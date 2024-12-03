Don’t Look Up? Massive Asteroid Makes Closest-Ever Approach Tonight

Tonight, a massive asteroid—2020 XR—will make its closest-ever approach to Earth, passing at a distance of 1.37 million miles. For context, that’s about five times the distance from Earth to the Moon, but still closer than most asteroids that regularly pass our planet. With its 1,200 feet (366 meters) diameter, the asteroid is roughly the size of a football stadium, and it’s traveling at an astonishing 27,500 miles per hour (44,300 km/h).

This flyby marks a historic moment as the asteroid, which was first discovered in 2020, gets closer to Earth than ever before. Despite its large size and high velocity, there’s no cause for alarm. The asteroid has been under close observation since its discovery, and astronomers have tracked its trajectory carefully. For those curious about this rare event, the Virtual Telescope Project will be hosting a live-stream of the asteroid’s approach, giving the public a chance to see the spectacle unfold in real-time.

What Is a “Potentially Hazardous” Asteroid?

Asteroid 2020 XR is classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” (PHA). PHAs are defined based on their size—anything larger than 500 feet (150 meters)—and their proximity to Earth. Specifically, if a space rock passes within 4.65 million miles of Earth, it is classified as potentially hazardous. While the asteroid does qualify as a PHA, its current pass poses no risk to our planet.

At first, there was some concern that asteroid 2020 XR could impact Earth in the near future. Juan Luis Cano, the coordinator of the ESA’s Near-Earth Object Coordination Center, explained the initial concerns: “When astronomers first discovered 2020 XR, they thought it had a small chance of impacting Earth in 2028.” However, after reviewing the asteroid’s trajectory and comparing it to older data, scientists were able to refine their calculations and confidently rule out the possibility of any future impact. Cano continued, “But by going back and finding the asteroid in older data, they were able to refine its trajectory and rule out any hazard.” This means that even though the asteroid passes by at a relatively close distance tonight, it poses no danger to Earth.

The Close Call: A Historic Event

While asteroid 2020 XR won’t impact Earth tonight, this flyby is still significant. It marks the closest the asteroid has ever come to our planet, and it offers astronomers an opportunity to observe it in great detail. Despite being classified as potentially hazardous, the asteroid will pass at a safe distance, and scientists are using this close encounter to learn more about asteroids and their behavior.

In fact, this flyby is the closest 2020 XR has come to Earth since its discovery. The asteroid’s previous encounters with Earth were much more distant, with the closest approach happening in December 1977—a pass that was roughly 10 million miles (16 million km) farther away than the current one. After tonight’s pass, the asteroid won’t come this close again for another 170 years, with its next known flyby scheduled for November 2028, when it will pass 11.3 million miles (18.2 million km) from Earth.

How to Watch the Asteroid Flyby

While 2020 XR won’t be visible to the naked eye, skywatchers can still catch a glimpse of the asteroid through a telescope. Small telescopes with 8-inch (20-centimeter) apertures will be able to detect the asteroid as it passes through the sky. For those who don’t own a telescope, the Virtual Telescope Project will be livestreaming the flyby, offering a chance to watch the asteroid in high resolution as it passes Earth. The livestream will start at 13:30 ET on December 3, and viewers can follow the asteroid’s approach through the VTP’s platform.

This flyby is a rare chance to see a near-Earth object in action, and it serves as an important reminder of the vital work astronomers are doing to track and understand the paths of asteroids that come close to our planet.

The Importance of Tracking Near-Earth Objects

The close pass of 2020 XR underscores the importance of monitoring Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). While the asteroid poses no immediate threat, tracking its trajectory and refining predictions about its future passes is critical for ensuring Earth’s safety. Over the years, astronomers have significantly improved their ability to track and predict the orbits of NEOs, which is why we can confidently rule out any impact risk from 2020 XR.

The continued study of these space rocks helps provide early warning in case any future asteroid does pose a danger. With more powerful telescopes and advanced data analysis techniques, scientists are continually refining our understanding of asteroid movements, ensuring that humanity is better prepared to handle potential risks in the future.