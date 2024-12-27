Astronauts Capture Earth Like Never Before – Top Space Station Photos of 2024

Every year, the International Space Station (ISS) delivers some of the most breathtaking and unique photography of Earth. From mesmerizing auroras to dramatic landscapes, the images taken by astronauts not only showcase their technical skills but also offer us a rare and stunning perspective of our planet.
Here are the best photos of 2024 from the space station.
The Views from the International Space Station Are Simply Incomparable.
Hundreds of Photos Are Taken by Astronauts Every Year.
“How would you not want to take pictures and try to share that with the rest of humanity?” said NASA astronaut Matt Dominick to ABC News Radio in August.
This Year, We Were Treated to a Surprise: The Bright and Bold Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas, or Comet A3.
Astronauts Also Have a Front-Row Seat to Admire the Northern Lights.
Back in April, They Watched the Moon’s Shadow Cross the United States During the Total Solar Eclipse.
The Earth’s Atmosphere Offers Other Unique Spectacles, Such as Colorful Sunsets and Sunrises.
According to Dominick, Even These Magnificent Photos Don’t Do Justice to the Actual Views.
“I’ve spent a fair amount of time trying to capture what I can see with my eye. I’ve not been able to achieve it yet,” he said.
Not All Views Are Fun or Comforting. Astronauts Can Clearly See Forest Fires.
Every Year They Get a Bird’s-Eye View of Hurricanes, Too.
Stretching Hundreds of Kilometers Across, Major Storms Such as Hurricanes Helene and Milton Seem to Engulf the World Below.
Astronauts Can Even See Lightning Flashing Through the Clouds.
One Thing They Don’t Often See Are Borders, like Where Libya, Sudan and Egypt Meet in the Sahara Desert.
Astronauts Have Long Described a Profound Change in Perspective When They First See the Earth from the Sky. This Is Known as the “Overview Effect.”
They talk about overwhelming feelings of awe, unity, and a sense of Earth’s fragility.
The actor William Shatner described it after his 2021 spaceflight with Jeff Bezos: “There’s the blue down there and the black up there. There is Mother Earth and comfort, and there is — is there death? I don’t know.”
“It really is difficult for me to imagine people on Earth not getting along together,” NASA astronaut Suni Williams told reporters in September. “It just changes your perspective.”
Williams and her crewmate, Butch Wilmore, have been stuck on the space station for months.
They were the first people to fly on Boeing’s Starliner spaceship for a roughly week-long flight in July.
Starliner returned to Earth without them after engine issues made NASA officials concerned about its safety.
Now, Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship in March.
They’ve taken the setback in stride. “This is my happy place. I love being up here in space,” Williams said.
NASA has asked SpaceX to design a vehicle to push the ISS out of orbit, to a fiery plunge into the Pacific Ocean.
Business Insider originally published this article.
Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments
Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.