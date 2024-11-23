Thanksgiving Weather: NWS Alerts for Bone-Chilling Cold and Five Feet of Heavy Snow Across 11 States!

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings about significant snowfall and hazardous winter weather across large parts of the United States during the post-Thanksgiving travel period. This comes as millions of Americans prepare to hit the roads and skies during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Heavy Snow Expected in the Northeast and Great Lakes Regions

A winter storm is forecasted to bring heavy snow to 11 states, primarily in the northern and northeastern United States. States such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are most at risk. The snowfall is expected to start on November 29 and continue through the holiday weekend, with accumulations that could disrupt travel plans.

The NWS Climate Prediction Center predicts a 20 to 40 percent chance of heavy snow in these areas, accompanied by below-average temperatures and high winds. These conditions are likely to result in icy roads, reduced visibility, and potential power outages.

A map showing states at risk for heavy snowfall over the Thanksgiving and post-Thanksgiving period. Matthew Cannon for Newsweek/NWS

Widespread Advisories Implemented in 15 States

In addition to the heavy snow, winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for 15 states, including Maryland, Idaho, California, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. The storm system is driven by a broad area of low atmospheric pressure, bringing the coldest air outbreak of the season so far too much of the country.

The northern plains are expected to face particularly harsh conditions, with temperatures dropping below -10 °F (-23.33 °C) in some areas. Dangerous wind chills and a slight risk of hazardous high winds (up to 40 percent probability) are also possible.

Impact on Travel and Safety Precautions

Major highways, such as I-90, I-94, and I-80, could see treacherous conditions, including icy patches and snow drifts. These hazards may cause delays for travelers and create dangerous driving environments. Additionally, regions experiencing freezing rain could face localized power outages.

The expected snowfall and associated hazards could significantly impact travel, prompting authorities to provide detailed advice for those planning to travel during this period. Travelers are encouraged to consider the following precautionary measures to ensure safety and minimize disruptions:

Check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions regularly, especially for regions along your route, to avoid unexpected closures or hazards.

Equip your vehicle with emergency supplies, including blankets, water, a flashlight, and a phone charger, to prepare for potential delays or roadside emergencies.

This proactive approach is essential to weathering the winter storm safely and minimizing risks during this busy period.