Living Mouse Created from Genes That Predate Animals: A Historic Stem Cell Discovery

In a pioneering study, scientists have successfully created a living mouse from stem cells derived from genes that are older than the animals themselves. This discovery has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of evolutionary biology and regenerative medicine.

A Historic Experiment in Genetic Reprogramming

Scientists have made a significant leap by reprogramming mouse stem cells using genes from choanoflagellates, ancient unicellular organisms believed to be the closest living relatives of multicellular animals. The experiment involved replacing the Sox2 gene in mouse cells with the equivalent gene found in choanoflagellates.

This reprogramming resulted in the mouse cells transforming into stem cells, showcasing how genes older than multicellular animals facilitated this process. The experiment was led by Ralf Jauch, a renowned stem cell biologist at the University of Hong Kong, and Alex de Mendoza, a researcher at Queen Mary University of London.

Ralf Jauch remarked, “The molecular tool kit of stem cells is much older than we thought previously. These molecular tools are older than animal stem cells themselves.”

Chimeric mice generated from full-length Salhel-Sox-I iPSC lines displaying black coat patches and eyes (indicated by arrows) representing their iPSC origin, in contrast to the wildtype mouse exhibiting a white coat and red eyes.

The Role of Choanoflagellates in Evolutionary Biology

The choanoflagellates, microscopic organisms dating back 600 million years, possess genes like Sox, essential for the development of pluripotent cells—cells capable of transforming into any other cell type. This challenges previous assumptions that pluripotency arose only in multicellular animals, pushing back the origins of such genetic tools.

Alex de Mendoza explained the evolutionary significance, saying, “We know that animals, most of them, have stem cells because it’s something that you need. You need cells that can divide, but at the same time give rise to other cells.”

In their study, the researchers swapped the Sox2 gene in mouse stem cells with the corresponding gene from choanoflagellates. The result was the reprogramming of the mouse cells into stem cells, which then developed into a living mouse embryo.

However, not all experiments were successful. When the researchers introduced the Pou gene from choanoflagellates, the gene did not induce stem cell activity in the mouse cells. This outcome suggests that the Pou gene might require more evolutionary modifications before it can function properly in modern animals.

Schematic evolutionary distribution of holozoan pluripotency regulators.

Potential Impact on Regenerative Medicine

This discovery has profound implications for the field of regenerative medicine. Understanding how ancient genes regulate pluripotency could pave the way for more effective reprogramming techniques, which are essential for the treatment of various diseases, such as neurodegenerative disorders, and for regenerative therapies aimed at repairing damaged tissues. By understanding these ancient genetic tools, researchers can potentially unlock novel therapeutic strategies for diseases and aging.

The research hints at broader biomedical applications, especially in regenerative medicine and cellular reprogramming. The team’s work could open doors to improved treatments for conditions like neurodegenerative diseases.

Understanding Evolution Through Genetic Tools

The study highlights how evolution does not always invent new mechanisms, but often repurposes ancient tools for new biological functions. The researchers’ findings suggest that genes from unicellular ancestors were adapted over millions of years to meet the needs of more complex, multicellular organisms.

By studying these genetic remnants from our evolutionary past, scientists hope to gain insights not only into the origins of multicellular life, but also into how these ancient mechanisms can be harnessed to solve modern biological challenges.

Alex de Mendoza emphasized, “Evolution doesn’t always need to invent. Usually, you use whatever you have, and then you build something new from mostly recycled parts.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Communications.