In Pictures: NASA and SpaceX Reveal How Astronauts Will Land on the Moon’s Surface

At the heart of this lunar mission is the Starship Human Landing System (HLS), a modified version of SpaceX’s revolutionary spacecraft. Standing at an impressive 50 meters tall and 9 meters in diameter, this behemoth is designed specifically for lunar operations. The Starship HLS will play a crucial role in the Artemis III mission, scheduled for late 2026.

One of the most innovative aspects of the Starship HLS is its refueling capability. Before embarking on its lunar journey, the spacecraft will perform a groundbreaking maneuver :

Launch into low Earth orbit

Dock with pre-positioned fuel tanks

Refuel in space

Continue its voyage to the Moon

This in-orbit refueling system is slated for its first test in 2025, marking a significant milestone in space technology. The ability to refuel in space opens up new possibilities for deep space exploration and extended lunar missions.

From earth to moon : the journey of artemis astronauts

The journey to the lunar surface involves a complex choreography of spacecraft and crew transfers. Once in lunar orbit, the Starship HLS will rendezvous with the Orion capsule, which will have carried the Artemis III crew from Earth. This critical maneuver sets the stage for the next phase of the mission.

NASA has outlined the crew distribution for this historic mission :

Spacecraft Number of Astronauts Starship HLS 2 Orion Capsule 2

This arrangement ensures continuous presence in lunar orbit while allowing for surface exploration. The NASA’s lunar navigation contract with Intuitive Machines will play a crucial role in ensuring precise landings and safe operations on the Moon’s surface.

Innovative designs for lunar exploration

The Starship HLS is not just a means of transportation; it’s designed to be a multifunctional habitat for lunar explorers. SpaceX has been meticulously working on the interior design of the HLS, with unofficial renders based on mock-ups providing a glimpse into the living quarters of future lunar astronauts.

One of the most striking features of the Starship HLS is its innovative elevator system. This mechanism will serve two critical functions :

Safely lowering astronauts to the lunar surface Facilitating the unloading of cargo and equipment

NASA and SpaceX have been rigorously testing this elevator concept for nearly two years, ensuring its reliability for the upcoming missions. This system represents a significant advancement over the lunar landers of the Apollo era, offering greater flexibility and cargo capacity.

Complementing the spacecraft’s technology are the next-generation spacesuits developed by Axiom Space in partnership with the Italian fashion house Prada. These suits are designed to provide enhanced mobility and protection for astronauts as they explore the challenging lunar environment.

Future prospects : gateway to deep space

While Artemis III marks the return of humans to the lunar surface, it’s just the beginning of NASA’s ambitious plans. Starting with Artemis IV in 2028, the Starship HLS will dock with the Gateway space station, a planned lunar outpost that will serve as a stepping stone for deep space exploration.

This orbital platform will be the first of its kind, allowing for :

Extended lunar missions

Scientific research in cislunar space

Testing of technologies for future Mars missions

The Gateway station represents a paradigm shift in space exploration, moving from short-term visits to sustained presence in the vicinity of other celestial bodies. As astronauts enter Gateway for the first time during Artemis IV, it will mark the dawn of a new era in human space exploration, paving the way for missions to Mars and beyond.