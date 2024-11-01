Webb and Hubble Reveal Spooky, ‘Blood-Soaked Eyes’ Galaxies in Unprecedented Detail

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope have joined forces to provide an extraordinary view of two interacting spiral galaxies, IC 2163 and NGC 2207, located about 114 million light-years away in the constellation Canis Major.

Dubbed the “Blood-Soaked Eyes,” the galactic pair appears almost monstrous, with searing eye-like cores staring out from a web of ghostly arms. The haunting imagery combines mid-infrared light from Webb and ultraviolet and visible light from Hubble, creating a visual spectacle that evokes the eerie atmosphere of the Halloween season.

A Haunting Galactic Encounter

The smaller galaxy, IC 2163, is gradually sliding behind its larger neighbor, NGC 2207, in a near-collision that began millions of years ago. This galactic interaction has produced shock fronts and drawn out tidal extensions, which manifest as bright, vein-like structures in red and blue. “Stare deeply at these galaxies,” the James Webb team wrote. “They appear as if blood is pumping through the top of a flesh-free face. The long, ghastly ‘stare’ of their searing eye-like cores shines out into the supreme cosmic darkness.” These striking words encapsulate the macabre visual impact of the images, making the collision between these galaxies feel like a scene from a cosmic horror story.

Hubble’s observations, taken in ultraviolet and visible wavelengths, illuminate the galaxies‘ star-filled arms in a vivid blue, with their cores glowing a bright orange. In contrast, Webb’s mid-infrared data captures the cold dust permeating both galaxies, painting the arms in ghostly white and emphasizing areas dense with interstellar material. The juxtaposition of Hubble’s sharp ultraviolet colors with Webb’s bone-chilling mid-infrared light reveals the intricate beauty of this cosmic event in unprecedented detail.

Star Formation and Supernovae in High Gear

The galactic interaction has had a profound impact on the star formation activity in both IC 2163 and NGC 2207. Gas churned up by gravitational forces fuels a starburst phenomenon, with the galaxies forming the equivalent of two dozen new Sun-like stars each year—far more than the Milky Way’s modest output of two or three such stars annually. These high rates of star formation are visible as glowing blue areas in Hubble’s images and as pink and white regions in Webb’s data. “These regions are like fireworks,” one researcher noted, referring to the prolific star formation that lights up the galaxies’ arms.

Moreover, the galaxies have hosted seven known supernovae in recent decades, an extraordinary number compared to the Milky Way’s average of one every fifty years. These powerful explosions have likely swept away surrounding gas and dust, creating space for the formation of new stars. The dynamic environment of these galaxies serves as a reminder of the violent yet creative processes that shape the cosmos.

A Slow Dance of Galactic Merging

Although IC 2163 and NGC 2207 have yet to fully merge, their cosmic dance will continue over hundreds of millions of years, ultimately reshaping both galaxies. Gravitational forces will eventually warp their arms into new configurations, and their cores may combine into a massive, singular entity. As their gas and dust reserves deplete, the intense star formation will gradually wane, and the resulting galaxy will settle into a more tranquil existence. For now, however, we can observe this captivating and complex interaction, marveling at how the forces of gravity can sculpt galaxies in ways that are both beautiful and bizarre.

Webb and Hubble’s combined observations give scientists crucial insights into the physics of galaxy interactions, which are essential for understanding the evolution of galaxies throughout the universe. The Webb telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), developed in part by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, played a key role in capturing these haunting mid-infrared images. “The James Webb Space Telescope is pushing the boundaries of what we can observe,” said one astronomer, highlighting the importance of Webb’s contributions to space science.

In this eerie yet scientifically rich cosmic portrait, we witness the slow-motion collision of two majestic spiral galaxies, a dance that will ultimately transform them into something new. As we continue to peer into the universe with ever more powerful instruments, such as Webb and Hubble, we are reminded that even the universe’s most monstrous sights can yield invaluable knowledge about the cosmos.

