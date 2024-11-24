We Made the Earth Tilt – Scientists Reveal a Stunning 31.5-Inch Axis Shift

A new study has revealed an unexpected consequence of human activity: the Earth’s tilt has shifted 31.5 inches (0.8 metres) in less than two decades. The cause? Groundwater pumping on a massive scale. Published in Geophysical Research Letters, the research uncovers how the redistribution of water is altering Earth’s rotation, with implications for both climate change and planetary mechanics.
How Draining the Planet Is Changing Its Spin
In a groundbreaking paper published in Geophysical Research Letters, scientists connected a seemingly harmless activity—extracting groundwater—to Earth’s rotational drift. Led by geophysicist Ki-Weon Seo of Seoul National University, the study sheds light on how humans are altering the planet’s mechanics in ways previously unimagined.
“Earth’s rotational pole actually changes a lot,” Seo explained, but their findings show something much more unsettling: “The redistribution of groundwater has the largest impact on this drift among all climate-related causes.”
Think of Earth as a spinning top. Now imagine shifting the weight of that top mid-spin. The result? A wobble, a tilt—something our planet is now experiencing, thanks to the water we’re removing and redistributing across its surface.
Sea Levels Rise, and the Earth Shifts
The effect isn’t just theoretical. In less than 20 years, humanity’s thirst has added .24 inches (0.61 m) to global sea levels by relocating groundwater to the oceans. This might seem minor, but coupled with other climate-driven changes like melting ice caps, it’s accelerating sea-level rise faster than predicted.
Regions like western North America and northwestern India, key areas for groundwater pumping, are particularly responsible for this shift. “Like adding a tiny bit of weight to a spinning top, the Earth spins a little differently as water is moved around,” the study notes. It’s a poetic but grim reminder that our actions are reverberating on a planetary scale.
Bigger Than Anyone Thought
This revelation builds on earlier research from 2016, which first suggested groundwater extraction might be tilting the Earth. But this new study goes further, identifying it as a major driver of rotational drift. The findings are as eye-opening as they are terrifying for the climate crisis, where everything is connected.
“I’m very glad to find the unexplained cause of the rotation pole drift,” Seo remarked. “But as a resident of Earth and a father, I’m concerned and surprised to see that pumping groundwater is yet another source of sea-level rise.”
This connection amplifies existing concerns about melting ice sheets and suggests that every drop of water we pump could have global repercussions.
Even Time Isn’t Safe
The critical aspect of this phenomenon is its potential to disrupt the perception of time. The Earth’s rotational movement influences the accuracy of our timekeeping systems, and predictions that a leap second would be added to the global clock in 2026 may now be off. The adjustment might need to wait until 2029, thanks to the altered spin of the planet.
It’s a small shift on paper, but a stark reminder that our actions don’t stay local. They ripple out, influencing everything from the oceans’ tides to the seconds ticking by on our clocks.
A Moment of Reckoning
This isn’t just another study. It’s a wake-up call that cuts to the core of humanity’s relationship with the planet. By treating groundwater as an infinite resource, we’re literally tilting the Earth beneath our feet. This isn’t just a story about rising seas or shifting poles—it’s a story about us.
The question isn’t whether we can fix it—it’s whether we’ll choose to. Our planet, our systems, and now even our sense of time are in flux. If this doesn’t push us to act, what will?
The research is published in the journal
31 thoughts on “We Made the Earth Tilt – Scientists Reveal a Stunning 31.5-Inch Axis Shift”
Too many people think that “If we disconnect our battery chargers and take the bus, all will be well” We all know that is bogus. Unchecked population growth negates the fixes being taken and planned. Eventually, the only fix to this problem is to decrease the birth rate to a figure well below the replacement rate. If this is done and maintained until world population is, pick a number, 1 billion, then the earth can sustain us in the manner it is now doing until the life of the sun becomes an issue. It may take a century to attain a new, sustainable, population but I feel that NATURE will give us no choice. Either we use our intellect to fix the issue or Mother Nature will do it for us – and that won’t be pretty…
Socially, the rewarding aura of having babies need to be revised, at least until humanities numbers reach a value that Mother Earth can sustain in perpetuity
A major challenge is economic – The smart people need to devise a business model where the economy will prosper in a declining population scenario.
It’s called axial precession, it’s normal occurrence. The Earth occilates. As for human population, it’s growth is slowing.
The math is wrong.
31.5 inches is not 0.8m
.24 inch is less than a quarter inch, and definitely not 0.61m
I am sure that the scientist’s study has happened and is certainly plausible – but please, check and correct the math that you have put into the article.
And to think of the massive groundwater pumping for bottled water, for corporate profit. Like Nestlé,admittedly we need some for emergencies, and disaster relief. But that much.
So is it more tilted or more upright? Does it accentuate or mitigate axial precession? Does that make the earth warmer or cooler? Does it result in more or less climate change? In either case, is humanity better or worse off? Would changing ground water pumping create more problems than a shift in the axis (i.e. famine now versus an adaptable change later)? These chicken little proclamations based on poorly presented science data result in mistrust of science in general. Perhaps that is the author’s intent?
Well with how fast the Earth spins and also orbits around the Sun it should theoretically displace all water equally at the surface. As for underground let’s get really real and also put the blame on how much oil is also extracted from below the Earth s surface. It really only takes a little bit of common sense to realize this.
Does the study focus on only groundwater extraction and not oil extraction? While quantity of water extraction might be higher compared to oil, oil extraction is still in the range of billions of barrels and it being much more denser than water would lead to higher impact.
Also, groundwater is easily replenished with rains unlike oil extraction.
Guess the big oil industry wouldn’t like studies to be done on this topic.
Ok, so earth’s axis tilted – so what?
What could go wrong? We may be off by a second in 4 years ? Well, with all the traffic we lose hours every day! Is there any other concern – let’s hear it.
I’m not a scientist or Astro physicist but I predicted this 20 years ago. I once said we’d shift the earths rotation enough to cause great harm to the tides and might eventually topple off into space and become a frozen asteroid! A dire prediction that I had not science to back it by but it turns out I was not far off from this reality. Space and time has a rich history of purging this planet of most if not all life forms! I hope humans are smart enough to correct this dilemma…but with the way things are and the people elected in the USA and the seemingly “dumbing down” of our society…it’s not a question of “if” this will happen…but when!
Rob – You are correct that Axial Precession is a naturally occurring event. Unfortunately for the sake of your comment, it does not directly affect the Earth’s tilt; it only changes the direction of the tilt, meaning which part of the Earth’s orbit is pointed towards the sun at a given time, not the degree of the tilt itself. Any event that effects the tilt is very significant and concerning. As for population growth, you are correct that the growth is slowing, but it’s still growing. The current population is showing to already be too draining on natural resources, so all further additions, no matter how fast, will continue to be problematic.
Heather – For those of us that convert from imperial to metric; 31.5 inches does convert to .8 meters. As for the .24, you are correct that it does not convert to .61m, rather it should have read .0061m. Whereas this is a huge blunder when trying to apply this error in the real world, it’s a simple mistake when writing an article. I’m sure simply pointing it out to the author would have been greatly appreciated; instead you chose to surrender to your ego and gain satisfaction for feeling holier than thou.
The scientific community already has enough problems getting critical information to the masses, so kindly refrain from further comments that detract from the overall point. The issues of the world are far more important than you showing how intelligent you think you are.
It should have been 0.61cm, they forgot the “c”.
Regarding ground water extraction how are you going to replace the lost water being pumped to sustain life and/or crops? Then if you move it from somewhere else don’t you have the same problem? I think a lot of these predictive models are not accurate and too simplistic to determine the real cause. I was an engineer and creating models to predict outcomes can be fudged or massaged to get a narrow prediction, but for more accurate predictions more variables are needed to capture what is occurring over wider data sets.
Pumping, then burning oil is far more significant than delivering water to the surface and using it for extraction. As well as that, an enormous ammount of water is evaporating into space.
Heather – 31.5 inches is most definitely, 0.8m (or 80cm). There are 2.54cm in an inch and therefore if you multiply 31.5 inches by 2.54cm, you get 80cm, or 0.8m.
The rest of your words are nonsense and doesn’t make sense compared to the post.
You didn’t post any sources!
yeah, it’s just another study, the planet is irrelevant, the survival of the species is paramount, we can only achieve that by off-world self-supporting colonies, that requires a massive technological leap which needs huge industrial concentrations
Yes, 31.5 inches is 0.8m – or precisely 0.801m
Would not the extraction of oil and minerals also upset the distribution of weight on our planet?
31.5″ is a differential change of 3.06536E-7.
The variability in dimensional data items for this measurement means the claim of attributed cause is meaningless !!!!
It has to be a difference to make a difference !!!!
Everything we do is perfectly natural. Our job is to arrive at a power position visavis asteroids so as to avoid being struck by them; but in the long run that power, WMD’s; is for us to leave this planet whose days, according to its Sun, are numbered. We must figure those days and find a new planet and nothing else matters, except keeping it clean for the nonce. This story isn’t about us, it’s about LIFE; and cooking it down to its “words” is another facet of getting it out of here, because the trip is long and arduous and no life form can span it. Given the vast difference between us and the other animal life forms here, may I suggest that we’ve done this before; forgotten how, and are re learning the process now. So, “In the beginning was the word” (DNA) meant just that, boiled down to transportable data, all we needed was 3D printers, and they’re busily churning out life as I write. We must not lose respect for humanity; the entire planet is counting on us.
The moon is cartwheeling Orion is rising on his back and setting on his face, and the Milky Way is rolling across the sky nightly and you want us to believe a mere few inch tilt has occurred? Pilar vortex clockwise rotation on the north hemisphere,,,, we obviously have incoming magnetic field.. maybe that is why two rainbow all of a sudden ..
Sprawling solar farms change planetary albedo. They change local weather patterns due to their concentration of heat.
Wind farms steal kinetic energy from the weather systems turning it into the electricity we use. What is ultimate effect of disrupting the natural convection that also moves heat and moisture somewhere else.
The new small nuclear reactors seem to have the smallest impact on our environment. Perfect these and then we can begin weening off of fossil fuels and these other nutty not-ready-for-prime-time alternatives.
Nothing to worry about… we will polute ourselves and most other living beings into extinction soon enough, then the earth will heal over millions of years, and new life will emerge.
We are literally the worst thing that has happened to life on earth since the asteroid took out the dinosaurs and most everything else millions of years ago.
We as a species are a cancer to this earth and we happily keep destroying everything.
It would take a world wide effort to turn this ship around… but we can’t even agree on whether the glass is half full or half empty.
Why is no one talking about all the crude oil we have all extracted from the depths of the earth, there has to be a huge hole at all the drill points, of course this will cause the earth to tilt. Magma will eventually find a way through a drill point for an explosion that may leave a huge hole. Billions & billions of crude oil taken what’s gonna replace it?
Just for perspective’s sake, how does the mass of water pumped from aquifers out to the surface of the planet, compare with the mass of water that gets subducted by techtonic plate capture? When undersea tectonic plates slide past each other, both plates have irregular surfaces that allow seawater to be captured and carried down into the submantle space. Ends up getting trapped in Ringwoodite. does anyone have a guess as to how much of that happens? We think we have all the answers…
History of science *studies* is replete with hypotheses discarded as data comes in. Scientists are notoriously horrible prognosticators. Yet the loudspeakers for scientists have more reach than ever, resulting in pandemic depression and other metal illness. Be humble. Use phrases like, “We think,” “could possibly,” and similar humble statements. All that has been predicted to occur by 2014 is past its due date, yet pushed forward into the future. Science can only be used to measure the currently observable, not the future possibilities. Possibility is imaginative.
I am so glad that many of the people who have chosen to comment here are well versed in science and intelligent enough to push back on this ridiculous “science” article, which contains zero facts. It’s simply pure fear mongering propaganda.
There’s been a huge backlash against our mainstream media and now most outlets are failing.
Honestly, so much of the planets population depends on ground water that you wouldn’t be able to supply them with water from other sources. Not to their homes anyways. What happens to those outside of city compounds that don’t have hook up to city infrastructure? And then you have the fact the whole cities are using ground water. What happens to them? Force everyone into 15 minute cities?
Quick raise taxes, its the answer to so many problems according to the left.
A plausible solution, equilibrium. Southwest America and India are the predominant areas for groundwater pumping. Perhaps pumping groundwater from strategic locations on the planet can stabilize the spin?
Let me guess…
A “tilt offset” tax will fix it up, just like the weather.
Coming soon to Europe, I bet
No…..body……cares. Stable Planet -vs- Material Possessions, hah! Give it up Planet. How ironic.