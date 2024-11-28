What’s the Healthiest Way to Drink Water? Experts Weigh in on Tap, Bottled, and Filtered Water

Clean water has been under increasing scrutiny recently, thanks to a series of studies exploring what’s actually in the water we drink. The latest research highlights a previously unidentified chemical byproduct called chloronitramide anion, found in drinking water treated with chloramine, a chemical formed by mixing chlorine and ammonia.

The Role of Chloramine and Chloronitramide Anion

Chloramine is commonly used in municipal water treatment systems to disinfect water by killing harmful bacteria and viruses. While the discovery of chloronitramide anion is significant, its potential health implications remain unknown. Scientists are still investigating whether this substance poses any health risks or if it is harmless.

Is Drinking Water Less Safe Than Before?

Despite growing concerns and findings about contaminants in drinking water, experts agree that water is still generally safe to drink. According to Xindi Hu, an assistant professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, the improvements in analytical chemistry have made it possible to detect chemicals at much lower levels than ever before. This has led to a greater awareness of the substances in our water, but not necessarily a decline in water safety.

Additionally, climate change, industrial emissions, and evolving water treatment techniques can affect the quality and availability of clean water. Still, researchers like Phoebe Stapleton from Rutgers University assert that the safety of drinking water has improved over the years due to better monitoring and more frequent testing.

Types of Drinking Water: Pros and Cons

When it comes to the healthiest method to drink water, there are various alternatives available, each with its own set of benefits and cons. Experts outline the many sources of drinking water and what factors you should consider before making your decision.

Here are the advantages along with drawbacks of tap, bottled, filtered, and glass-bottled water:

Tap Water

Tap water is the most cost-efficient option and is subject to rigorous testing by municipalities under the Safe Drinking Water Act. This act mandates regular monitoring by the EPA and requires annual reports on water quality. Although tap water is the most likely to be contaminated compared to bottled and filtered water, experts agree that it is generally safe, especially in areas with strong regulation.

Filtered Water

Using a water filter offers extra assurance that your water is free from specific contaminants. However, the type of filter matters greatly. For example, filters designed to remove lead or forever chemicals are essential for certain households. Filters that focus only on improving taste or odor won’t address toxic contaminants. Regular maintenance is crucial for the filter to remain effective.

Bottled Water

While bottled water might seem like a safer choice, it’s not always better than tap water. In fact, FDA regulations for bottled water are not as stringent as those enforced by the EPA for municipal water systems. Many bottled water brands source their water from municipal tap water, meaning there could be little difference between bottled and tap water in terms of quality. Additionally, bottled water often contains microplastics, which could pose health risks over time.

Glass Bottled Water

Glass bottles avoid the microplastic issue associated with plastic but come with their own drawbacks. Glass bottles are more fragile and significantly more expensive than plastic alternatives. Furthermore, like bottled water, the quality of glass-bottled water depends heavily on its source, whether it’s spring water or municipal tap water.

The Importance of Water Filter Maintenance

Whether you choose filtered water or a fridge dispenser, maintenance is key. Filters need to be installed correctly and replaced at regular intervals to ensure they function properly. John Rumpler, clean water director at Environment America, emphasizes the importance of understanding what contaminants may be present in your local water supply, so you can select the right filter for your needs.

The Bottom Line

Water quality remains a critical concern, but it’s important to understand that despite the growing awareness of contaminants, the water we drink is generally safe. Whether you opt for tap, filtered, or bottled water, experts agree that maintaining clean water requires proper knowledge of local water quality and picking the right filtration methods when required.