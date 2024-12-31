Gov. Hochul Issues Weather Warning Ahead of New Year’s Eve: Rain, Snow, and Flood Risks Across New York

The weather is threatening to damper New York City’s celebrations and send dangerous winter storms to upstate regions as the state gets ready to welcome 2025. Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued warnings and directed state agencies to remain on alert as severe weather systems approach.

Rain in the City, Snow Upstate

New York City revelers attending New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square should prepare for heavy rain throughout the night, potentially impacting the festivities as the ball drops. Meanwhile, upstate regions could face significant snowfall and strong winds, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

“Those heading to Times Square should expect rain, while upstate residents may face significant snow and strong winds,” Hochul advised in a statement, urging residents to monitor forecasts closely. “This weekend, New Yorkers should remain weather-aware and avoid unnecessary travel if conditions worsen,”

Lake Effect Snow Threatens Northern Regions

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted substantial snowfall in areas east and southeast of Lakes Erie and Ontario, with lake effect snow beginning Wednesday night and persisting into the weekend. Regions such as Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and the North Country may experience heavy accumulation and whiteout conditions due to strong winds.

Preparations and Precautions

State officials are working to ensure a rapid response to weather emergencies, and residents are encouraged to take precautions:

Stay updated with real-time alerts on the NWS website or by subscribing to NY Alert for critical information on cell phones or computers.

or by subscribing to for critical information on cell phones or computers. Avoid unnecessary travel, especially in regions expecting heavy snow and poor visibility.

For Times Square attendees, waterproof clothing and preparations for wet conditions are recommended.

The state continues to monitor weather developments and will coordinate efforts to address any disruptions.

Coastal Flood Statement for New York City and Long Island

The National Weather Service (NWS) has also issued a coastal flood statement for Wednesday morning, covering Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County. The advisory, issued at 4:33 a.m. Tuesday, is valid from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Flood-prone areas near the waterfront and shoreline could experience up to one half foot of inundation above ground level, posing risks for residents and drivers. The NWS strongly advises against driving through flooded roadways.

For further updates on flooding and other weather conditions, visit the NWS website or subscribe to NY Alert for emergency notifications. Stay cautious and prepared as weather conditions evolve.

