Fit for a Sci-Fi Movie: NASA Claims China Can Slow Down Earth’s Rotation with a Single Gesture

The Three Gorges Dam, a colossal hydroelectric dam in central China, is not just the largest of its kind on Earth—it also holds a claim straight out of a science fiction story. According to NASA, the act of filling its massive reservoir can alter the planet’s rotation, ever so slightly increasing the length of our days. While the change is imperceptible in daily life, it underscores humanity’s capacity to influence planetary mechanics on a cosmic scale.

The Colossus of the Yangtze: A Man-Made Giant Reshaping Nature

Standing 185 meters tall and stretching over 2 kilometers across the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Dam is a modern engineering marvel. Completed in 2012 after nearly two decades of construction, the dam is capable of holding an astonishing 40 billion cubic meters of water. This immense reservoir has not only revolutionized energy production in China but also demonstrated its unparalleled scale.

Key facts about the dam:

Power Output : 22,500 MW, making it the most powerful hydroelectric plant on Earth.

: 22,500 MW, making it the most powerful on Earth. Record-Breaking Generation : In 2020, it produced 112 TWh of electricity—more than the annual energy consumption of countries like Finland or Chile.

: In 2020, it produced of electricity—more than the annual energy consumption of countries like Finland or Chile. Hydraulic Feat: The dam includes a ship elevator, facilitating navigation across its enormous reservoir.

This massive structure is a testament to human ambition, but as NASA revealed, its impact extends beyond the physical and into the planetary.

Altering Earth’s Rotation: A Sci-Fi Scenario Made Real

According to NASA, the immense mass of water displaced by the dam during reservoir filling causes a slight shift in Earth’s rotation. This phenomenon is tied to the moment of inertia, a principle governing rotational dynamics. When billions of tons of water are redistributed across the planet’s surface, the Earth’s rotation slows down, elongating each day by 0.06 microseconds.

Benjamin Fong Chao, a geophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Center, explained that this shift is due to a redistribution of Earth’s mass. While such changes are negligible compared to other natural events, like the movement of tectonic plates, they provide a fascinating glimpse into how large-scale human activities can influence processes once considered immutable.

Humanity’s Growing Impact on Planetary Dynamics

The impact of the Three Gorges Dam is not an isolated phenomenon. Human activity has left measurable fingerprints on Earth’s rotation and axis over the decades:

The 2004 Indonesian Tsunami : Triggered by a tectonic shift, it displaced the North Pole by 2.5 cm and shortened Earth’s days by 2.68 microseconds .

: Triggered by a tectonic shift, it displaced the North Pole by and shortened Earth’s days by . Groundwater Extraction: Between 1993 and 2010, the removal of 2,150 gigatonnes of water from underground reservoirs caused sea levels to rise by 6 millimeters and shifted the Earth’s axis by 80 cm toward the east.

These examples, combined with the dam’s influence, highlight the astonishing ability of human actions to alter fundamental planetary systems. This power, while seemingly imperceptible in our daily lives, demonstrates that even the largest-scale engineering projects can have consequences reaching far beyond their intended purpose.

What sounds like a concept from a sci-fi thriller—humanity’s power to slow the Earth’s rotation—is not fiction. The Three Gorges Dam is a monumental symbol of human innovation, but it also serves as a reminder of our influence on the planet’s most fundamental systems.

