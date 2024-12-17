Massive Storm to Impact U.S. Christmas Plans — Map Reveals Snow Chances Across 30 States

The United States is bracing for a combination of snow and winter storms as the holidays get near. While some regions are likely to enjoy a White Christmas, others may experience disruptive weather that could affect travel plans. Here’s what you need to know about the snow forecast and the expected conditions.

Snow Expected in 30 States

According to forecasts from Weather.us, around 30 states will likely experience snowfall in the days leading up to Christmas. The northern states, particularly from Montana to Maine, are expected to see between 1 and 4 inches (10.16 cm) of snow on Christmas Day. This includes states such as North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Maine, and the Northeast.

Northern states : These regions traditionally have the best chances for snow, with up to 10 cm expected. Cities like Minneapolis (70% chance of snow) and Burlington, Vermont (60-65%) are prime candidates for a White Christmas .

: These regions traditionally have the best chances for snow, with up to 10 cm expected. Cities like (70% chance of snow) and (60-65%) are prime candidates for a . Southern parts of these regions: States like South Dakota, Iowa, and Illinois may see lighter, more localized snow, but the conditions won’t be as widespread or intense as to the north.

In addition to these areas, the Rocky Mountains and Western U.S. are also likely to see heavy snowfall, particularly in Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and California. A small portion of New Mexico will also receive snow. However, the risk of these states achieving a “White Christmas”—with at least an inch of snow on the ground—remains uncertain due to expected above-average temperatures.

“Christmas temperatures could be 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal,” which could cause snow to melt quickly, reducing the chance of a lasting snow cover, even if it does snow in these regions.

States Where Snow Is Forecast To Fall On Christmas Day; Blue Shaded States Are Forecast To Receive At Least One Inch Of Snow.

West Coast Storms: Atmospheric Rivers Impacting Travel

While parts of the U.S. prepare for snow, the West Coast will face atmospheric rivers—narrow corridors of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere. These weather systems are expected to bring heavy rain and snow, especially in California, Oregon, and Washington. Landslides, flooding, and difficult travel conditions are expected.

California and Oregon : Areas in the mountains are expecting significant snowfall, with winter storm warnings already in effect. Washington could also see up to 7 inches of rain, causing potential landslides and hazardous conditions.

: Areas in the are expecting significant snowfall, with already in effect. could also see up to 7 inches of rain, causing potential and hazardous conditions. The storms are likely to continue until after Christmas Day, affecting travel on both coasts and across the West.



Paul Pastelok, a long-range expert at AccuWeather, has highlighted the potential for disruptive weather on the West Coast, noting the atmospheric rivers will cause significant snow and rain through Christmas.

Brett Anderson, lead meteorologist at AccuWeather, noted that these rivers extend unusually far, from the Pacific Northwest to northern Hawaii, potentially bringing more severe weather than typical.

Climate Concerns: A Warmer Christmas?

This winter is shaping up to be unpredictable, with forecasts indicating warmer-than-usual temperatures across much of the U.S. This could lead to snowmelt even in areas that see snow, particularly in cities like New York City and Washington, D.C., which have not experienced a White Christmas since 2009.

“Temperatures could be 10 to 15 degrees above average,” experts warn, which could prevent snow from accumulating or staying on the ground for long.

States like North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are traditionally the most likely to have snow-covered Christmases, but this year’s warmer conditions may diminish the chances of a true White Christmas.

Summary of Christmas Weather Forecast:

State Snowfall Expected Weather Risks North Dakota 2.5 to 10 cm Snow may melt quickly Minnesota 2.5 to 10 cm Passing storms expected Washington Up to 7 inches of rain Landslides and flooding California Snow in mountains Travel disruptions

White Christmas in Doubt

While some regions of the U.S. are likely to enjoy snow, the chance of a true White Christmas remains uncertain due to warmer temperatures and the unpredictable nature of this winter. The West Coast, in particular, will face heavy storms and winter weather advisories that could disrupt travel plans. Whether you’ll wake up to snow-covered ground this holiday season depends on where you are, but it’s clear that this Christmas will be marked by a variety of weather conditions across the country.

