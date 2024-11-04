Storm “Patty”: Is Europe About to Be Hit?

Currently, Patty is generating winds up to 95 km/h (59 mph) with a central pressure of 988 hPa. These conditions have brought intense rainfall and strong winds to the Azores. Moving northeastward, Patty is projected to cross the Atlantic and approach the Iberian Peninsula. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm is likely to weaken but could still bring unstable weather conditions to certain areas.

List of Potentially Affected Countries and Regions:

Portugal: The northern coast of Portugal, particularly around Porto and Braga, may experience moderate to strong winds and heavy rainfall. Coastal areas are likely to see increased wave activity and rough seas as a result of Patty. Spain: Galicia, in northwestern Spain, is expected to be the most affected region, with rain and high winds anticipated. Other areas, like Asturias and Cantabria, may also see heavy rains and significant wave action. France (indirect impact): Although Patty is not expected to directly reach France, parts of the southwestern coast (particularly the Basque Country) could feel heightened swells and moderate winds coming from the Atlantic. United Kingdom and Ireland (potential residual impact): Patty is expected to weaken before reaching these areas, but its remnants could still bring minor disruptions, including increased rainfall and wave activity in Ireland and southwestern England.

Forecasts of Heavy Rainfall and Flood Risks

Patty is expected to bring intense rainfall, ranging from 25 to 50 mm (about 1 to 2 inches) in the most exposed regions, with localized amounts reaching up to 100 mm (4 inches) in some areas. This rainfall, coupled with sustained winds, could increase the risk of localized flooding in coastal regions, particularly along rivers and streams near the Galician and Portuguese coasts. The ECMWF (European model) forecasts waves up to 3 to 5 meters (10 to 16 feet) near the coast, creating dangerous sea conditions.

Technical Characteristics of the Storm

Infrared satellite imagery has tracked Patty’s movement and visualized the extent of its rain and wind bands. With sustained wind speeds reaching 95 km/h and a central pressure of 988 hPa, Patty’s classification as a subtropical storm reflects its hybrid nature, sharing characteristics of both tropical depressions and conventional cyclones. This unique classification allows Patty to retain some strength while moving toward higher latitudes.

Patty’s Dissipation: Toward a Post-Tropical System

Patty is projected to become a post-tropical depression in the coming days, losing its tropical characteristics. This transition to a standard low-pressure system may continue to cause unstable weather in northern Iberian regions through midweek. Residual impacts from Patty may also bring slight weather disturbances to other areas, such as southwest France, Ireland, and southern England, though these effects are expected to be minimal.

This extended Atlantic hurricane season has seen unusual activity into November, as shown by storms like Patty. Residents in the Iberian Peninsula are advised to remain alert as Patty continues on its path, with full dissipation expected by the end of the week.

