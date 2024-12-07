Massive 1,375-Year-Old Pyramid Discovered During Road Construction

In an astonishing turn of events, a 1,375-year-old pyramid was uncovered during routine roadwork on the Pachuca-Huejutla highway near San Miguel Metzquititlán, in the Sierra Alta region of Hidalgo, Mexico. This discovery, made in June 2024, could significantly reshape our understanding of pre-Hispanic civilizations in central Mexico. The pyramid, known as Structure 1, was unearthed as workers expanded the highway, halting construction while archaeologists began their excavation. The find has revealed not only a pyramid but also a wealth of artifacts that offer new insights into the ancient Metzca lordship, a multiethnic society that thrived in the region between 650 and 950 CE.

This unexpected find is more than just an archaeological curiosity; it is a direct link to the Metzca lordship, a society whose influence spanned the Sierra Alta and other parts of central Mexico. For historians, this site provides a treasure trove of information, particularly as the Barranca de Metztitlán area, where the pyramid was found, is believed to have been inhabited for over 14,000 years, according to historical records.

A Monumental Discovery: Unveiling the Pyramid and Its Artifacts

When archaeologists began their excavation, they discovered that the pyramid was only one part of a larger ceremonial complex. The site consists of five distinct sectors, with at least ten mounds and a variety of artifacts scattered throughout. The Metzca lordship, which existed during the Epiclassic period (650-950 CE), constructed this pyramid as part of a broader urban and ceremonial center, reflective of their sophisticated architectural and cultural practices.

The artifacts recovered from the site are invaluable for understanding the everyday life, trade, and cultural practices of the people who once inhabited the region. These findings include:

155 artifacts , including ceramics, stone tools, and shells.

, including ceramics, stone tools, and shells. Evidence of charcoal , charred wood , and lime floors , suggesting ceremonial or domestic activity.

, , and , suggesting ceremonial or domestic activity. Ceramic figurines likely tied to religious or cultural rituals.

likely tied to religious or cultural rituals. Lithic tools, which would have been used for everyday tasks.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of some key artifacts found:

Artifact Type Quantity Significance Ceramics 60+ Likely used in daily life, ritual offerings, and food preparation. Lithic Tools 50+ Tools for daily use, trade, and possibly ceremonial activities. Shells 25 Used for adornment, trade, or as part of ritual practices. Charcoal and Wood – Indication of ritual fires and burning ceremonies. Lime Floors – Suggests a form of construction and possible ceremonial significance.

The Metzca Lordship: Insights into an Ancient Civilization

The discovery of the pyramid and its associated artifacts provides a rare window into the Metzca lordship, a culture whose existence has been pieced together through the study of similar sites in the Sierra Alta. This civilization is believed to have thrived during the Epiclassic period and is known for its contributions to Mesoamerican culture, particularly in the areas of architecture, trade, and art.

As archaeologists continue to study the San Miguel site, they are uncovering valuable details about the Metzca society. The pyramid’s position and the surrounding artifacts suggest that it was a focal point for ceremonial practices and possibly a center for elite activity. Researchers are particularly excited about the site’s potential to offer insights into the region’s complex social and political structures.

According to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the discovery is of utmost importance: “This archaeological record provides valuable insights into the human occupation of the Sierra Alta region, particularly in the Barranca de Metztitlán area, where historiography traces settlements back 14,000 years.” This statement underscores the significance of the San Miguel site not only as a discovery tied to the Metzca lordship but also as a key piece of the puzzle in understanding the human occupation of the region dating back millennia.

Preservation Efforts: Protecting a Priceless Discovery

After the initial excavation, preservation efforts were immediately put into place to protect the site. A rock masonry wall measuring 141 feet long, 38 feet high, and 2.6 feet thick was constructed to stabilize the exposed portions of the pyramid. This protective measure helps prevent further degradation and damage to the site caused by environmental factors.

Subsequent to this stabilization, archaeologists reburied the exposed areas and covered them with geotextiles to preserve the materials for future study. This process ensures that the site remains intact for continued research and potential public education in the future.

However, as with many archaeological projects, budgetary constraints pose a significant challenge. Due to recent cuts to the INAH’s budget, the future of the ongoing excavation and study of the San Miguel site is uncertain. The INAH has confirmed that its budget will be reduced by 45% for 2025, which may limit the scope and scale of future research efforts. Despite this, the excavation team remains optimistic about the data already collected and its potential to contribute to broader historical knowledge.

A Lasting Legacy: What’s Next for the San Miguel Site

While much has been learned from the initial excavation, the potential for further discoveries at the San Miguel site is vast. Researchers are utilizing drone-based photogrammetry to map out the entire site in greater detail. These advanced technologies will help identify areas that require further excavation and allow archaeologists to create more accurate reconstructions of the ancient complex.

The San Miguel pyramid is just the beginning of a deeper investigation into the Metzca lordship and its role in Mesoamerican history. Archaeologists and historians are eager to uncover more about the social structures, rituals, and trade networks that supported this ancient civilization. As the INAH has stated, “The data generated by this archaeological record will contribute to the understanding of human occupation in the Sierra Alta region of Hidalgo, specifically in the Barranca de Metztitlán area, where, according to historiography, the first settlements date back at least 14,000 years.”

As research continues, the site promises to offer new revelations about the long history of human presence in the Sierra Alta region. It is hoped that the ongoing preservation and study of this extraordinary site will provide valuable insights into the culture and legacy of the Metzca lordship and, more broadly, contribute to our understanding of ancient Mesoamerican societies.