Goodbye Daylight Saving Time: U.S. States Push for Permanent Clock Changes, with Elon Musk Sparking the Debate

For over a century, Americans have adjusted their clocks twice a year in the name of energy efficiency and practicality. Now, the practice is under fire, with growing criticism from health experts, lawmakers, and even prominent voices like Elon Musk. As the nation grapples with the future of daylight saving time (DST), a significant shift may be on the horizon.
State-led Efforts to End Time Changes
Several states, including New Jersey and Washington, are taking steps to end the biannual clock changes, though their strategies differ. In New Jersey, lawmakers are reviewing Senate Bill S1510, which proposes making daylight saving time permanent.
If passed, this measure would grant residents longer evenings with daylight, but it hinges on approval from Congress—a significant hurdle. Meanwhile, Washington is pursuing a different path. State Senator Jeff Wilson has introduced Senate Bill 5001, which seeks to establish permanent standard time, a move that bypasses federal involvement.
This isn’t Washington’s first attempt to tackle the issue. In 2019, the state passed a law to adopt permanent daylight saving time. However, without Congressional action, the law remains dormant. Wilson now hopes the simpler approach of adopting permanent standard time will gain traction, allowing the state to eliminate the clock changes altogether.
Health and Societal Impacts of Time Changes
The twice-a-year time shifts have long been a point of contention, with mounting evidence that they harm public health and safety. Dr. Adam Spira, a sleep expert, has noted that these adjustments disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, leading to numerous negative effects:
- Sleep disturbances: Increased fatigue and difficulty adapting to the new schedule.
- Health risks: A spike in heart attacks and strokes following the time change.
- Safety concerns: A rise in traffic accidents and workplace injuries immediately after the shift.
Beyond individual health, the economic costs are also significant. According to the Association of Washington Business, the disruptions caused by time changes cost the U.S. economy approximately $340 million annually.
Elon Musk Joins the Debate: The End of an ‘Annoying’ Tradition?
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently reignited public interest in daylight saving time with a post on his platform, X. “Looks like people want to abolish the annoying time changes!” he tweeted. Musk’s influence, particularly as co-chair of a federal advisory panel under the Trump administration, could play a role in advancing the discussion.
However, the idea of permanently ending time changes is not new. In 1974, the U.S. experimented with adopting permanent daylight saving time in response to the energy crisis. The result was a wave of public dissatisfaction, fueled by concerns over children walking to school in the dark. The New York Times even described the experience as a “new Dark Age.” Public backlash eventually led to the repeal of the policy.
The Path Forward: What Are the Options?
To simplify the debate, here are the primary options being considered:
|Option
|Benefits
|Drawbacks
|Permanent standard time
|Aligns with natural circadian rhythms
|Shorter daylight hours in the evening
|Permanent daylight saving time
|Longer daylight in the evening, improved mood
|Increased health risks, dark mornings
|Status quo
|Established routine
|Continued health and economic costs
Both options for eliminating clock changes—whether by adopting permanent standard time or permanent daylight saving time—have passionate advocates and vocal detractors. The challenge lies in finding a solution that balances health, safety, and societal needs.
A Decision Which Depends on Congress
Despite state-level initiatives, the ultimate decision rests with Congress. While more than 20 states have passed laws supporting permanent daylight saving time, none can implement the change without federal approval. The lack of consensus among lawmakers, coupled with the need to address regional disparities, has stalled progress on this issue.
Daylight saving time has become a deeply entrenched tradition, but its relevance is being questioned more than ever. As states push for reform and public opinion shifts, the future of timekeeping in the United States hangs in the balance. Whether Congress will act to bring an end to this long-standing debate remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the clock is ticking.
17 thoughts on “Goodbye Daylight Saving Time: U.S. States Push for Permanent Clock Changes, with Elon Musk Sparking the Debate”
🤣🤣 BULL SHIT!! the rinw changes doesnt do anything to me! FAKE NEWS!
Daylight S. Time definitely affects my health negatively. I stay totally fatigued the entire time it is in effect. Kids need to be inside before sunset at 10 p.m. GET RID OF IT PERMANENTLY!
If you are going to change it, make it permanent day light savings time. Washington State absolutely needs this. We don’t get enough sunshine, just gray and gloomy. We need the extra time to enjoy the sunshine. It would be detrimental to our well-being to go back to standard time permanently
I want to keep daylight saving time after all who wants dark at 5:00 PM in the evening I hate this old slow time Eastern Standard Time make daylight saving time permanent
I definitely do not like the time change in the winter. I’d rather have longer days year round. I hate it when it gets dark so early and my grandchildren have to walk in the dark to school.
Change it I think it hurts everyone
Yes, please get rid of it. These long dark days are not necessary.
More sunshine would be welcome.
I would love to see daylight longer in the evening
Congress needs to learn that they are not gods. Noon is noon. It is the time of day that the sun is directly overhead in your time zone. Congress cannot legislate that the sun is overhead at 1:00 PM. People are smart enough to vary their schedules according to the daylight available. They don’t need the government to do it for them. Keep your hands out of my pocket and off of my clock!
Why does a permanent time change have to be a full hour? Measuring time in hours and minutes, is a conceptual human construct. It does help keep everyone on [basically] the same daily schedule, but for the past decade, I have advocated advancing clocks by 30 minutes at the end of “standard time”, and keeping it that way.
It’s literally science people. Daylight Saving Time is artificial and bad for our health. All actual scientific studies on wellness favor permanent Standard Time. End the nonsense of Daylight Saving and be done. It’s already light much later in the summer without fake time.
Can’t we have our schools starting at a time when it is light outside? I live in Washington state and we certainly feel the depression set it, when we are forced to set our clocks back an hour. Not only is it gloomy but add in the darkest at 430 and the sense that you should be home and in bed, not to mention the health issues it brings with it.
I have fussed about this for YEARS!! It definitely needs to stop, one way or another. Personally, I don’t like it turning dark before 5 o’clock but….i could live with either way as long as we’re not being jerked around twice a year.
I hate Daylight Savings Time. My kids and I need our rest. I have to get up early every morning for work, and don’t want it light at 10:00 pm like it in the summer. Get rid of it!
Would like it to stay day light longer so working people can do more after work
It needs to stay the way it is. Also, I really hope everyone talking about how bad the weather is in their states know that even if dst does change the weather in your state won’t. The sun isn’t going to stay out longer and the coulds aren’t going to start parting just because you stop having to adjust your clocks twice a year.
I can remember waiting for the school bus in the dark and it was frightening. Was always happy when the time changed. So many changes all at once! I guess kids may not even have a public school to go to? I have questions? If your child goes to a school out of their district, Will a bus pick them up? Or will school districts also be done away with? I feel sorry for the kids.