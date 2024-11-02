This Long-Extinct Carnivorous Predator Is About to Be Resurrected by Scientists

Known for its distinctive striped coat and dog-like features, the Tasmanian tiger was last seen alive in 1936. As Tasmania’s top predator, it played a critical role in maintaining the island’s ecological balance. With its disappearance, smaller herbivores like wallabies flourished, damaging local vegetation and threatening the ecosystem. Now, researchers argue that bringing back the thylacine could reverse some of these changes by reintroducing a natural predator into the landscape.

Colossal Biosciences and the path to resurrection

The bold revival plan is spearheaded by Colossal Biosciences, a U.S.-based biotech company known for its work on mammoth resurrection. Leveraging a $75 million funding boost, the company has joined forces with the University of Melbourne to take on the genetic challenges of de-extinction. By piecing together fragments of thylacine DNA, Colossal has successfully mapped out 99.9% of the animal’s genome, a process researchers describe as crucial for generating a genetically viable specimen.

“The samples we had access to were so well-preserved that we were able to retrieve DNA fragments of several thousand bases,” explained researcher Andrew Pask in an interview with New Scientist. Using a specimen from the Victoria Museum in Melbourne, Australia, researchers extracted lengthy, well-preserved sequences of DNA and RNA, offering a rare opportunity for accurate genetic reconstruction.

“We’re closer than ever,” remarks Pask, head of the genetic restoration lab at Melbourne University. His team plans to merge thylacine DNA with that of the numbat, a close marsupial relative, using the revolutionary CRISPR gene-editing tool. While gaps in the genome remain, they are optimistic that within five years, a live thylacine—though slightly different from the original—might be born.

High-tech labs, artificial wombs, and ethical questions

Colossal’s approach goes beyond merely reconstructing DNA; they aim to develop artificial gestation methods to aid in the thylacine’s rebirth. They’re creating an artificial womb to support early embryonic growth, along with a specially designed artificial pouch to simulate the marsupial environment essential for a thylacine’s development. But while technological advancements open exciting possibilities, they also raise concerns.

Some conservationists argue that resources should focus on protecting endangered species rather than resurrecting extinct ones. Others, like Chris Johnson, an ecologist at the University of Tasmania, note that reintroducing the thylacine to its natural habitat could prove challenging. He believes that, although the thylacine could stabilize Tasmania’s ecosystem, the creature may struggle to adapt to a modern landscape, now home to invasive species like foxes.

Native voices and the debate over “rewilding”

The project has also sparked discussions within Tasmania’s indigenous communities, who caution against tampering with nature. Emma Lee, a Tasmanian aboriginal elder and environmental expert, expresses skepticism about what she calls a “colonial approach” to science. She stresses that conservation efforts should prioritize current species and that the thylacine’s extinction itself was a byproduct of European hunting practices. For many, the ethical implications of this project loom as large as its scientific hurdles.

Despite these reservations, supporters of the project argue that humanity has a responsibility to “correct” extinctions caused by human interference. Colossal has pledged to engage with indigenous groups and environmental experts to ensure that any reintroduction efforts are carried out responsibly.

The potential impact of a thylacine revival

If successful, the thylacine resurrection could set a precedent for conservation-focused de-extinction efforts. Beyond rewilding, the technologies pioneered in this project could support future conservation of endangered marsupials. Scientists hope that the artificial reproductive techniques developed here will aid species like koalas, which face serious threats from habitat loss and disease.

While the journey to restore the thylacine remains fraught with scientific, ethical, and logistical challenges, it holds transformative potential for conservation and genetic science. The return of this enigmatic predator might just change the way we approach ecological restoration, providing a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and reverence for the past.