6 Feet of Snow Expected in Upstate NY as Governor Declares State of Emergency – Full Storm Details

Upstate New York is facing a major weather event as Governor Kathy Hochul declares a state of emergency across multiple counties. The storm, which began in late November 2024, has brought lake-effect snow and extreme conditions, with up to 6 feet (1.83 metres) of snow expected to accumulate over several days.

Snowstorm Impact Across Upstate New York

The most affected areas include Erie, Jefferson, and Lewis counties, where hazardous travel conditions are forecast to continue into Monday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected in the hardest-hit areas, and power outages are likely due to strong winds. The New York Thruway has been closed for several locations, and travel advisories remain in place. The following technical details pertain to this situation:

Snowfall rates : Expected to be as high as 3 inches (7.62 cm) per hour in the most affected areas.

: Expected to be as high as in the most affected areas. Wind gusts : Could reach up to 50 mph (80.47 km/h) , leading to snow drifts and reduced visibility.

: Could reach up to , leading to snow drifts and reduced visibility. Duration : The storm is expected to last up to 5 days , impacting regions across central and western New York.

: The storm is expected to last up to , impacting regions across central and western New York. Major impacted routes : Sections of New York Thruway (I-90) have been closed due to snow accumulation and hazardous driving conditions.

: Sections of have been closed due to snow accumulation and hazardous driving conditions. Power outages: Strong winds are forecast to cause power disruptions, especially in rural and less accessible areas.

Parts of Upstate New York could see up to 6 feet of snow in a five-day period. FOX Weather

Gov. Hochul emphasized the severity of the conditions, declaring the state of emergency late Friday due to “potentially dangerous and life-threatening blizzard-like conditions along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.” Fox Weather meteorologist, Cody Braud, also warned that “every morning is going to be essentially below freezing for the next, at least 10 days, maybe two weeks,” and “our afternoon highs are going to be in the low to mid-40s every day as well for this entire week.”

New York City Prepares for Cold Snap

While upstate New York braces for extreme snow, New York City is preparing for the coldest temperatures of the season. Experts predict morning temperatures will remain below freezing for the next 10 days, with the possibility of light snow on Wednesday, although it’s not yet part of the official forecast. As meteorologist Braud noted, “that’s the million-dollar question everyone wants to know … and I would not rule that out.”

State and Local Government Response

In response to the storm’s impact, Gov. Hochul has mobilized over 100 National Guard members to support local communities, while advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Similar measures have been implemented in neighboring states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, as lake-effect snow continues to affect the region.

WINTER WEATHER UPDATE:



My administration is working around the clock to respond to the snowstorm in Western New York and the North Country.



Our state agencies and over 100 National Guard members are on the ground to support storm operations. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 30, 2024

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro deployed the state’s National Guard to Erie County, “to help any stranded drivers and make sure emergency responders can get to folks who need them,” he announced on X Saturday.

A Widespread Weather Phenomenon

The storm is part of a broader weather system that is affecting not only New York but also parts of Pennsylvania, northeast Ohio, and Michigan. The phenomenon, known as lake-effect snow, occurs when cold winds blow across the warmer waters of the Great Lakes, producing intense snowfall in localized regions. Fox Weather’s Braud explained this phenomenon as a “clipper” storm, which “features ‘an atomic burst of rain and snow that kind of clips the Northeast and portions of the Great Lakes.’”

As the storm continues to evolve, residents are urged to stay informed about local weather updates and heed official warnings to stay safe throughout this extreme winter event.