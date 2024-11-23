Thanksgiving Weather: NWS Alerts for Bone-Chilling Cold and Five Feet of Heavy Snow Across 11 States!

Millions of travelers could face disruptions as a powerful winter storm brings heavy snow, frigid temperatures, and high winds to 11 states after Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service warns of hazardous conditions in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions. Will your travel plans be affected?

Arezki Amiri
Arezki Amiri
Published on
Read : 2 min
0
Dl.beatsnoop.com Final Elm4j9h0u
Thanksgiving Weather: NWS Alerts for Bone-Chilling Cold and Five Feet of Heavy Snow Across 11 States! - © The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings about significant snowfall and hazardous winter weather across large parts of the United States during the post-Thanksgiving travel period. This comes as millions of Americans prepare to hit the roads and skies during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Heavy Snow Expected in the Northeast and Great Lakes Regions

A winter storm is forecasted to bring heavy snow to 11 states, primarily in the northern and northeastern United States. States such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are most at risk. The snowfall is expected to start on November 29 and continue through the holiday weekend, with accumulations that could disrupt travel plans.

The NWS Climate Prediction Center predicts a 20 to 40 percent chance of heavy snow in these areas, accompanied by below-average temperatures and high winds. These conditions are likely to result in icy roads, reduced visibility, and potential power outages.

A Map Shows States That Are At Risk Of Heavy Snowfall
A map showing states at risk for heavy snowfall over the Thanksgiving and post-Thanksgiving period. Matthew Cannon for Newsweek/NWS

Widespread Advisories Implemented in 15 States

In addition to the heavy snow, winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for 15 states, including Maryland, Idaho, California, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. The storm system is driven by a broad area of low atmospheric pressure, bringing the coldest air outbreak of the season so far too much of the country.

The northern plains are expected to face particularly harsh conditions, with temperatures dropping below -10 °F (-23.33 °C) in some areas. Dangerous wind chills and a slight risk of hazardous high winds (up to 40 percent probability) are also possible.

Impact on Travel and Safety Precautions

Major highways, such as I-90, I-94, and I-80, could see treacherous conditions, including icy patches and snow drifts. These hazards may cause delays for travelers and create dangerous driving environments. Additionally, regions experiencing freezing rain could face localized power outages.

The expected snowfall and associated hazards could significantly impact travel, prompting authorities to provide detailed advice for those planning to travel during this period. Travelers are encouraged to consider the following precautionary measures to ensure safety and minimize disruptions:

  • Check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions regularly, especially for regions along your route, to avoid unexpected closures or hazards.
  • Equip your vehicle with emergency supplies, including blankets, water, a flashlight, and a phone charger, to prepare for potential delays or roadside emergencies.

This proactive approach is essential to weathering the winter storm safely and minimizing risks during this busy period.

Leave a comment
Arezki Amiri
Arezki Amiri
Arezki is an expert specializing in health and technological innovations. He has extensive experience in sharing his knowledge on the impact of space technologies on health and science in general.
Follow us on Google NewsDaily Galaxy - Support us by adding us to your Google News favorites.

Read also :

Dl.beatsnoop.com Final Elm4j9h0u
NewsClimate change

Thanksgiving Weather: NWS Alerts for Bone-Chilling Cold and Five Feet of Heavy Snow Across 11 States!

100 Years Later Shackletons Lost Ship Endurance Resurfaces With Never Before Seen 3d Images
NewsScience

100 Years Later: Shackleton’s Lost Ship Endurance Resurfaces with Never-Before-Seen 3D Images

A Galaxy Crashes At 2 Million Mph, Creating One Of The Most Powerful Shock Waves Ever Seen
News

A Galaxy Crashes at 2 Million MPH, Creating One of the Most Powerful Shock Waves Ever Seen

Image Of Mars Landscape With Two Rovers Surmounted By A Camera
News

China’s Zhurong Rover Finds a “Hidden Ocean” Shoreline on Mars That Could Rewrite History

Hubble Reveals The Fiery Secrets Of Young Star Fu Orionis
News

Hubble Reveals the Fiery Secrets of Young Star FU Orionis

Aftershock Ii, The Student Build Rocket Taking Flight
AircraftNews

Student-Built Rocket Breaks NASA Altitude Record: Leaving the Pros Behind

Leave a Comment

© 2024 | Daily Galaxy  | All rights reserved