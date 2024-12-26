Future Mars Homes Could Be Built by Harvesting “Human Blood”, as the Romans Did

The dream of settling on Mars, once the realm of science fiction, is inching closer to reality. But achieving a livable presence on the Red Planet comes with unimaginable sacrifices—possibly even one measured in pints of blood. A startling revelation by researchers from the University of Tehran, as published in Acta Astronautica, suggests that the first Martian habitats might not just house humans—they could be built with them.

Building on Mars: The Bloody Truth

When it comes to construction on Mars, hauling traditional building materials from Earth is a logistical and financial nightmare. With the planet located over 62 million kilometers away, shipping tons of concrete and bricks is far from practical. The solution? Use the red dust beneath Martian feet—regolith—and a surprising ingredient: human blood.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Tehran‘s Department of Civil Engineering, explored the viability of constructing habitats using resources available on Mars. They identified 11 types of cement that could theoretically be produced with Martian materials. Among these options, a particularly unconventional mix emerged: regolith bound with serum albumin, a protein abundant in human blood plasma.

Dubbed “AstroCrete”, this unique mix creates a durable, waterless binding material ideal for Mars’s harsh conditions. Historical precedents lend credence to the idea, as ancient Romans were known to incorporate blood into construction materials, recognizing its ability to strengthen mortar.

A Cycle of Sacrifice and Survival

The researchers’ plan is as audacious as it is unsettling. Imagine the first Martian settlers arriving with little more than inflatable habitats. Once operational, these pioneers would begin “donating” bodily fluids—not just blood, but urine, sweat, and even tears. These excretions contain carbamide, an organic compound that further enhances the structural properties of the Martian cement.

Here’s how it works:

Blood : Supplies serum albumin for binding regolith particles.

: Supplies serum albumin for binding regolith particles. Urine, Sweat, and Tears: Contain carbamide, which reinforces the cement mix.

Incredibly, one individual could produce enough blood in approximately 72 weeks—a little over a year—to fabricate a small Martian dwelling. In turn, this 3D-printed “bloody home” could shelter the next wave of arrivals, perpetuating a grim but effective cycle of survival.

Advantages and Challenges of Astrocrete

The researchers identified several advantages to this approach:

Advantages

Resource Efficiency : Eliminates the need for transporting large volumes of building materials from Earth.

: Eliminates the need for transporting large volumes of building materials from Earth. Adaptability : The method uses materials naturally produced by settlers, ensuring sustainability.

: The method uses materials naturally produced by settlers, ensuring sustainability. Structural Strength: Laboratory tests showed that AstroCrete is 300% stronger than standard Martian concrete when enhanced with human proteins.

Challenges

Health Risks : Regular blood donation could lead to anemia , fatigue, and weakened immune systems among settlers.

: Regular blood donation could lead to , fatigue, and weakened immune systems among settlers. Ethical Concerns : The prospect of extracting bodily fluids for construction raises moral questions about exploitation and human welfare.

: The prospect of extracting bodily fluids for construction raises moral questions about exploitation and human welfare. Limited Production: Each individual’s contribution is finite, meaning large-scale building projects could face delays.

Are Humans the New Building Blocks of Mars?

The idea of humans literally bleeding for their homes has sparked debate. On one hand, AstroCrete eliminates the logistical nightmare of transporting construction materials from Earth. On the other, it raises ethical questions about human labor and the toll it would take on settlers’ health. As the researchers point out, “While the method provides an innovative solution to the material crisis on Mars, its implications on human well-being cannot be ignored.”

Future Applications and Alternatives

While AstroCrete offers a compelling, albeit controversial, solution, researchers are also exploring other options:

In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) : Techniques such as extracting water from subsurface ice or producing cement from Martian sulfur.

: Techniques such as extracting water from subsurface ice or producing cement from Martian sulfur. Bioengineering : Using genetically modified organisms, like bacteria, to create biocement.

: Using genetically modified organisms, like bacteria, to create biocement. Robotic Assembly: Employing robots to 3D print structures using regolith-based compounds.

The Road to Mars Just Got Darker

As visions of human colonies on Mars grow more vivid, so do the challenges. From deadly radiation to limited resources, the reality of interplanetary living is daunting. But if researchers are correct, our first steps on the Red Planet might demand more than innovation—they could require human blood, sweat, and tears in the most literal sense.

For aspiring Martian pioneers, the future is clear: the cost of a roof over your head might be something money can’t buy—but your veins can.

The study is published in Acta Astronautica.

