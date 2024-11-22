Student-Built Rocket Breaks NASA Altitude Record: Leaving the Pros Behind

Soaring higher than anyone thought possible, a student-designed rocket has shattered altitude records. Built entirely by a team of ambitious undergraduates, it reached hypersonic speeds and accomplished a feat once reserved for aerospace giants.

Aftershock Ii, The Student Build Rocket Taking Flight
Student-Built Rocket Breaks NASA Altitude Record: Leaving the Pros Behind - © The Daily Galaxy --Great Discoveries Channel

A team of students has written itself into the annals of aerospace history with an extraordinary display of talent and ambition. Their rocket, Aftershock II, defied expectations, shattered existing records and set a new standard for student-led innovation.

On October 20, the USC Viterbi School of Engineering’s Rocket Propulsion Lab unveiled its latest achievement in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. The Aftershock II climbed to an astounding 90,000 feet (143.2 kilometers), shattering the previous altitude record for independently built rockets by 90,000 feet (27 kilometers).

This represents several firsts in student engineering,” said Ryan Kraemer, executive engineer on the project and an undergraduate in mechanical engineering. “Aftershock II incorporates the most powerful solid-propellant motor ever designed by a student team and the strongest composite motor casing ever built by non-professionals.”

The Uscrpl Team With The Rocket Before Liftoff
The USCRPL team with the rocket before liftoff.

Aftershock II Reached Mach 5.5

Standing 4 meters tall and weighing 150 kilograms, Aftershock II is a testament to cutting-edge design and engineering. Its solid-propellant motor, a marvel of student innovation, enabled the rocket to reach hypersonic speeds of Mach 5.5 (5,797 kilometers per hour). The rocket’s compact dimensions—just 20 centimeters in diameter—belied its incredible power and advanced capabilities.

The team integrated custom-built avionics systems that tracked the rocket’s flight in real-time, collected flight data, and ensured a smooth recovery. These avionics systems, including custom circuit boards and onboard computers, were designed from scratch by the students, allowing for precise monitoring and control throughout the mission.

Thermal protection posed another significant challenge, as the rocket endured extreme heat during its hypersonic ascent. The team developed a custom heat-resistant coating and utilized titanium-coated fins to provide stability, reduce drag, and ensure structural integrity under the immense aerodynamic stress of the flight.

Pushing the Boundaries of Student Innovation

The Rocket Propulsion Lab at USC has a history of pioneering achievements. In 2019, their rocket Traveler IV became the first student-built rocket to reach space, achieving an altitude of 103.6 kilometers. Aftershock II built on this legacy, introducing new avionics, advanced telemetry, and groundbreaking propulsion systems that pushed the boundaries of amateur engineering.

This is an exceptionally ambitious project,” said Dan Erwin, chair of USC’s astronautical engineering department. “It showcases the level of excellence we cultivate in our students, preparing them to lead the future of the space industry.”

The Aftershock II project not only highlights the potential of student engineering but also sets the stage for the next generation of aerospace pioneers. The team’s achievement is a powerful reminder that innovation can come from anywhere—even a classroom.

The sky’s no longer the limit—it’s just the beginning.

