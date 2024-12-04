A Bitcoin Millionaire Hid $2 Million in Treasure Chests Across the U.S. – Will You Be the One to Find Them?

Jon Collins-Black, a bitcoin millionaire, has launched an exciting treasure hunt across the United States. The hunt features five hidden treasure chests, each containing rare and valuable items worth over $2 million in total. Collins-Black’s new book, There’s Treasure Inside, provides all the clues to help treasure hunters uncover these hidden treasures.

The Hidden Treasures

The five treasure chests scattered across the U.S. are packed with incredible items, ranging from historical artifacts to valuable collectibles. Among the treasures are rare Pokémon cards, shipwreck bounty, sports memorabilia, gold, and precious metals. Some items have significant historical value, including a 96-carat emerald, Wilma Rudolph’s Olympic gold medal, and a brooch once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

“These treasures are meant to spark imagination and adventure,” says Collins-Black, adding that he carefully curated each item for its rarity and significance. He goes on to mention that these treasures not only have monetary value but “hold a deeper connection to our shared cultural history.”

Key Treasure Items:

96-carat emerald

Wilma Rudolph’s Olympic gold medal

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ brooch

Rare Pokémon cards

Valuable sports memorabilia

Shipwreck bounty and precious metals

Collins-Black’s collection of treasures is designed to appeal to a wide range of interests, ensuring that every treasure hunter has something to look forward to.

During her time in the White House, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis owned this sapphire and diamond brooch.

The Inspiration Behind the Hunt

Jon Collins-Black has been passionate about fantasy and adventure since childhood. Drawing inspiration from games like Dungeons & Dragons, he dreamed up a treasure hunt that would let others experience the same thrill of discovery. The idea came to him after learning about the notorious treasure hunt created by Forrest Fenn in 2010. However, Collins-Black aimed to create a more accessible experience with multiple treasure chests spread across the country, giving more people the opportunity to participate.

He reflects, “I’ve always had a fascination with the idea of hidden treasures, and when I saw how Fenn’s treasure hunt captivated so many, I wanted to bring that feeling of excitement to a broader audience.” Unlike Fenn’s singular treasure chest, Collins-Black’s approach allows for multiple winners, making the hunt more accessible and diverse.

The Book and Clues

Collins-Black’s book, There’s Treasure Inside, is the key to unlocking the hunt. Every chapter in the book contains detailed clues leading to one of the treasure chests. While the clues are designed to be challenging, they are all within reach for anyone who takes the time to carefully follow them.

To ensure that the clues remain secure and that the hunt retains its integrity, Collins-Black worked closely with a minimal team and even kept the treasure locations secret from his wife. “I wanted to make sure that the clues were kept under wraps. It adds an element of mystery, even for those close to me.”

The book’s contents include a series of cryptic riddles and puzzles that test the participants’ wit, attention to detail, and perseverance. The clues were deliberately designed to be solvable by anyone with “average deductive skills” but still leave room for creative problem-solving.

“There’s Treasure Inside” contains all of the necessary clues to find one of Collins-Black’s treasure chests.

Safety and Accessibility

Safety is a priority for Collins-Black. Participants don’t need to worry about dangerous activities like climbing, underwater exploration, or entering private property. The treasure locations are accessible to anyone in average physical health, and there is no need for digging to find the treasures. Collins-Black made sure the hunt would be fun and challenging without putting participants in harm’s way.

“I wanted this to be something people could do at their own pace, in a safe and enjoyable way. No one should feel like they’re putting themselves in danger to join in on the fun,” Collins-Black explains.

A Thriving Community

The treasure hunt has sparked a lot of excitement, with thousands of participants already gathering online in forums such as Discord. Many treasure hunters are eager to share their theories and progress, and some believe they have already pinpointed the states where the treasure chests are hidden. This growing community of adventurers is part of what makes the hunt so thrilling.

Collins-Black has embraced the online excitement surrounding the treasure hunt: “Seeing people come together to solve the riddles, to speculate on the clues—it’s one of the most rewarding parts of this whole adventure.”

The Future of the Hunt

While Collins-Black hopes the treasure hunt won’t take years to complete, he is prepared to release additional clues or even a sequel if necessary. His goal is for the hunt to be challenging, but not drawn out indefinitely. As the chests wait to be found, the excitement continues to grow as more and more treasure hunters dive into the search.

“If it takes longer than we expect, we’ll adjust. We might even drop more clues or start a second round,” Collins-Black notes, showing his commitment to keeping the hunt fresh and exciting for all participants.

Collins-Black’s treasure hunt is an ambitious and exciting project that combines fantasy, history, and adventure. Whether you’re an experienced treasure hunter or simply someone who loves a good challenge, the hunt for these hidden chests promises to be an unforgettable journey. Will you be the one to discover the grand prize?