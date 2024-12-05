5 Inches of Rain, 3 Feet of Snow: The U.S. Braces for Another Weather Havoc This Christmas Week

As the year-end holiday season continues, storm systems are sweeping across the U.S., bringing severe weather that threatens to disrupt travel, particularly in the Pacific Northwest and along the East Coast. With flights already being delayed and roads becoming hazardous, travelers are advised to stay informed and adjust plans accordingly.

The Northwest Faces the Brunt

Persistent Storms Over Northern California, Oregon, and Washington

Forecasters predict that the Pacific Northwest will continue to face storm after storm. These systems are expected to bring an impressive 3 to 5 inches of rain to areas of California, Oregon, and Washington. Higher altitudes could see up to 3 feet of snow, creating treacherous conditions in the mountainous regions.

Impacts on Travel : The conditions are expected to make travel across mountain passes extremely dangerous. The weather service warned, “Travel is expected to become very difficult to impossible.”

: The conditions are expected to make travel across mountain passes extremely dangerous. The weather service warned, “Travel is expected to become very difficult to impossible.” Flooding Risk: Local rivers may experience flooding, while rock and mudslides are expected in vulnerable areas, adding another layer of peril to this already volatile weather situation.

A precipitation forecast from the Weather Prediction Center shows heavy rain and snow is expected across the Northwest as well as several south-central and southeastern states on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.

A Warning for Winter Storms

Winter storm warnings are in place for much of the Northwest, from California to Wyoming. With winds gusting as high as 45 mph in some places, the advisories are clear: avoid travel in high-elevation areas and prepare for possible road closures.

Winter Weather Alerts: Key Areas Affected

State Weather Warning Expected Impact California Winter Storm Warning Up to 3 feet (91.44 cm) of snow in the mountains Oregon Winter Weather Advisory Up to 5 inches (12.7 cm) of rain, high winds Washington Winter Storm Warning Heavy snow in Cascades, dangerous travel conditions Wyoming Winter Storm Warning High winds, snow accumulation in high-altitude areas

East Coast Faces Storm Surge from South-Central U.S. System

Shifting Storms: From the South-Central U.S. to the Northeast

The storms that have battered Texas are pushing northeast, with severe weather threatening Mississippi, Louisiana, and the Tennessee Valley by Friday. Thunderstorms, hail, and damaging wind gusts will continue to create hazardous conditions.

Rainfall : Some regions could receive up to 8 inches of rain over the weekend.

: Some regions could receive up to over the weekend. Flooding Concerns : Forecasters warn of rapid runoff in mountainous areas , leading to possible urban flooding . Areas that are prone to flash floods will be at a particularly high risk.

: Forecasters warn of in , leading to possible . Areas that are prone to flash floods will be at a particularly high risk. Tornado Threat: The southeastern U.S. remains on high alert for tornadoes, a reminder of the unpredictable and often catastrophic nature of storm systems that have become more frequent in recent years.

The Storm Moves North

By Sunday, the storm will move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, bringing with it poor visibility, downpours, and urban flooding. Travel delays are expected to mount, especially for those attempting to navigate through New York, Philadelphia, and the New England area.

“Shifting travel time to well before or after the storm leaves may be a better option, when possible,” according to AccuWeather.

Portland: A Wet and Windy Christmas Week

Cascades Snowfall and Coastal Winds

While many across the country are preparing for heavy rainfall, those in Portland, Oregon, face a unique combination of challenges. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected throughout the week, culminating in a storm front approaching the coast on Christmas Day.

Snowfall in Cascades : From Wednesday night , snow levels will begin to drop in the Cascades —affecting travel above 4,000 feet . This could lead to major disruptions on mountain passes.

: From , snow levels will begin to drop in the —affecting travel above . This could lead to major disruptions on mountain passes. Wind Gusts: As high as 40 mph in the valley, with stronger gusts expected near the coast. Local authorities are warning of possible power outages and the risk of downed trees.

A Holiday Travel Warning

Local weather teams have urged caution for anyone planning to drive across the region during the holiday week. The potential for high winds combined with heavy rain and snow could make for very dangerous travel conditions, especially during peak travel times.

“It is strongly recommended to alter travel plans during the storm. Travel is expected to become very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service stated.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.