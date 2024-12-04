FDA Issues Nationwide Recall of Broccoli, Carrots, and More Vegetables Over Dangerous E. Coli Outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its recall of vegetable products distributed by 4Earth Farms after potential contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli was detected in carrots from Grimmway Farms. This precautionary move, announced on December 2, 2024, affects a range of vegetable medleys and whole carrots sold across the United States, with multiple states involved in the distribution.

Recalled Products: A Growing Health Concern

The recall encompasses several products containing carrots, which were part of pre-packaged vegetable medleys, including both organic and conventional options. These vegetables, sourced from Grimmway Farms, were identified as the likely source of contamination that led to the outbreak. The affected products have been found in retail stores such as Walmart, Albert’s Organics, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

While the recall primarily involves carrots, other vegetable items, such as broccoli and various medleys, are also included. These products have expired, with best-by dates ranging from September 7, 2024, to November 2, 2024. However, the FDA stresses the need for consumers to check for any remaining affected items in their homes.

List of Recalled Products

Product Brand Best-by Dates Distribution Organic Broccoli Florets 4Earth Farms September 7, 2024–November 2, 2024 Walmart, Albert’s Organics, Sprouts Farmers Market Organic Carrot Medley (containing Grimmway Farms carrots) 4Earth Farms September 7, 2024–November 2, 2024 Walmart, Albert’s Organics, Sprouts Farmers Market Organic Vegetable Medley (with carrots) 4Earth Farms September 7, 2024–November 2, 2024 Walmart, Albert’s Organics, Sprouts Farmers Market Whole Carrots (from Grimmway Farms) 4Earth Farms September 7, 2024–November 2, 2024 Walmart, Albert’s Organics, Sprouts Farmers Market

Affected states:

New Hampshire

Florida

California

Pennsylvania

Minnesota

Illinois

Colorado

Consumers in these regions are urged to verify if they possess any of the recalled products, discard them, and sanitize their kitchens thoroughly to reduce potential health risks.

Health Risks Associated With E. Coli

The recall comes amid an ongoing investigation into an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which has already resulted in 39 illnesses, including 15 hospitalizations and one fatality. While no illnesses have been reported from 4Earth Farms products thus far, the FDA is emphasizing the potential severity of the infection linked to contaminated produce.

E. coli infections can lead to severe gastrointestinal distress, with symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and high fever. Health authorities warn that this specific strain can cause kidney failure in some cases, making it especially dangerous for vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

What To Do if You’ve Consumed the Affected Products:

Monitor for symptoms : If you develop symptoms such as stomach cramps or diarrhea, seek medical advice immediately.

: If you develop symptoms such as stomach cramps or diarrhea, seek medical advice immediately. Act fast: If you have recently consumed the recalled vegetables, prompt medical attention can help prevent complications, especially for high-risk individuals.

The FDA advises anyone who has consumed the recalled products to remain vigilant, as the symptoms may not appear until several days after consumption.

What This Recall Means for Consumers

This is not the first E. coli outbreak linked to Grimmway Farms carrots, and it underscores the continuing risk of contamination in the food supply chain. Despite the lack of direct reports of illness tied to 4Earth Farms products, the expanded recall is a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

Consumers are strongly encouraged to follow the recall guidelines provided by the FDA and 4Earth Farms, which include discarding any affected products and sanitizing their kitchens to reduce the risk of exposure. The broader investigation into the outbreak will likely continue to evolve, with the FDA taking necessary steps to ensure that all affected products are removed from store shelves.

Contact Information for Concerned Consumers

For more details or if you have any questions about the recall, consumers can contact 4Earth Farms directly at 855-918-1706. Their customer support line is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.