|19.3
|0700 AM
|Lackawanna
|Erie
|18.0
|1015 PM
|Chases Lake
|Lewis
|17.8
|0600 AM
|Alden, 1 NW
|Erie
|17.6
|0700 AM
|Glenfield 4.1 NNE
|Lewis
|17.4
|1000 AM
|Silver Springs 3N
|Wyoming
|16.9
|0700 AM
|Randolph 1.1 ENE
|Cattaraugus
|15.0
|0830 AM
|Highmarket 2W
|Lewis
|14.0
|0600 AM
|Franklinville 0.5 NNE
|Cattaraugus
|13.3
|0815 AM
|Buffalo 3.7 SE
|Erie
|12.8
|0700 AM
|Ischua 0.4 SSE
|Cattaraugus
|11.9
|0700 AM
|Warsaw 4W
|Wyoming
|11.7
|0700 AM
|Kennedy 0.3 NE
|Chautauqua
|11.5
|0600 AM
|Wyoming 3W
|Wyoming
|10.9
|0700 AM
|Kennedy 2.6 SE
|Chautauqua
|10.8
|0800 AM
|Chaumont
|Jefferson
|10.5
|1100 AM
|Alexander 4.4 ESE
|Genesee
|10.0
|0800 AM
|Falconer 0.3 WSW
|Chautauqua
|9.2
|0700 AM
|Centerville, 2 WSW
|Allegany
|8.0
|0915 AM
|Bemus Point 2.6 WSW
|Chautauqua
|7.0
|0700 AM
|Constableville 1.2 NW
|Lewis
|6.5
|0500 AM
|Pembroke
|Genesee
|6.2
|0532 AM
|West Almond 3.6 SW
|Allegany
|6.1
|0800 AM
|Brantingham
|Lewis
|6.0
|1130 AM
|Rushford
|Allegany
|6.0
|0545 AM
|Sodus
|Wayne
|6.0
|1100 AM
|Alexander 2.7 WNW
|Genesee
|5.6
|0700 AM
|Allegany State Park
|Cattaraugus
|5.3
|0800 AM
|Wellsville 2.4 ENE
|Allegany
|5.0
|0700 AM
|Wolcott 6.4 NW
|Wayne
|4.7
|0700 AM
|Attica
|Wyoming
|4.3
|0123 PM
|Batavia 3.4 WSW
|Genesee
|4.0
|0800 AM
|Lacona 3.6 SSE
|Oswego
|4.0
|0700 AM
|Alfred
|Allegany
|3.3
|0700 AM
|Palermo 2SSE
|Oswego
|2.6
|0600 AM
|Phoenix 7.0 NNE
|Oswego
|2.6
|0600 AM
|Duck Lake
|Cayuga
|2.0
|0800 AM
|Minetto 0.1 SE
|Oswego
|2.0
|0800 AM
|Hilton, 2 WNW
|Monroe
|1.7
|0700 AM
|Angola
|Erie
|1.5
|1101 AM
|Williamsville, 1 SE
|Erie
|1.2
|0700 AM
|Dansville 3.6 WSW
|Livingston
|1.1
|0600 AM
|Stafford 1.8 NE
|Genesee
|1.1
|0700 AM
|Mexico 2SW
|Oswego
|1.0
|0600 AM
|West Monroe 1.6 NNE
|Oswego
|1.0
|0730 AM
|Le Roy 1E
|Genesee
|0.9
|0730 AM
|Bristol Harbour
|Ontario
|0.6
|0700 AM
|Webster 3.0 W
|Monroe
|0.5
|0900 AM
|West Bloomfield 1S
|Ontario
|0.5
|0900 AM
|Gasport 1.7 WSW
|Niagara
|0.3
|0700 AM
|Rochester 5.0 WNW
|Monroe
|0.3
|0700 AM
|Gates-North Gates, 3 SE
|Monroe
|0.2
|0700 AM
|Clarence Center 0.2 ESE
|Erie
|0.2
|0700 AM
|Brockport
|Monroe
|0.1
|0900 AM
|Clarence Center 0.9 N
|Erie
|0.1
|0700 AM
|Rochester 5.7 W
|Monroe
|0.1
|0900 AM
|Cheektowaga 2.4 NW
|Erie
|0.0
|0700 AM
|Clyde 0.3 WNW
|Wayne
|0.0
|0600 AM
|East Amherst 1.2 WNW
|Erie
|0.0
|0845 AM
|East Amherst 1.3 WSW
|Erie
|0.0
|0759 AM
|Fairport 0.9 W
|Monroe
|0.0
|0640 AM
|Kenmore 0.3 ESE
|Erie
|0.0
|0640 AM
|Le Roy 0.7 ESE
|Genesee
|0.0
|0700 AM
|Lockport
|Niagara
|0.0
|0700 AM
|Lockport 0.8 NE
|Niagara
|0.0
|0700 AM
|Lockport 2.8 WNW
|Niagara
|0.0
|0805 AM
|Macedon 2.6 ESE
|Wayne
|0.0
|0710 AM
|Medina
|Orleans
|0.0
|0800 AM
|Medina 0.4 WNW
|Orleans
|0.0
|0800 AM
|Palmyra 1.6 NW
|Wayne
|0.0
|0750 AM
|Pittsford 4.0 SSE
|Monroe
|0.0
|0700 AM
|Sanborn 4NE
|Niagara
|0.0
|0700 AM
|Scottsville 0.4 NW
|Monroe
|0.0
|0800 AM
|Snyder 0.6 SW
|Erie
|0.0
|0700 AM
|Tonawanda 3.1 NE
|Erie
|0.0
|0530 AM
What’s Next for Upstate New York?
More snow is on the way for upstate New York, with Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo preparing for additional lake-effect snow starting Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties remain the most vulnerable, where forecasters predict up to 20 inches (50.8 cm) of new snow. The heaviest snow bands are expected to push eastward, affecting areas like Madison County and Syracuse, where up to 10 inches (25.4 cm) could accumulate by the evening.
Beyond this, there is still a chance of snow today, and although conditions may ease by the end of the week, snowfall totals could surpass 5 feet (1.52 metres) in the hardest-hit regions by the time the storm system moves out. Snow removal and power outages could remain a concern for rural areas.
New York City’s Winter Outlook
As for New York City, the first significant snowfall of the season remains up in the air. Meteorologists are predicting an Alberta Clipper system, expected to move through the region late in the week. While New York City is on the fringe of the storm, the city may only see light snow, as temperatures are forecasted to hover around the low 40s. Snow accumulations in the city are predicted to be relatively minimal, with some flurries likely on Saturday.
Though the Alberta Clipper is not expected to bring major snow, it will still deliver some chilly weather and could cause delays for commuters, especially with the wind chill. In fact, forecasters have predicted that 20 inches of snow is expected for the entire winter season in NYC, slightly below the usual average of 28 inches.
Broader Winter Forecast for NYC
Despite the expected lighter snowfall, New York City can anticipate a milder-than-usual winter overall. Temperatures are predicted to remain above average for the next few months. Long-range models suggest that January and February could see more rainy days than snowy ones, with mixed precipitation events being the most likely cause of winter disruptions. In general, snowfall totals are expected to remain below the historical average, with projections estimating about 18–23 inches of snow by the end of the season.
For the outer boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn, even lighter snow totals are anticipated. Historically, these areas have seen less snowfall than parts of Manhattan or The Bronx, and this winter may follow that trend.
Impact on Local Infrastructure and Commuting
The immediate concern remains the impact on transportation across both upstate New York and New York City. In upstate regions, the heavy snow is expected to disrupt travel across counties like Onondaga, Cattaraugus, and Madison, where Interstate 81 and Route 390 are notorious for becoming hazardous during heavy snow events. Some local roads in Syracuse and Rochester may remain impassable for several days, and power outages have been reported in more remote areas due to downed power lines.
For New York City, though snow totals are expected to be light, the potential for slippery sidewalks and delayed public transport could still impact commuters. The MTA has been preparing for disruptions, with bus routes and subways potentially facing delays due to wet snow and icy conditions. Additionally, the city’s emergency services are on standby, ready for any unexpected snow or freezing rain events, especially in the event of a quick drop in temperature.