4 Million Seabirds Dead in Alaska – Is This the Start of a Global Wildlife Collapse?

A marine heat wave of historic proportions between 2014 and 2016 has caused the most extensive die-off of a single seabird species ever recorded. The Northeast Pacific heat wave, ominously dubbed “the Blob,” raised ocean temperatures by up to 3°C (5.4°F), creating inhospitable conditions for marine life across a vast region stretching from California to the Gulf of Alaska. The common murre (Uria aalge), a vital predator in northern marine ecosystems, bore the brunt of this climatic upheaval, losing an estimated 4 million individuals—roughly half of its Alaska population.

These tuxedo-like seabirds, once comprising 25% of the global murre population, faced severe food shortages as rising temperatures decimated their primary prey, Pacific cod, which plunged by 80% during this period. The result was a cascading ecological collapse that extended beyond murres to other marine species. Now, nearly a decade later, the murre population shows no signs of recovery, leaving scientists deeply concerned about the long-term resilience of marine ecosystems in a warming world.

The Heat Wave’s Devastating Toll

The 2014–2016 heat wave, the largest and longest ever documented, acted as a stress test for Alaska’s marine environment. Common murres were among the hardest-hit species due to their dependence on consistent food supplies and specific breeding conditions. Researchers monitored murre colonies across 13 locations in the Gulf of Alaska and Bering Sea, finding population declines ranging from 52% to 78%. By 2022, long-term studies revealed no significant recovery.

Dr. Brie Drummond, a wildlife biologist involved in the study, emphasized the importance of decades of ecological monitoring in uncovering this crisis.

“The only reason we had this data and were able to detect this (event) was that we had these long-term data sets and long-term monitoring,” said Drummond. “(Monitoring) is the only way we’ll be able to continue to look at what happens in the future.”

Without such extensive monitoring efforts, the scale of the collapse might have remained hidden, delaying critical insights into how climate change is reshaping marine biodiversity.

Common murres die-off in the Gulf of Alaska, in 2016. Image by David Irons via U.S. FWS (Public domain).

The Broader Ecological Impact

The destruction of murre populations highlights a broader trend of instability in marine ecosystems. Alaska’s waters, once teeming with fish and seabirds, now face mounting challenges. Beyond murres, species such as tufted puffins, king salmon, and whales are struggling to adapt to the warming environment. Some species have migrated northward to escape inhospitable conditions, but these relocations often result in additional stress.

Drummond drew a stark comparison to illustrate the scale of the murres’ decline.

“There are about 8 million people in New York City, so it would be like losing half of the population … in a single winter.”

This staggering perspective underlines the profound and rapid shifts occurring in the region’s ecosystems.

Key Challenges Affecting Recovery

Scientists have identified several factors contributing to the murres’ inability to rebound:

Slow reproduction rates : Unlike other species, murres reproduce gradually, slowing population recovery.

: Unlike other species, murres reproduce gradually, slowing population recovery. Dependence on specific colonies : Murres are highly tied to their breeding sites, making it difficult to relocate and adjust to new environments.

: Murres are highly tied to their breeding sites, making it difficult to relocate and adjust to new environments. Competition for resources: As warming waters disrupt food webs, species struggle to find adequate prey.

Winners and Losers in a Warming Ocean

While murres have suffered catastrophic losses, not all species responded negatively to the marine heat wave. Studies showed that:

50% of monitored species , including certain phytoplankton and apex predators, displayed neutral responses to warming waters.

, including certain phytoplankton and apex predators, displayed neutral responses to warming waters. 20% of species, particularly some top predators, thrived under the new conditions.

Drummond explained that these findings offer valuable insights into which species might better adapt to future climate shifts.

“That gives us perspective on which species might more readily adapt to these kinds of warming water events in the future and which will not,” Drummond said.

A Perfect Storm of Threats

The murres’ plight is not solely attributable to rising temperatures. Dr. Falk Huettmann, a wildlife ecologist, pointed to several compounding factors exacerbating marine life challenges:

“From an ecological perspective … microplastics, ocean acidification, sea levels rising and chronic oil spills … are other massive mortality factors at play.”

These overlapping stressors create a precarious environment for marine species, accelerating the pace of ecosystem change and increasing the difficulty of adaptation.

Decline in murre population across Alaska (2008–2022)

Colony Location Population Before Heat Wave (2008–2014) Population After Heat Wave (2016–2022) Decline (%) Gulf of Alaska 10,000 4,800 52% Semidi Islands 1,890 1,011 46% Bering Sea (Average) 5,500 1,760 68%

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.