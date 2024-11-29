Winter Storm Warning for New York: Snow and Dangerous Roads Until 1 a.m. Friday

A winter storm warning has been issued for several counties in New York, effective from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches (10.16 cm) are expected, creating hazardous travel conditions. With the holiday travel season underway, drivers are urged to exercise caution on snow-covered roads. A lake effect snow warning is also in place for Genesee County, where heavier snow will make conditions even more difficult.

Significant Snowfall Expected in Several New York Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for New York, effective from Thursday at 3:24 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday. The warning covers various counties, including Herkimer, Hamilton, Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Warren, Schoharie, Schenectady, Albany, Greene, and Ulster.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches (10.16 cm) are expected, creating dangerous conditions on the road. Travelers, especially those heading out for Thanksgiving, are advised to prepare for potentially hazardous driving.

Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Genesee County

The National Weather Service issued a lake effect snow warning for Genesee County, valid from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday. The warning indicates that heavy lake effect snow is expected, with snow accumulations ranging from 6 to 12 inches (30.48 cm) in the southwestern portion of the county, where the snow will be most persistent.

These conditions will make travel difficult, especially due to snow-covered roads and poor visibility. The National Weather Service also warns that visibility can drop quickly in areas affected by lake effect snow, making it essential for travelers to stay prepared for rapidly changing road conditions. Lake effect snow tends to fall in narrow, localized bands, which means that one area could experience heavy snow and greatly reduced visibility, while just a few miles away, conditions could be completely dry.

Weather Service’s Warning and Travel Advisory

The weather service highlights that the expected snow will accumulate in a range of 1 to 4 inches, which could significantly affect travel, especially in high-traffic areas. Snowfall can create slippery conditions, making it more difficult for vehicles to stop or navigate properly. With the storm coinciding with Thanksgiving travel, drivers should be extra cautious.

Key travel advisories include:

Check road conditions by calling 5-1-1 before setting off.

by calling before setting off. Ensure your vehicle is stocked with emergency supplies, including a flashlight , water , and non-perishable food .

with emergency supplies, including a , , and . Avoid travel if possible, especially during peak hours.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

Winter driving demands extra attention and care. The National Weather Service emphasizes that in near-freezing temperatures, icy patches can form even when roads appear clear. It is essential to assume icy conditions exist when driving in such weather.

Here are some important safety tips to follow when navigating snowy or icy roads:

Slow down and give yourself more time to react.

and give yourself more time to react. Be on alert for icy patches forming on bridges, overpasses, and untreated surfaces.

forming on bridges, overpasses, and untreated surfaces. Increase following distance to allow ample time to stop.

to allow ample time to stop. Watch out for tree branches and power lines, which may fall if covered in ice, blocking the road or creating hazardous situations.

If you must drive, it’s also critical to stay in areas with fewer trees and power lines, reducing the risk of encountering fallen branches or wires.

What to Do If You Get Stranded

If you are stranded on the road during the storm, staying calm is essential. The weather service recommends not trying to walk to safety, as this can increase the danger. Instead, drivers should call for help, inform someone about their situation, and attach a cloth to their car antenna or mirror to signal for assistance.

It’s also important to turn on the dome light and hazard lights to make the vehicle more visible. In case of stranding, staying inside the car with the seatbelt fastened is recommended for safety. Only leave the vehicle if you can safely reach shelter or assistance.

Preparing Your Vehicle for Winter Travel

Before hitting the road, it’s essential to prepare your vehicle for potential winter hazards. In addition to ensuring your vehicle is mechanically sound, having emergency supplies on hand is crucial during snowy conditions.

Essential winter travel supplies include:

Full gas tank to avoid running out of fuel in case of delays.

to avoid running out of fuel in case of delays. Windshield scraper to clear snow and ice from windows.

to clear snow and ice from windows. Jumper cables for battery issues in cold weather.

for battery issues in cold weather. Small shovel to dig out the car if it gets stuck.

to dig out the car if it gets stuck. Flashlight with extra batteries for visibility if stranded at night.

with extra batteries for visibility if stranded at night. Cell phone to stay in touch with emergency contacts or call for help.

to stay in touch with emergency contacts or call for help. Blankets to stay warm if you’re stranded.

to stay warm if you’re stranded. Extra warm clothing , including hats, gloves, and scarves.

, including hats, gloves, and scarves. Non-perishable food and water in case you’re stuck for long periods.

Ensuring your car is properly equipped will help you deal with emergencies and improve your safety on winter roads.