What If “Bat Blood” Could Make Human Hibernation for Interstellar Journeys Possible?

The idea of human hibernation for long-duration space travel has always been a staple of science fiction, from 2001: A Space Odyssey to Alien. But now, a new study offers a glimpse of hope that this dream could one day become reality. According to recent research, the key to hibernation—and by extension, the potential to make interstellar travel feasible—might be hidden in the blood of bats.

A New Scientific Breakthrough in Hibernation

For years, NASA has explored the possibility of hibernating humans for long space missions, particularly for travel beyond our solar system. While some options, like generation ships designed for multi-generational voyages, are in the theoretical stages, hibernation offers an alternative that could allow astronauts to survive the centuries-long journey. However, this technology remains out of reach due to our limited understanding of biological processes that govern hibernation.

The latest research, conducted by scientists from Greifswald University, sheds light on the blood of bats, revealing that erythrocytes, or red blood cells, play a critical role in enabling these creatures to survive extreme cold during hibernation. As explained by Popular Mechanics,

“Their research revealed that a type of red blood cell, called ‘erythrocyte,’ could play a key role in inducing hibernation.”

How Bat Blood Could Unlock Hibernation for Humans

In the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the researchers examined erythrocytes from two species of hibernating bats—Nyctalus noctula and Rousettus aegyptiacus—and compared them to human red blood cells. The findings were groundbreaking: as temperatures dropped, the bats’ erythrocytes continued to function, adapting to the cold and maintaining their elasticity. This ability is essential for hibernation because it allows the blood cells to continue circulating and supporting metabolism at lower temperatures. As Gerald Kerth, the lead author of the study, explained,

“Putting humans into a state of low temperature during an interstellar flight has advantages. We’re not saying this will happen in the next three years, but it’s an important first step.”

In contrast, human erythrocytes become more viscous and less flexible as temperatures fall below normal body temperature, which could hinder proper circulation and prevent effective metabolic slowdown necessary for hibernation. The bats, however, managed to keep their red blood cells in a pliable state even at temperatures as low as 10 °C.

Could Hibernation Make Long-Term Space Travel Possible?

Imagine a spaceship with sleeping astronauts, preserved in a hibernating state for decades, or even centuries, with minimal life support. It’s not as far-fetched as it seems. If scientists can replicate the unique blood properties of bats, humans could potentially enter a metabolic state where oxygen consumption and energy needs are dramatically reduced.

The implementation of hibernation technology would not only render long-distance space travel a viable proposition, but would also serve to reduce the considerable financial and resource costs currently associated with such missions. The potential impact of hibernation technology on the future of space travel can be elucidated as follows:

Reduced resource consumption : With astronauts in hibernation , the need for food , water , and oxygen would be drastically minimized.

: With astronauts in , the need for , , and would be drastically minimized. Efficient use of spacecraft : A hibernating crew would free up valuable space and reduce the weight of the spacecraft, making long missions more manageable.

: A hibernating crew would free up valuable space and reduce the weight of the spacecraft, making long missions more manageable. Psychological benefits: Astronauts could avoid the mental strain of long-term isolation, as the state of hibernation would minimize their awareness of time passing.

The Road Ahead: From Bat Blood to Human Hibernation

Although the idea of human hibernation for space travel still seems distant, the study offers a first step toward realizing this dream. Researchers hope that understanding how bat erythrocytes can retain their functionality at lower temperatures might eventually lead to medical advances that could slow the human metabolism and make space travel across vast interstellar distances possible.

In the immediate future, the practical applications of this research could be seen in medical fields, where hibernation-like treatments might be used for patients needing intensive care or facing long recovery periods. For space exploration, however, there is still a long way to go. As Gerald Kerth states,

“We are not suggesting this will happen in the next three years, but it is a very important first step.”

While we wait for this technology to catch up, we may still have to content ourselves with science fiction—dreaming of one day being able to sleep through the long winter or perhaps travel to far-flung planets while in a state of hibernation.

Source: New Scientist