Winter Weather Advisory for New York: 7 Inches of Snow Expected in Multiple Counties

Winter weather is making its way across New York, with significant snow expected to impact travel and daily activities. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued various alerts for the state, including a winter weather advisory and warnings for certain regions. State officials are urging residents to stay prepared as snow and hazardous conditions are set to disrupt daily life throughout the state.

Snowfall Forecasts for the Tug Hill Region

In the Tug Hill region, one of the most notorious areas for heavy snowfall in New York, 4 to 5 feet (152.4 cm) of snow could accumulate by the end of the weekend. According to the forecast, the storm is expected to intensify as it moves through the region, bringing heavy, wet snow that could impact both local communities and travelers.

Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized the need for vigilance as this first major snowstorm of the season rolls in. She stated, “I have hundreds of personnel ready to spring into action from DOT, the Thruway Authority, wherever we need the help, and so we’re going to be there on the ground. Something we’re very familiar with, we know how to handle it.” This shows that the state has well-established procedures for responding to these extreme weather events. The Governor also urged the public to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions as conditions worsen.

Winter Weather Advisory for Other Regions

Meanwhile, other parts of New York, including Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan counties, are under a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service. The advisory, in effect from midnight Thursday until 10 p.m., warns of snow accumulations up to 7 inches, particularly in higher elevations. The NWS stressed that “Travel could be very difficult,” adding that hazardous conditions might affect both morning and evening commutes.

The advisory also included a reminder to “Slow down and use caution while traveling,” urging drivers to check road conditions ahead of their trips. Those in the affected regions are advised to follow up-to-date road conditions by calling 511 or checking local resources.

List of New York State Counties advised.

Safety Tips for Navigating Winter Conditions

In light of the winter weather, the National Weather Service has issued a series of winter driving tips. The agency notes that winter driving can be treacherous, contributing to over 6,000 weather-related vehicle fatalities annually in the U.S. To mitigate the risks, the National Weather Service (NWS) recommends that drivers reduce their speed, stay alert to icy conditions, and prepare their vehicles with essential winter supplies.

Some key safety tips include:

Prepare your vehicle : Ensure it’s equipped with items such as a windshield scraper , jumper cables , small shovel , and extra warm clothing .

: Ensure it’s equipped with items such as a , , , and extra . Avoid driving when possible : If conditions worsen, it’s advised to stay home or postpone travel.

: If conditions worsen, it’s advised to stay home or postpone travel. Be aware of downed power lines : The NWS specifically warns to “never touch a downed power line,” and if you encounter one, to “dial 911 immediately.”

: The NWS specifically warns to “never touch a downed power line,” and if you encounter one, to “dial 911 immediately.” Stay visible if stranded: The NWS advises that if your vehicle becomes stuck, signal for help by attaching a cloth to your antenna and keeping your vehicle’s dome light and flashers on.

For those unfamiliar with navigating winter roads, the NWS also recommends avoiding routes with heavy snow and trees that could pose additional hazards in case of power outages due to broken branches or lines.

Governor Hochul’s Winter Weather Readiness

Governor Kathy Hochul reassured New Yorkers that state agencies are ready to respond to the storm. She emphasized that hundreds of personnel from the Department of Transportation (DOT), Thruway Authority, and other agencies are prepared to take immediate action as the storm unfolds.

The state’s preparedness, which includes the deployment of snowplows and emergency responders, is expected to mitigate the storm’s impact. “We know how to handle it,” Governor Hochul remarked, reflecting the state’s confidence in its ability to manage severe winter weather.