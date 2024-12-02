‘It Just Keeps Coming’: Heavy Snow Dumps Over 5 Feet in Great Lakes – Here’s What’s Happening

A powerful lake-effect snowstorm continues to disrupt travel across the Great Lakes region, bringing heavy snow and dangerously cold conditions to New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. The storm, which began over the Thanksgiving weekend, has already dumped nearly 4 feet of snow in some areas and is expected to cause further disruptions throughout the week. Interstate 90 (I-90), a key east-west highway, has been particularly affected, with closures and hazardous travel conditions persisting across New York and Pennsylvania.

Lake-Effect Snow Continues to Hammer the Region

Snow showers began to fall heavily in western Michigan overnight, with persistent snow expected to accumulate up to a foot (30 cm) on Monday. The National Weather Service warned that more snow is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, alongside gusty winds and freezing temperatures.

“Bands of lake-effect snowfall will impact mainly lakeshore locations through the morning commute,” said the Grand Rapids office of the weather service. These snow bands are causing sudden changes in visibility, which make roads dangerous and challenging for drivers.

Lake-effect snow warnings have been issued in parts of Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania through Tuesday night, affecting mainly lakeshore locations. “Lake-effect snow will lead to sudden changes in visibility and snow-covered roadways,” the National Weather Service warned.

The storm, caused by warm, moist air blowing across the Great Lakes, has already caused widespread travel chaos, with nearly four feet (1.2 meters) of snow falling over the weekend in upstate New York, parts of Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Thanksgiving Weekend Chaos: NFL Game Played in Freezing Snow

The storm didn’t just impact travelers; it also disrupted the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The snowstorm, which began hitting the area Saturday, continued through Sunday, with flurries falling heavily just before kickoff.

Worker clear snow from the seats in Highmark Stadium before Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game against the San Francisco 49ers. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP

Despite the 27°F (-3°C) temperatures and wind chill making it feel like 17°F (-8°C), Bills Mafia fans embraced the wintry conditions. Tim LoTemple, a season-ticket holder, remarked, “We love snow over here. You know how Bills Mafia is, we love the cold.”

For others, like Jake Dyer, an Indianapolis Colts fan visiting from Southern California, the frigid temperatures were unexpected. “The only thing I didn’t prepare for was shoes,” he said. Regardless of the cold, the Buffalo Bills’ home stadium proved to be the ultimate battleground for fans and players alike.

States of Emergency Declared Across New York and Pennsylvania

With the snowstorm intensifying, New York and Pennsylvania declared states of emergency in affected regions. In Erie County, Pennsylvania, nearly 2 feet (61 cm) of snow fell, prompting the closure of city hall and other public facilities. Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania issued a disaster emergency proclamation, citing the significant snow accumulations in the northwest part of the state.

In Michigan, particularly in the Upper Peninsula, lake-effect snow buried parts of the region under 2 feet (61 cm) or more of snow, making cleanup and rescue operations a significant challenge. According to Lily Chapman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, “27 inches (69 cm)” of snow fell northeast of Ironwood, Michigan. The eastern Upper Peninsula could see another foot (30.5 cm) of snow through Monday morning.

Snow accumulations across the region:

Nearly 2 feet (61 cm) of snow in Erie County, Pennsylvania .

of snow in . 27 inches (69 cm) of snow northeast of Ironwood , Michigan.

of snow northeast of , Michigan. Up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow in parts of upstate New York.

Ongoing Frigid Temperatures and Snow Disruptions

As Arctic air continues to sweep across the region, temperatures are expected to remain 10 to 20°F (-12°C to -6°C) below average, making conditions even more dangerous. Frigid air is predicted to move over the eastern U.S. by Monday, with the Great Lakes and surrounding areas facing even colder temperatures. The National Weather Service has urged caution for all travelers, as snowfall rates remain high and freezing temperatures persist.

Local authorities are actively clearing roads and assisting with rescue operations, but ongoing snowfalls and gusty winds make recovery difficult. “The National Guard has been critical in addressing the ongoing disaster,” local officials said, underlining the severity of the situation. The lake-effect snowstorm is expected to continue through the week, with snow bands extending further south.