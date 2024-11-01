Uranus’ Moon Miranda Could Host a Hidden Ocean, Scientists Reveal

A recent study has unveiled a stunning possibility: Miranda, one of Uranus’ most enigmatic moons, may harbor a subsurface ocean, a revelation that challenges long-held assumptions about its formation and potential for hosting life.

Scientists have long been fascinated by Miranda’s patchwork landscape, but new research reveals that this small celestial body may be far more dynamic than previously imagined.

An Unexpected Ocean World

The notion of an ocean hidden beneath Miranda’s icy exterior is nothing short of surprising. “To find evidence of an ocean inside a small object like Miranda is incredibly surprising,” said Tom Nordheim, planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) and co-author of the study.

This discovery hints at the tantalizing possibility that Uranus, one of the solar system’s most remote planets, could host multiple ocean worlds. Nordheim emphasized, “It helps build on the story that some of these moons at Uranus may be fascinating… which is both exciting and bizarre.”

Voyager 2’s historic flyby in 1986 provided humanity’s only close-up look at Miranda, showcasing a moon marked by extreme geological contrasts. The images revealed towering scarps, deep canyons, and peculiar trapezoidal features called coronae, suggesting a history of intense geological activity. Researchers, however, have struggled to understand how a moon so small could experience enough internal heat to form these terrains.

Reconstructing Miranda’s Hidden History

Seeking answers, graduate student Caleb Strom from the University of North Dakota and his colleagues re-examined those decades-old images. Collaborating with scientists like Alex Patthoff from the Planetary Science Institute, the team mapped Miranda’s fractured and ridged surface. By simulating various internal structures through computer models, they sought to match surface stress patterns with possible subsurface dynamics.

The results were eye-opening: Miranda likely had a subsurface ocean between 100 and 500 million years ago. This ocean was estimated to be about 62 miles (100 kilometers) deep, locked beneath a crust roughly 19 miles (30 kilometers) thick.

Given Miranda’s modest radius of only 146 miles (235 kilometers), the ocean would have represented nearly half the moon’s entire volume. Strom noted, “That result was a big surprise to the team.”

Tidal Forces and Warming Mysteries

How could Miranda, a tiny moon far from the sun, sustain an ocean? The answer lies in tidal heating. Gravitational interactions with nearby moons may have played a crucial role. Orbital resonances—where moons influence each other’s gravitational pulls in repeating patterns—could have generated enough internal friction to produce heat, similar to processes observed on Jupiter’s moon Europa. In Europa’s case, a 2:1 resonance with Io fuels internal heat, maintaining a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust.

Miranda, too, may have experienced such warming in its past. Although those resonances have weakened, researchers believe the freezing process of Miranda’s ocean might remain incomplete. “If the ocean had completely frozen,” Nordheim explained, “it would have expanded and caused certain telltale cracks on the surface, which aren’t there.” This incomplete freezing suggests a modern, albeit thinner, ocean could still exist beneath the moon’s icy shell.

Echoes of Enceladus

This potential discovery evokes parallels to Saturn’s moon Enceladus, another icy body that defied expectations. Before the Cassini spacecraft’s arrival in 2004, Enceladus was considered a dormant ice ball. Instead, Cassini found a global ocean and ongoing geological activity, with plumes of water and ice erupting from its Southern Hemisphere. “Few scientists expected Enceladus to be geologically active,” remarked Patthoff. Today, Enceladus is a high-priority target in the search for extraterrestrial life.

Miranda might offer similar opportunities. Despite its distance and relative obscurity, this moon could hold clues to conditions that support life. In a 2023 study, APL scientist Ian Cohen even recommended that Miranda might release material into space, hinting at possible future observations.

Yet, as Nordheim cautions, definitive answers about Miranda’s hidden ocean require more data. “We won’t know for sure that it even has an ocean until we go back and collect more data,” he said. With scientists still mining insights from Voyager 2’s decades-old images, there’s a palpable excitement about the potential for a return mission to Uranus.

The possibility of multiple ocean worlds around one of the most distant planets in our solar system promises not only groundbreaking science, but also new opportunities to explore the potential habitability of some of the solar system’s most mysterious moons. Until that day comes, Miranda continues to captivate scientists and space enthusiasts alike, holding secrets that could transform our understanding of life beyond Earth.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.