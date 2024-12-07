Humanity’s ‘Biggest Lie’: The ‘Lightbulb Moment’ That Changed a NASA Astronaut Forever

From space, the truth is undeniable: Earth is fragile, and humanity is living a monumental “lie.” Former NASA astronaut Ronald Garan, after spending 178 days in orbit, challenges the priorities that underpin our civilization. From his unique vantage point aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Garan witnessed Earth’s beauty and fragility, but also uncovered a harsh truth: humanity’s current systems are fundamentally unsustainable. However, his message is not just a critique—it’s also a call to action.
Earth’s Thin Shield: Fragile and Vital
During his missions in 2008 and 2011, Garan marveled at Earth’s interconnected systems. Lightning storms illuminating the night, auroras shimmering across the poles, oceans reflecting sunlight—these sights revealed the delicate balance sustaining life.
But this beauty carried a sobering reality. Garan described the atmosphere, Earth’s protective layer, as “thinner than the skin of an onion”—a fragile boundary shielding us from the void of space. From his perspective, the damage inflicted by human activity on this life-support system was alarmingly clear.
“From space, it becomes painfully evident that our human-made systems treat Earth’s vital systems as mere subsidiaries of the global economy.”
This stark observation led him to a profound conclusion: humanity has its priorities backward.
The “Lie” of a Profit-First System
Garan argues that the global economy is built on a dangerous falsehood: that economic growth is more important than environmental and societal health. This framework, he asserts, ignores the finite limits of Earth’s resources and ecosystems.
“We’re living a lie. The economy shouldn’t govern our existence; it should serve the planet.”
To ensure the survival of our species, Garan proposes a radical restructuring of priorities: place the planet first, society second, and the economy last. This reversal, he says, is critical to achieving long-term sustainability.
From Awareness to Action: Tangible Solutions
While Garan’s revelations highlight a global crisis, they also provide a roadmap for change. He emphasizes that it’s not too late to act. Here are some concrete steps to realign our systems with Earth’s needs:
- Rethink economic policies
Governments must prioritize environmental protection over short-term profits. This includes investing in renewable energy, phasing out fossil fuels, and imposing stricter penalties on polluters.
- Adopt circular economy practices
Shifting from a wasteful linear economy to a circular model—where resources are reused and waste is minimized—can significantly reduce humanity’s ecological footprint. Countries like the Netherlands are already leading in this transition.
- Redefine success
Moving beyond GDP as the sole measure of progress is essential. Alternative metrics, such as the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI), incorporate environmental health, social well-being, and economic equity.
- Encourage individual action
Every person can contribute by reducing single-use plastics, adopting sustainable consumption habits, and supporting local environmental initiatives.
“There’s no such thing as ‘them.’ There’s only us.”
This profound statement illustrates Garan’s belief that humanity must come together as a united force to tackle the common challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.
Shared Responsibility: Governments and Citizens Must Act
While global frameworks like the Paris Agreement and the European Green Deal are steps in the right direction, Garan argues they must go further. Governments, industries, and individuals must embrace a planet-first approach to ensure a livable future.
On an individual level, small actions can make a big difference. From volunteering in community projects to educating others about sustainability, every effort matters. Garan’s vision is clear: change starts with all of us.
The Call from Space: Will We Listen?
Ronald Garan’s message is not just a critique of humanity’s past mistakes—it’s a challenge to rethink our future. He invites us to step beyond divisions and embrace a new global ethic where the planet, society, and economy work in harmony.
The choice is ours: will we continue living the “lie,” or will we confront the truth and take the steps necessary to build a sustainable future?
25 thoughts on “Humanity’s ‘Biggest Lie’: The ‘Lightbulb Moment’ That Changed a NASA Astronaut Forever”
And he used a ‘green method’ of getting into space I take it?
Chief arvol looking horse said, “earth is a source of life, not a resource ” but we always knew that.
The commenter before me sarcastically implies that the astronaut ‘s epiphany is hypocritical because space exploration itself is, in itself a huge drain on our planet’s resources. I think the space program has contributed to our understanding of ourselves in many great ways. I also feel, however, that now it is time to re-focus these brilliant minds, on developing and implementing sustainable systems and practices here on earth.
Most of the population of earth will never have the opportunity to see the world beyond our own backyards. So, how can we care about things that we don’t even realize are issues? How do you convince someone who doesn’t know where their next meal will come from to recycle their coffee cup? How many brilliant minds and intuitive, compassionate souls will never have the opportunity to even think about the problems facing earth, let alone contribute to solutions, simply because they lack the opportunity.
Space exploration is a 1% activity that is now robbing resources from the 99%.
Why not take a pause, refocus our surplus funds, energy, and expertise to educating and feeding and sheltering each other. Educate the wealthy too, that there is so much life and hope beyond the aquisation of power, wealth and influence. Show them, prove to them that it is far more noble and glorious to make life more bearable for the 99% than to hoard all the worlds comforts for themselves. I’m not talking communisism, I’m just talking about rebalancing the scales a little bit. Stop destroying the planet that is our only home. You have the means and the opportunity to do so much more than play with your toys and exploit the lives of those less fortunate.
The overview effect saved us once in the 19 60s when Stewart Brand and others started demanding but NASA release a picture of the whole Earth which they soon did and they movement was born that gave us cleaner air cleaner water nuclear test bans and more. Yes there’s no green way to get to space but the returns have paid over many thousands of times in increased awareness and real progress. More smog is produced every day on Earth by cars and jets then probably the entire history of NASA which revolutionized the way we see things with this overview of our fragile planet.
He’s getting there but didn’t quite make it to the truth. The ultimate truth (meaning there is no greater) is that this world & everything in it – animals, fish, birds, humans and everything to support their life – was created by God who, in His wisdom and ultimate desire, is (through His Son, Jesus Christ,) to “draw all people to Him.” And yes, this world and the heavens has an expiration date that is closely tied to His patience with a rebellious and obstinate humanity.
Ronald sounds like an educated man who has been given a view of our world as it is will all its warts, bumps, cuts and problems. Do I think mankind will listen, sadly no . Man is to self involved to go that far , some enlightened people will get it but most won’t. At some time in the future our Creator will send His Son back fo this earth to correct mankind’s problems.
Economy is an extension of Ecology, but we’re not very economical, ecological nor conservative about the way we use natural resources. Abundance for the few social predators is part of natural reality though.
I just want to be sure that he’s telling the truth and not lying, right? He seems to have the go[o]d PoV or that of a cosmic visitor/alien coming to Earth to help us manage ourselves & the planet so that we can continue to explore the Causmos and still call Earth our Home.
The biggest lie was that we are the centre of the causmos, that a ruling man is god not our local Star nor that we are all very dependent on our mothers/females in early and later Life.
Our solar system is heliocentic. From man’s luna[r]tic PoV we are Earth centric. We know we are not even at the centre of the galaxy and god only knows how huge the causmos is or if it has a centre.
But there is one thing right and precious about Earth that of the ‘goldilocks’ zone and this is synonymous with being Just Right to Life, a nice balance but a rare one as we have observed Earth is the only planet we know of with Life.
Commie Psychobabble. N.w.o. woke B.S.
If I were a self-serving alien from a different world, I’d help you Earthlings manage yourselves and your planet so long as I get the cream of the crop and Life. Truthfully, we are all naturally selfish but to varying degrees; it’s necessary for survival.
There is exploitation of weak/poor but we are moving towards a reward economy of service to the mangod, Seizer, Pharaoh, Emperor etc. likely born in a manger, supposedly.
I love Garan’s PoV and think/feel his observation is accurate. Natural Communism is one answer (and its been tried, ask Russia; though China & DPRK are doing ok because orientalist societies are naturally communal) but Nature shows everywhere that prey outnumber predators and the 1% preying on 99% is a fact of Life amongst all species though there is rare competition amongst predators also for a while.
Man must remember Woman and that Man is half the equation and it’s called Mother Earth for reason.
Jesus Christ is the Sun of God (or of Seizer & Cleopatra; a story retold for a poorer, less educated audience). Let’s stop playing with words, please. Prey vs pray? Come on now. We go round and round but we should be progressing. God the Creator will tax us for lying!
Earth’s atomsphere is really analogous to a being thinner than the skin of an onion?
Seriously?
That’s a startling comparison. So maybe Earth is onion-like then too? Shedding its atomspheric layers with time?
It’s a sad commentary on religion that God’s timeline is an excuse for not changing how we prioritize. Those who “know God’s plan” and joyfully live in abundance while they await the reunion with him certainly can’t claim anointment! There’s no justification for greed and self indulgence.
Joyanne honestly pretty much nailed it straight on. Our lives are so wound-up in consumption & materialism it’s a nearly impossible challenge to convince people to see beyond their desires & make changes that benefit all. The desire to see everyone live their best lives, to find an equilibrium to resources & wealth is not one humanity will embrace any time soon… until it’s too late. Greed at it’s best. We need to understand that every thing on this planet is codependent on something else, its all intricately woven together, and life depends on the perfect balance of it all. Water, air and soil ARE our life sources, we must guard and protect them.
About time we take responsibility for ourselves and stop this cult bs about a fictional character that weak people created to cope and feel some worth!! Grow up children and take care of our planet and stop spreading lies about some date rapist that impregnated a virgin!! It is up to us.
Exactly, we are supposed to be good stewards of what god has given us, not nor abusers! Thank you Brother Herb.
“So maybe Earth is onion-like then too? Shedding its atomspheric layers with time?”
I think I hit up something here.
I was born in 1960, since then the population of the Earth has doubled.
About a decade ago I was fortunate to travel to Ecuador, while there I spent time on the coast and was saddened by all the plastic on the beach….
Humans have done damage to the Earth by neglecting the home that we live on.
It’s time to Love the Earth and give back to the lands and waters, and species – humans need to reflect and say enough with our neglectful lifestyle.
“So maybe Earth is onion-like then too? Shedding its atomspheric layers with time?”
@NASA
Maybe from the moon or outerspace we could measure Earth’s ‘exhaust’; that which is natural and manmade from its atomsphere?
I love my Mother Earth; without her I’d have no future.
It seems the new up-and-coming administration as it did previous during his administration will ignore the importance of our planet. President Biden made great strides to improve our environment and the planets fragile existence. It must be a worldwide work. no, it is not too late
It is absolutely sad that we, everyone of us treat the earth badly and put human achievements first and economies and then we die but the poor earth is struggling to survive!!
We take take even when we know it’s wrong!!
We all have conscience even before we die but it comes down to greed, human greed to get more.
I grief for the earth and the humans don’t deserve to be on earth