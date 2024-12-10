Apollo 14 Astronaut Claims “Aliens” Stopped Nuclear War on Earth—Is It True?

Did extraterrestrials intervene to prevent nuclear disaster during the Cold War? Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell claims that UFOs were responsible for stopping a potential global conflict between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. With his controversial views on aliens, Mitchell’s latest theory raises more questions than answers.

Published on
Read : 3 min
Apocalyptic Scene Of A Cityscape With A Dense Nuclear Detonation In The Foreground And A Variety Of Buildings, Streets And Vehicles In The Background.
Apollo 14 Astronaut Claims “Aliens” Stopped Nuclear War on Earth—Is It True? - © The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel

NASA’s former Apollo 14 astronaut, Edgar Mitchell, has made another extraordinary claim that has left many shaking their heads. Known for his outlandish theories since returning from the Moon in 1971, Mitchell now insists that aliens intervened during the Cold War to stop a nuclear war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. But is there any truth to his latest theory?

The Outlandish Claim: Aliens Prevented Nuclear War

In a recent interview with Mirror Online, Mitchell stated that extraterrestrials visited Earth to stop a potential nuclear war during the Cold War. According to Mitchell, these aliens were particularly interested in the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the site of the world’s first atomic bomb test in 1945. He suggests that the aliens were not only curious about Earth’s military capabilities but were actively working to prevent global conflict. He even claims that Air Force officers confided in him about missiles being mysteriously disabled or shot down by UFOs.

Mitchell’s claim about UFOs disabling missiles in the area is controversial and has been heavily debated. UFOs reportedly disabled missiles in the area, according to conversations with unnamed Air Force officers.

Edgar Mitchell
Edgar Mitchell: The sixth man to walk on the moon

Why Aliens Chose Missiles Over Making Contact

Despite Mitchell’s claims, the logic behind alien behavior remains questionable. Why would extraterrestrials travel vast distances to disable missiles instead of making direct contact with humanity? It’s a question that leaves UFO experts scratching their heads. Nigel Watson, an expert on UFOs and author of the UFO Investigations Manual, dismissed Mitchell’s claims, describing them as nothing more than “UFO fantasy and speculation.” As Watson pointed out, getting to the truth of these stories is akin to “herding cats.”

Mitchell’s Past: A Renowned Astronaut with a Tarnished Legacy

Before diving into bizarre conspiracy theories, Edgar Mitchell made history as the sixth man to walk on the Moon. As part of the Apollo 14 mission, he spent more than 30 hours on the lunar surface with commander Alan Shepard, collecting over 45 kilograms (100 pounds) of lunar samples and conducting various scientific experiments. Shepard even made history by hitting a golf ball on the Moon. Mitchell’s scientific contributions during the mission were notable, but they seem to have been overshadowed by his increasingly controversial views on extraterrestrials.

Apollo 14 Mission Key Highlights:

  • Commander Alan Shepard: The first American in space and the fifth person to walk on the Moon.
  • Lunar Surface Operations: The Apollo 14 crew spent more than 30 hours on the Moon, collecting lunar samples and deploying scientific experiments. Mitchell notably threw a lunar scoop handle like a javelin, an amusing and memorable part of the mission.
  • Lunar Samples: Over 45 kilograms (100 pounds) of lunar rock and soil samples were collected, which were later analyzed to deepen our understanding of the Moon’s composition.
Captain Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell's Crew Mate, Stands On The Moon
Apollo 14: Captain Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell’s crew mate, stands on the moon .( Image: NASA)

A Fall from Grace: Mitchell’s Descent into UFO Theories

It’s clear that Edgar Mitchell has become a controversial figure. While his accomplishments as an astronaut remain part of history, his increasingly bizarre theories about extraterrestrials and UFOs have drawn significant criticism. Despite the lack of evidence supporting his claims, he continues to speak publicly about his beliefs, which has led to a complicated legacy.

Mitchell’s UFO theories may intrigue some, but they are speculative and unproven. His contributions to space exploration are undeniable, but his continued claims of alien intervention during the Cold War are viewed with skepticism by experts in the field. Whether or not Mitchell’s beliefs will influence the broader conversation about UFOs and extraterrestrial life, only time will tell.

Arezki is an expert specializing in health and technological innovations. He has extensive experience in sharing his knowledge on the impact of space technologies on health and science in general.
