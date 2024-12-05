80 Movies Later: The 5 Best and 5 Worst Movies of 2024 Cinema

For movie lovers, 2024 brought a cinematic feast. One dedicated film enthusiast took things to the next level, watching a staggering 80 movies in theaters, all for a jaw-dropping $5 subscription. The adventure had its highs and lows, with some films deserving standing ovations and others… well, not so much. Let’s dive into their top and bottom picks for the year.

the best of the best: five films that shone

From Dune: Part Two’s breathtaking visuals to the emotional depth of Inside Out 2, 2024’s top films showcased powerful storytelling, unforgettable performances, and stunning cinematic artistry.

Dune: Part Two – A Sci-Fi Epic for the Ages

Director Denis Villeneuve returned to the sands of Arrakis to continue Paul Atreides’ journey in Dune: Part Two. This sequel was praised for its rich visuals, thrilling performances by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, and the tension brought by the colossal sandworms.

One viewer said, “This is already a film we use to test home cinema systems purely for its incredible sense of scale and soundtrack.”

Key Highlights:

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson Plot: Paul seeks revenge for his family and embraces his destiny in the desert.

Inside Out 2 – Animated Brilliance with Depth

After nearly ten years, Disney Pixar delivered the anticipated sequel to the groundbreaking Inside Out. This time, Riley navigates adolescence with a new addition to her emotional lineup: Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. The animation style and heartfelt storytelling left audiences both laughing and teary-eyed.

Why It Matters:

Explores teenage struggles authentically through Riley’s mind.

Maya Hawke’s Anxiety added a fresh and relatable perspective.

Wicked – A Musical That Cast Its Spell

Fans of Broadway were finally treated to Wicked, a big-screen adaptation of the legendary musical. With Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the movie brought the untold story of Oz’s witches to life. From its dazzling visuals to unforgettable songs, Wicked was a hit among musical enthusiasts.

Conclave – A Tale of Tension and Intrigue

Based on Robert Harris’ novel, Conclave captivated with its tale of a Vatican election filled with suspense and political maneuvering. Ralph Fiennes led the ensemble cast, portraying Cardinal Lawrence, a conflicted man tasked with overseeing the selection of a new pope.

Key Takeaway:

Plot: Intrigue, faith, and morality collide in the race for the papacy.

Challengers – Tennis Meets Tangled Relationships

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers brought a sensual, tension-filled narrative centered around tennis. Zendaya starred as Tashi, a coach navigating a web of past and present relationships that threaten her husband’s career.

The Misses: Five Films That Fell Flat

Despite their potential, some films faltered with weak scripts or poor execution. From Megalopolis’ confusing plot to Madame Web’s lackluster visuals, they failed to meet expectations.

Joker: Folie à Deux – An Unnecessary Sequel

The much-anticipated sequel to Joker left fans scratching their heads. While Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga brought intensity, the film’s transition to a musical felt jarring. One viewer described it as, “A disappointing attempt to replicate the magic of the first film with lackluster results.”

Madame Web – The Spider-Verse’s Weakest Link

This Spider-Man spin-off starring Dakota Johnson failed to energize audiences. Critics panned its uninspired visuals and flat storyline, marking it as one of 2024’s biggest superhero misfires.

Megalopolis – A Colossal Misstep

Director Francis Ford Coppola aimed high with Megalopolis, but the film’s overambitious narrative and muddled execution left viewers perplexed. Not even stars like Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza could save this confusing “Roman epic.”

Borderlands – A Game Adaptation Gone Wrong

Despite featuring Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis, this adaptation of the popular video game struggled to find its footing. The lack of engaging humor and dynamic visuals made it an unmemorable addition to the trend of game-to-film adaptations.

Back to Black – A Disservice to Amy Winehouse’s Legacy

This biopic about Amy Winehouse, starring Marisa Abella, focused more on her turbulent relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil than her music. Fans criticized its narrow focus and the omission of key milestones in Winehouse’s career.

Comparative Look at Music Biopics:

Biopic Key Focus Reception Back to Black Personal struggles Overly narrow and unremarkable Amy (2015) Career & artistry Widely acclaimed

The Takeaway: A Year of Cinematic Highs and Lows

Robyn Quick’s $5 subscription paved the way for an extraordinary year of movie-watching. The journey through 80 films is a reminder of the diversity and unpredictability of cinema. From Dune: Part Two to Madame Web, the experience underscores one universal truth: the magic of movies keeps us coming back, even when they miss the mark.

