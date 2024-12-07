A cosmic enigma solved? Astronomers unveil a possible explanation

Researchers from the Curtin node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) have made a significant breakthrough in our understanding of the universe. Associate Professor Natasha Hurley-Walker and undergraduate student Csanád Horváth stumbled upon an extraordinary pulse of bright energy emanating from the depths of space.

This cosmic phenomenon, detected through archival low-frequency data from the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA), exhibits some remarkable characteristics :

Occurs every three hours

Lasts between 30-60 seconds

Longest-period radio transient ever detected

The discovery of this unique event, named GLEAM-X J0704-37, has opened up new avenues for exploring the mysteries of our cosmos. Much like how the James Webb Telescope unveils supermassive black holes starving their host galaxies, this finding provides crucial insights into the workings of our universe.

Decoding the stellar puzzle

Long-period radio transients have been a relatively recent addition to the field of astrophysics, with their source of radio wave generation remaining a perplexing mystery. However, this latest discovery may have provided astronomers with the key to unlocking this cosmic conundrum.

Previously discovered transients were typically found deep within our bustling galaxy, making it challenging to pinpoint their exact origins. As Associate Professor Hurley-Walker humorously described, “It’s like 2001 : A Space Odyssey. ‘My god, it’s full of stars !'”

Fortunately, GLEAM-X J0704-37 was located on the outskirts of our galaxy, in a relatively empty region of space within the Puppis constellation, approximately 5000 light-years away. This fortuitous positioning allowed researchers to narrow down the source of the radio waves to a specific star system.

Unmasking the celestial culprit

Through the use of advanced telescopes and observatories, including the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa and the SOAR observatory in Chile, the team made a startling discovery. The radio waves were traced back to a low-mass star known as an ‘M dwarf’.

However, this revelation raised more questions than it answered. Associate Professor Hurley-Walker explained, “An M dwarf alone couldn’t generate the amount of energy we’re seeing.” This led to the hypothesis that the M dwarf is part of a binary system, likely paired with a white dwarf – the stellar core of a dying star.

Star Type Characteristics M Dwarf Low-mass, fraction of Sun’s mass and luminosity, 70% of Milky Way stars White Dwarf Stellar core of a dying star, high density, low luminosity

This unique pairing is believed to be the powerhouse behind the radio emission, potentially explaining the long-period radio transients that have puzzled astronomers for years.

Future implications and ongoing research

The discovery of GLEAM-X J0704-37 has opened up a wealth of possibilities for future research. Astronomers are now combing through archival data from the MWA, which has been active for at least a decade, in search of similar phenomena that may have gone unnoticed.

Professor Steven Tingay, MWA Director, emphasized the importance of this vast data repository : “The MWA has a 55-petabyte archive of observations that provide a decade-long record of our Universe. It is an absolute gold mine for discovering more phenomena in our Universe.”

As researchers continue to analyze and interpret this groundbreaking discovery, it’s clear that we are on the cusp of a new era in astrophysical understanding. The unraveling of this stellar mystery not only advances our knowledge of the cosmos but also highlights the incredible potential of modern astronomical techniques and technologies in deciphering the secrets of our universe.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/11/241126135731.htm