How Often Should You Really Wash Your Towels and Sheets? Here’s What Experts Say

When it comes to laundry, the question of how often to wash towels and bedsheets is a common dilemma. While these two items are part of our daily routines, their washing schedules differ greatly due to the unique roles they play in our lives.

Towels: A Breeding Ground for Bacteria and Mold

Your towels absorb everything from dead skin cells to bacteria, making them more prone to harboring germs. Unlike sheets, they stay damp longer, especially after a shower. This dampness is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and mold, causing them to need a wash every three to four days to keep things fresh.

Technical Insights: Towels can harbor harmful bacteria like E. coli and Staphylococcus due to prolonged dampness. Damp towels left in closed spaces or left for too long are also prone to mold growth, which can lead to skin irritation. Towels remain damp for longer periods compared to bed sheets, making them more susceptible to microbial growth. The moisture retention in towels is significantly higher, which leads to faster bacteria proliferation.

People don’t always agree on how often to change the sheets. (Getty)

How Often Should You Wash Bed Sheets?

Bed sheets, on the other hand, tend to require less frequent washing. While they too collect debris, the absence of the constant moisture found in towels means they can go up to one or two weeks between washes. However, people who sweat heavily during the night might want to wash them more often.

Key Considerations for Washing Bed Sheets: Sweating during sleep creates moisture on sheets, which can attract dust mites and bacteria. For those who sweat heavily, it’s important to wash sheets more frequently. Dead skin cells shed during sleep accumulate on sheets and can attract microorganisms.

A woman makes her bed, the sheet billowing in the air above the mattress. (Getty)

The Reality of Self-Cleaning Fabrics

Many products now boast self-cleaning or quick-dry properties, but the reality is more complex. These towels and sheets, often made with antibacterial materials like nanosilver, do help reduce odors and bacteria growth. But they can’t remove oils, sweat, or skin cells – leaving them in need of regular cleaning.

Technical Insights on Self-Cleaning Fabrics: Nanosilver embedded in fabric fibers releases silver ions that kill bacteria. While effective at reducing odor and bacteria, it doesn’t eliminate oils, dirt, or skin cells. Over time, bacteria may develop resistance to antimicrobial fabrics, reducing their effectiveness.

Ideal Washing Practices and Temperatures

The washing frequency for both towels and bed sheets depends largely on individual lifestyle and habits. If you shower before bed or sweat during the night, more frequent washing may be necessary. For towels, washing them at higher temperatures (like 65 °C) will effectively kill most bacteria.

If you’re aiming to save energy, you can wash towels at a lower temperature and add a cup of vinegar to kill microbes and prevent odors. It’s essential to clean your washing machine regularly and ensure the rubber fold is dried after each use to avoid microbial growth in the machine itself.

Woman taking sheet from washing machine. (Getty)

Dealing with Persistent Towel Odors

What if your towels still smell bad even after washing them? One culprit could be leaving them in the washing machine for too long after the cycle finishes. Warm and damp towels create the perfect environment for bacteria to grow, and under lab conditions, their numbers can double every 30 minutes.

To prevent this, ensure you hang towels out to dry immediately after use. If the weather allows, hang them in the sun to dry quickly and thoroughly, which also helps eliminate odors. Using a dryer is a viable alternative, but the sun does the job best.

The Science Behind Towel Odors: If towels are left damp in the washing machine, bacteria can double every 30 minutes. Drying them immediately helps prevent this growth. UV rays in sunlight kill bacteria and help eliminate odors, making it the best natural method for drying towels. Alternatively, using a dryer is effective but not as efficient as the sun.