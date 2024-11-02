Who Owns the Moon? The Renewed Space Race Raises Questions

The Moon is fast becoming a hotspot of renewed global interest. This year, China’s flag was seen waving on the Moon, following the successful completion of their fourth lunar landing. This mission, their first to gather samples from the Moon’s far side, marks a new milestone in their space exploration program.

Meanwhile, India and Japan have also made significant lunar achievements over the past year, cementing their status as rising space powers. In February, the U.S. private company Intuitive Machines became the first private entity to land on the lunar surface, with more commercial missions anticipated in the near future.

Ownership in a Shared Space

NASA is preparing to send astronauts back to the Moon under the Artemis program, targeting 2026. China also has its eyes set on a human lunar landing by 2030. This new era of space exploration isn’t about brief visits; the objective is to build sustainable outposts, hinting at a more permanent human presence on the Moon.

However, there are growing concerns that this emerging competition could bring Earth’s geopolitical rivalries into space. “Our Moon relationship is about to change dramatically”, warns Justin Holcomb, a geologist at the University of Kansas. He emphasizes that progress in space exploration is “moving faster than our laws.”

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which declares the Moon the province of all humanity and prohibits national claims, was forged in the Cold War era. Its primary aim was to prevent the militarization of space and ban nuclear weapons beyond Earth. Though over 100 countries have signed it, today’s space race looks quite different.

Given the expansion of private companies, legal matters have become even more complex. Space is no longer dominated solely by governments. In early 2024, a commercial mission called Peregrine was set to deliver human ashes, DNA samples, and even branded consumer products to the Moon. Although a fuel leak halted this plan, it raised critical questions about how these payloads align with the treaty’s principle of benefiting humanity.

Private Ventures and National Interests

Despite this wave of private missions, nation-states remain pivotal players. Sa’id Mosteshar, director of the London Institute of Space Policy and Law, notes that companies still require governmental approval for space activities, keeping them under international regulatory frameworks.

Landing on the Moon continues to bring prestige, as seen with India and Japan’s recent accomplishments. Moreover, a flourishing space industry has tangible economic benefits, including job creation and technological advancement. Yet, the real prize lies in the Moon’s untapped resources. Beneath its surface lie valuable minerals like rare earth elements, iron, titanium, and helium-3, which could be worth anywhere from billions to potentially astronomical amounts.

The Moon’s Untapped Wealth

One of the Moon’s most prized assets might not be its minerals but its water ice, discovered frozen in craters at the poles. Originally thought to be bone dry, Apollo Moon rocks were found to contain water traces about a decade ago. Water on the Moon could sustain future astronauts, generate oxygen, and even be converted into rocket fuel, facilitating deeper space missions to Mars and beyond.

Yet, resource extraction presents legal dilemmas. A 1979 agreement, known as the Moon Agreement, tried to establish rules for lunar resources, but only 17 countries signed, none of which have conducted lunar missions. In contrast, the U.S. enacted a law in 2015, permitting its citizens to use and profit from space resources. This sparked global concern, but other nations like Luxembourg, the UAE, Japan, and India followed suit with similar laws.

While the Moon has plenty of room, specific areas—especially those near ice-filled craters—are prime real estate. What happens if rival nations claim the same territory? Jill Stuart, a space policy expert, compares the situation to Antarctica, where international research stations coexist. However, she warns that “first-mover advantage” could allow initial settlers to claim strategic zones, not ownership, but control.

With China and the U.S. as top contenders for first lunar bases, their arrival could set the standards for future settlements. The first nation to establish a presence could shape operational norms, influencing lunar politics for years to come. Experts believe that instead of comprehensive treaties, future rules may evolve through agreements and conduct codes.

The Ethical Frontier

The Moon’s allure transcends its beauty; it affects Earth’s tides and stabilizes our planet’s axis. As we seek to explore and utilize its resources, ethical questions emerge. How can we ensure responsible stewardship and prevent environmental harm? More importantly, who decides these rules?

Collaboration will be vital. While competition can fuel progress, equitable access and sustainability require global cooperation. The Moon should not become a theater for Earthly rivalries but a frontier that benefits all of humanity.

