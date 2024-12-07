A blow to the theory of water on Venus: here’s what researchers discovered

The new study, published in Nature Astronomy, suggests that Venus has likely been an inhospitable world throughout its 4.6-billion-year history. Despite its similarities to Earth in size and composition, Venus’s current conditions are far from Earth-like :

Surface temperatures averaging 500°C

Thick clouds of sulfuric acid

Extremely dry atmosphere and interior

These findings have significant implications for our understanding of planetary evolution and the search for life beyond Earth. While many exoplanets are Venus-like, this research indicates that astronomers should focus their attention on more Earth-like planets when searching for potential habitable worlds.

Challenging previous theories of Venus’s evolution

For decades, scientists have speculated about Venus’s past, proposing two main theories :

Venus once had temperate conditions suitable for liquid water, but a runaway greenhouse effect caused by volcanic activity led to its current state. Venus was born hot and has never been able to support liquid water on its surface.

The Cambridge team took a novel approach to investigate these theories. Instead of relying solely on climate models, they analyzed the current chemical composition of Venus’s atmosphere. Tereza Constantinou, the study’s lead author, explained their methodology : “To keep the Venusian atmosphere stable, any chemicals being removed from the atmosphere should also be getting restored to it, since the planet’s interior and exterior are in constant chemical communication with one another.”

Unveiling Venus’s dry interior through volcanic activity

Volcanic activity plays a crucial role in maintaining the atmospheres of rocky planets like Venus. As magma rises from the mantle to the surface, it releases gases that provide insight into the planet’s interior composition. On Earth, volcanic eruptions are primarily composed of steam due to our planet’s water-rich interior.

However, the researchers discovered that volcanic gases on Venus contain at most 6% water. This finding suggests that Venus’s interior is significantly dehydrated, making it unlikely that the planet ever had enough water to form oceans on its surface.

Planet Volcanic Gas Composition Interior Hydration Earth Primarily steam Water-rich Venus Max 6% water Dehydrated

Implications for exoplanet research and the search for life

The study’s findings have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of planetary habitability and the search for life beyond our solar system. Constantinou remarked, “If Venus was never habitable, then it makes Venus-like planets elsewhere less likely candidates for habitable conditions or life.”

This research underscores the importance of focusing on planets that are more similar to Earth when searching for potential habitats for life as we know it. It also highlights the unique opportunity Venus provides for studying planets at the edge of the habitable zone.

As astronomers continue to explore the cosmos, they must consider the lessons learned from our neighboring planet. The discovery of unusual celestial bodies that challenge existing theories reminds us of the importance of continued research and observation in advancing our understanding of the universe.

The upcoming NASA DAVINCI mission, scheduled for the end of this decade, will provide further insights into Venus’s history and composition. By sending a probe to the planet’s surface and conducting a series of flybys, scientists hope to confirm whether Venus has always been the dry, inhospitable world suggested by this study.

While the findings may be disappointing for those hoping to find evidence of past habitability on Venus, they ultimately contribute to a more focused and efficient search for life in the cosmos. By narrowing the criteria for potentially habitable worlds, astronomers can better allocate resources and attention to the most promising candidates in our quest to understand our place in the universe.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/12/241202123421.htm