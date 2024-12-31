Elon Musk Just Changed Everything: Starlink Lets iPhones and Androids Call Anywhere on Earth—No Towers Needed

What if your smartphone could make calls from the middle of the ocean or deep in the jungle? Elon Musk’s Starlink has unveiled a groundbreaking feature that promises to change how we stay connected.

Arezki Amiri
Arezki Amiri
Published on
Read : 2 min
5
Elon Musk Starlink Satellites
Elon Musk Just Changed Everything: Starlink Lets iPhones and Androids Call Anywhere on Earth—No Towers Needed | The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel

Elon Musk’s Starlink has done it again—redefining the way we communicate on Earth! With a revolutionary new feature called Direct-to-Cell, Starlink promises to make smartphone calls from anywhere on the planet a reality. Forget cell towers or specialized hardware—this service is set to work on any LTE-compatible smartphone, putting the entire world within your reach.

Make Calls Anywhere—Yes, Anywhere!

Imagine making a call while deep in the Amazon rainforest, sailing in the Pacific Ocean, or trekking through the Himalayas. Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell bypasses the limitations of traditional mobile networks, allowing connectivity in even the most remote corners of the globe.

Why This Matters

Traditional mobile networks rely heavily on terrestrial infrastructure, leaving vast swathes of the planet disconnected. Starlink’s satellite network addresses this issue, ensuring reliable connectivity wherever you are. From adventurers to emergency responders, this innovation is set to benefit anyone needing uninterrupted communication.

Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell: How Does It Work?

Here’s the genius: Direct-to-Cell uses Starlink’s vast satellite network to connect your phone directly to the internet in the sky. The technology has been tested and proven successful on popular devices like the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy series, working indoors, outdoors, and even under tree cover. If your phone supports LTE, you’re already satellite-ready!

Which Smartphones Are Compatible?

One of the most impressive aspects of Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell service is its universal compatibility. According to a letter submitted to the FCC, this technology has been successfully tested on a range of popular devices, including:

  • Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
  • Samsung Galaxy series
  • Google Pixel devices

The service has proven reliable in diverse settings, including urban and rural areas, indoors and outdoors, and even under tree cover. Any LTE-enabled smartphone—regardless of brand—can use the service without requiring hardware upgrades. This ensures that even slightly older models are compatible, expanding access to a wide range of users.

Why This Is a Game-Changer

  • No extra hardware required: Your existing LTE-enabled smartphone is all you need.
  • Inclusive compatibility: Works across major brands and models, ensuring no one is left behind.

Texting, Emergencies, and Beyond

One standout feature is its flexibility in text communication. Unlike traditional satellite systems that limit users to basic, pre-set messages, Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell allows users to send personalized texts via their preferred apps. In emergencies, this capability could be life-saving, providing clear and concise communication during critical moments.

For instance, imagine being stranded during a mountaineering expedition and being able to describe your exact situation or location to rescuers with a text or call.

What’s Next for Starlink?

As part of its upcoming commercial package, Starlink aims to expand the service further. Future capabilities hinted at in the FCC filing include:

  • Enhanced voice and web browsing: Beyond calls and texts, enabling satellite-based internet browsing directly on smartphones.
  • IoT integration: Supporting devices like smartwatches, vehicles, and remote sensors.

By making the entire planet reachable through a simple smartphone, Elon Musk’s Starlink is redefining what it means to be connected in the 21st century. Whether for work, safety, or staying in touch, this innovation sets a new benchmark in global communication.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.

Follow us on Google NewsDaily Galaxy - Support us by adding us to your Google News favorites.

Read also :

Three Gorges Dam In Central China's Hubei Province.
News

Fit for a Sci-Fi Movie: NASA Claims China Can Slow Down Earth’s Rotation with a Single Gesture

The Great Green Wall Of China Just Achieved A Mind Blowing Transformation
News

The Great Green Wall of China Just Achieved a Mind-Blowing Transformation

Earth Hit By Particles From A Monster Black Hole 13 Billion Light Years Away!
News

Earth Hit by Particles from a Colossal Black Hole 13 Billion Light-Years Away!

Archaeologists Stunned By 115,000 Year Old Human Footprint Discovery In The Most Unexpected Place
EvolutionNews

Archaeologists Stunned by 115,000-Year-Old Human Footprint Discovery in the Most Unexpected Place

Traffic And Heavy Snow At Times Square Midtown Manhattan
NewsClimate change

Gov. Hochul Issues Weather Warning Ahead of New Year’s Eve: Rain, Snow, and Flood Risks Across New York

Elon Musk Starlink Satellites
NewsTech

Elon Musk Just Changed Everything: Starlink Lets iPhones and Androids Call Anywhere on Earth—No Towers Needed

5 thoughts on “Elon Musk Just Changed Everything: Starlink Lets iPhones and Androids Call Anywhere on Earth—No Towers Needed”

  3. Will MTN Ghana buy it and sell it? What of all the Towers around our noses all over? Can browse ,can call,can do everything. More jobless to come

  5. This was talked about 6 or 7 years ago to be on tmobile soon. They keep dragging their feet . Old news. I’ve been waiting. Tired of poor reception cell companies can’t fix. Tired of heating it’s my area, tree leaves, well send you the extender.

Leave a Comment

© 2024 | Daily Galaxy  | All rights reserved