Ancient Egypt’s Blood Rituals: ‘Human Blood’ Used in Sacred Ceremonies, New Discovery Reveals

Researchers have shockingly discovered proof that ancient Egyptians were drinking a hallucinogenic concoction with human blood. This startling discovery, hidden in a 2,200-year-old vase featuring the enigmatic god Bès, rewrites our understanding of ancient Egyptian rituals and beliefs.

The Mysterious Brew That Included Human Blood

The vase, discovered in a tomb from the Ptolemaic-Roman period, reveals a psychedelic mixture of psychoactive plants, including Peganum harmala and Nymphaea caerulea, along with ingredients like sesame, raisins, and licorice. But the real shocker? It also contained traces of human blood and saliva.

This revelation indicates that the ancient Egyptians used this drink not only for medicinal purposes but also in ritualistic ceremonies. The ritual might have involved a form of divine communion, where participants symbolically connected with the deity Bès, who was known for his protection and fertility powers.

The discovery was made possible by the application of advanced techniques, including DNA extraction and infrared spectroscopy, which allowed researchers to identify these biological residues. Traces of human blood and saliva were found in the vessel, confirming that the drink had been part of ritualistic practices, possibly for use in divination or for invoking divine protection.

(a) Drinking vessel in shape of Bes head; El-Fayūm Oasis, Egypt; Ptolemaic-Roman period (4th century BCE − 3rd century CE), (courtesy of the Tampa Museum of Art, Florida).

(b) Bes mug from the Ghalioungui collection, 10.7 × 7.9 cm (Ghalioungui, G. Wagner 1974, Kaiser 2003, cat. no. 342).

(c) Bes mug inv. no. 14.415 from the Allard Pierson Museum, 11.5 × 9.3 cm (courtesy of the Allard Pierson Museum, Amsterdam; photo by Stephan van der Linden).

(d) Bes mug from El-Fayum, dimensions unknown (Kaufmann 1913; Kaiser 2003, cat. no. 343).

Bès: The Protector and the Gateway to the Divine

The vase’s connection to Bès, the dwarf god of protection and fertility, suggests that the hallucinogenic brew played a critical role in ritual practices. Egyptians believed that consuming this magical drink could connect them with the divine, offering access to visions and prophecies.

The belief was that through such rituals, participants could obtain divine guidance or protection from the gods. The brew was thus not just a drink, but a means of engaging in a spiritual experience that aligned the drinker with supernatural forces.

In ancient Egyptian mythology, Bès was viewed as a protector, especially of women during childbirth. The ritual may have been specifically used by pregnant women seeking protection or fertility blessings. The drink may have been used as a tool for ensuring safe pregnancies, or even for spiritual healing.

A Blood-Soaked Myth: The Solar Eye and the Drink of the Gods

This discovery ties directly into the myth of the solar eye, where the goddess Hathor becomes enraged and poses a cosmic threat to the world. In the myth, Bès uses a special drink, resembling blood, to calm Hathor and restore balance. The hallucinogenic properties of the mixture were likely designed to facilitate divine communication and control over the natural and spiritual realms.

This mythological context suggests that the brew wasn’t just about inducing visions – it was part of a larger cosmic drama where the drink had the power to alter reality and restore harmony between the gods.

New Revelations about Ancient Egyptian Magic and Medicine

This fascinating find offers a unique look into the convergence of magic, medicine, and religion in Ancient Egypt. The drink wasn’t just used for healing—it had powerful ritualistic significance, allowing the Egyptians to engage with the gods and the mystical forces of the universe. Through this practice, the ancient Egyptians blended their spiritual, magical, and medicinal worlds into one cohesive system.

What this discovery makes clear is that the ancient Egyptians were deeply entangled with mysticism. The line between ritual and reality was blurred, and such hallucinogenic rituals were essential for those seeking spiritual enlightenment, protection, or prophecy. This is not just another archaeological find.

Source: Scientific Reports